144 Greenfield Street

Beautiful 1st floor 1,500 sq. ft. 3BR apartment located in the highly sought-after Parkside area. This owner occupied double has been completely redone. Updated bathroom and kitchen with all stainless appliances. Washer and dryer in basement. Refinished hardwood floors and leaded glass windows. Large room sizes including a double living room with bay window and formal dining room. New energy efficient furnace and hot water tank. Full use of basement for storage. On street parking only. Non-smoking. No pets of any kind allowed. 5 minutes walk to train station, Delaware Park, the Buffalo Zoo, Darwin Martin House, etc. $1,500 + utilities. First month rent and security deposit required with signed 1 year lease.