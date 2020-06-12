/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:19 AM
16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Black River, NY
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
169 Howe Street
169 Howe Street, Black River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1134 sqft
Located in the Village of Black River close to Fort Drum. 2 bedroom 2 bath home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the home, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a separate walk-in shower and bath with double vanity.
Results within 10 miles of Black River
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
425 Gaffney Drive, 3
425 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
435 Gaffney Drive, 6
435 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
ELECTRIC UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH 1 YEAR LEASE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
405 Gaffney Drive, 8
405 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment Ontario Village is a well maintained twenty six acre apartment community offering the perfect blend of convenience, affordability and quality.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1211 Faichney Drive, 5
1211 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & ELECTRIC FREE FOR THE MONTH OF MOVE IN! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
415 Gaffney Drive, 1
415 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1213 Faichney Drive, 1
1213 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & UTILITY FREE JUNE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1229 Faichney Drive, 5
1229 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1201 Faichney Drive, 5
1201 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, lawn care and basic cable. Tenant pays all electric and the heat and hot water are electric.
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
385 Gaffney Drive, 4
385 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $800 (*monthly rate for a six month lease). Special only available with a 6 month lease. Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1215 Faichney Drive, 5
1215 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1227 Faichney Drive, 6
1227 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1217 Faichney Drive, 5
1217 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$810
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $810 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1225 Faichney Drive, 4
1225 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1223 Faichney Drive, 1
1223 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1233 Faichney Drive, 3
1233 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $875 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.