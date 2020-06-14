Apartment List
55 Apartments for rent in Brighton, NY with hardwood floors

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
1 Unit Available
192 Bronx Dr
192 Bronx Drive, Brighton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1300 sqft
192 Bronx Dr Available 07/01/20 **Amazing Home. Prime Location, 14623** - 3 bed 1 bath home. Close to all amenities. Restaurants, bus stops and very close to RIT. Ideal for anyone. Students, professionals or families welcome.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
1 Unit Available
11 Sutton Place
11 Sutton Place, Brighton, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1520 sqft
Spacious 3 bedroom, 1 bath ranch located in the heart of Brighton in a quiet cul-de-sac setting.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Rose Lawn
1 Unit Available
296 Glen Ellyn
296 Glen Ellyn Way, Brighton, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1327 sqft
Great duplex, 2 story, new kitchen w/new: stove, refrigerator, dishwasher & microhood! New counter top and new flooring! Hardwood flooring throughout! Two bedrooms on second floor w/full bath! Third floor is finished with fresh paint & new
Results within 1 mile of Brighton

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Strong
1 Unit Available
70 Rosemount St.
70 Rosemount Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1152 sqft
70 Rosemount St. Available 07/01/20 4-Bedroom Home Rental - Walk to Strong & UofR! - ********************************** See our 360 Virtual Walk-Through Here: https://kuula.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Strong
1 Unit Available
47 Raleigh St
47 Raleigh Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1460 sqft
3-Bedroom Rental - Walk to Strong / UofR - *************************************** Check out our 360 Tour Here: https://view.ricohtours.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
53 Congress Ave
53 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1625 sqft
Large 4-Bd Single-Family Rental - Walk to UofR!! - Very large 4-Bd, 2-full bath Single-Family home available in the South 19th Ward, minutes from the U of R Footbridge and close to everything.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Strong
1 Unit Available
1685 South Ave
1685 South Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1546 sqft
1685 South Ave Available 06/22/20 Single-Family Home Rental in the College Town, UofR, Strong Neighborhoods - Talk about convenient and central to everything! This is a 3-bedroom, single-family house that is available June 1st.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
180 Harvard Street
180 Harvard Street, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
2556 sqft
Great 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in the beautiful Park Avenue neighborhood. Updated kitchen and baths, spacious rooms with hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 04:22pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1501 East Avenue - 33
1501 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$875
700 sqft
Remodeled one bedroom apartment on top floor. Open concept with appliances and finishes. Large bedroom and living room with closets throughout. INCLUDES hot water, trash, parking, and snow removal Close to downtown, Wegmans, and expressway.

1 of 50

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
56 Vassar Street
56 Vassar Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2331 sqft
Fabulous opportunity to rent a large 4 bedroom historic yet updated single-family home on a one way street in the heart of the Park Avenue neighborhood w/ off-street parking. Greenlight high-speed network available.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
South Wedge
1 Unit Available
2 Whalin Street
2 Whalin Street, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1150 sqft
Nice updated 3 bedroom half house for rent!!! Galley kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors. 2 good sized bedrooms. Large 3rd. bedroom on second floor w/full bath!!! Private entrance and private basement with laundry hook-ups.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
East Avenue
1 Unit Available
1063 East Avenue
1063 East Avenue, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,150
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 1 bedroom with tons of natural light. Located on the second floor. Large Galley kitchen w/ample amount of cabinet space. Updated Bathroom! High ceilings, gorgeous hardwood floors.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Strong
1 Unit Available
67 Westmoreland Drive
67 Westmoreland Drive, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1068 sqft
Location! Location! Walk to Stron Hospital from this beautiful 2 bedroom, lower unit! 1/2 house! Kitchen appliances included-stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer & dryer! Living room with fireplace! Gorgeous hardwood flooring throughout!

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
68 Arvine Heights
68 Arvine Heights, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1338 sqft
Rent this awesome home now! Located within walking distance to the U of R and Strong Memorial Hospital. This lovely home is on a quiet dead end street.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
100 Genesee Park Boulevard
100 Genesee Park Boulevard, Rochester, NY
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
1812 sqft
Wonderful 4/5 Bedroom single family home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the entire house, with fireplaced Living room, eat-in Kitchen, full bath & 1 or 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms & a full bath upstairs.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
19th Ward
1 Unit Available
298 Congress Avenue
298 Congress Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1807 sqft
Beautiful single family row house available for rent . Hardwood floors throughout the fireplaced living room, formal dining room and all 3 bedrooms. Completely remodeled kitchen and bath. 3rd floor ideal for office or storage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Strong
1 Unit Available
49 Stanford Road West
49 Stanford Road West, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1134 sqft
Beautifully renovated and lovingly maintained single family home in the highly sought after Strong/UR White Coat neighborhood. The updated kitchen includes new cabinetry, flooring, countertops, sink, stove, refrigerator, and microwave.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Upper Monroe
1 Unit Available
43 Culver Road
43 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1864 sqft
Huge 3 bedroom apartment covering 2 levels, large living room with fireplace, brand new eat in kitchen, spacious formal dining room, hardwood floors, 2 bedrooms on the first floor and a huge bedroom with walkin closet on the second floor, full

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
1 Unit Available
125 Richard Street
125 Richard Street, Rochester, NY
4 Bedrooms
$1,490
1590 sqft
3-4 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath ....ALL Updated.... Highly sought after Garden District off Monroe Ave in Rochester. Easy walk to shopping, bars and restaurants, library. Newer replacement windows will help ave on energy bills.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
212 Culver Road
212 Culver Road, Rochester, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful & Spacious 1st Floor, One Bedroom Apartment Available For Rent Immediately In The Park Ave Neighborhood. ALL UTILITIES Plus Greenlight Internet Included! Coin-Op Laundry In Building. Off Street Parking.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Park Avenue
1 Unit Available
267 Westminster Road
267 Westminster Road, Rochester, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1625 sqft
Unbelievable Park Avenue apartment with two full size bedrooms and two full baths.

1 of 21

Last updated March 25 at 10:43am
Pearl-Meigs-Monroe
1 Unit Available
455 Averill Avenue
455 Averill Avenue, Rochester, NY
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1386 sqft
455 Averill Avenue Available 05/01/20 455 Averill Ave | 3 BD/1 BA | Loft | Great Location - This three bedroom town-home features beautful hardwood floors and some carpet.
Results within 5 miles of Brighton
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
21 Units Available
Waters Edge Apartments
1100 Anchor Line Drive, Webster, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,390
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,445
1360 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1904 sqft
Located off Empire Boulevard near Abraham Lincoln Park. Units feature contemporary natural materials and private outdoor spaces. Apartment community with waterfront views of Irondequoit Bay and a swimming pool with a sun deck for relaxation.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
8 Units Available
Dixon Manor Apartments
2362 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$840
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
725 sqft
In the Finger Lakes Wine Country, near museums, parks and the Strasenburgh Planetarium. Apartment homes range from a studio to two-bedroom apartments, with upgraded kitchens, off-street parking and storage space.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Brighton, NY

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Brighton renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

