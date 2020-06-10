All apartments in Buffalo
144 Greenfield Street

144 Greenfield Street · (716) 362-2373
Location

144 Greenfield Street, Buffalo, NY 14214
Parkside

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1500 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Beautiful 1st floor 1,500 sq. ft. 3BR apartment located in the highly sought-after Parkside area. This owner occupied double has been completely redone. Updated bathroom and kitchen with all stainless appliances. Washer and dryer in basement. Refinished hardwood floors and leaded glass windows. Large room sizes including a double living room with bay window and formal dining room. New energy efficient furnace and hot water tank. Full use of basement for storage. On street parking only. Non-smoking. No pets of any kind allowed. 5 minutes walk to train station, Delaware Park, the Buffalo Zoo, Darwin Martin House, etc. $1,500 + utilities. First month rent and security deposit required with signed 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Greenfield Street have any available units?
144 Greenfield Street has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Buffalo, NY?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Buffalo Rent Report.
What amenities does 144 Greenfield Street have?
Some of 144 Greenfield Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Greenfield Street currently offering any rent specials?
144 Greenfield Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Greenfield Street pet-friendly?
No, 144 Greenfield Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Buffalo.
Does 144 Greenfield Street offer parking?
No, 144 Greenfield Street does not offer parking.
Does 144 Greenfield Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 144 Greenfield Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Greenfield Street have a pool?
No, 144 Greenfield Street does not have a pool.
Does 144 Greenfield Street have accessible units?
No, 144 Greenfield Street does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Greenfield Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Greenfield Street does not have units with dishwashers.
