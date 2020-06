Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage extra storage

Unit Amenities extra storage patio / balcony w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Brand new two bedroom patio homes located in Brewerton, New York. Come visit this newer community located at Stonebridge Manor which is close to Route 81 and Oneida Lake. Home has two full baths with big living room/dining room combo with extra storage in the basement. Washer/Dryer hook-up on the first floor with spacious kitchen. One car garage is attached with off-street parking.