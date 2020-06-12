Apartment List
/
NY
/
black river
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:19 AM

16 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Black River, NY

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 07:52am
1 Unit Available
169 Howe Street
169 Howe Street, Black River, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1134 sqft
Located in the Village of Black River close to Fort Drum. 2 bedroom 2 bath home for rent. Hardwood floors throughout the home, stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has a separate walk-in shower and bath with double vanity.
Results within 10 miles of Black River

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
425 Gaffney Drive, 3
425 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
435 Gaffney Drive, 6
435 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
ELECTRIC UTILITIES INCLUDED FOR THE FIRST 6 MONTHS WITH 1 YEAR LEASE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
405 Gaffney Drive, 8
405 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Apartment Ontario Village is a well maintained twenty six acre apartment community offering the perfect blend of convenience, affordability and quality.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1211 Faichney Drive, 5
1211 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & ELECTRIC FREE FOR THE MONTH OF MOVE IN! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
415 Gaffney Drive, 1
415 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1213 Faichney Drive, 1
1213 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
RENT FREE & UTILITY FREE JUNE! 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1229 Faichney Drive, 5
1229 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1201 Faichney Drive, 5
1201 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
950 sqft
Fully furnished 2 bedroom apartment available on a month to month basis. Rent includes: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal, lawn care and basic cable. Tenant pays all electric and the heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
385 Gaffney Drive, 4
385 Gaffney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$800
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $800 (*monthly rate for a six month lease). Special only available with a 6 month lease. Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1215 Faichney Drive, 5
1215 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$775
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $775 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1227 Faichney Drive, 6
1227 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1217 Faichney Drive, 5
1217 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$810
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $810 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1225 Faichney Drive, 4
1225 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1223 Faichney Drive, 1
1223 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$790
950 sqft
2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $790 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric. Pets are not allowed.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 09:18am
1 Unit Available
1233 Faichney Drive, 3
1233 Faichney Drive, Watertown, NY
2 Bedrooms
$875
950 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED 2 bedroom unfurnished apartment with 2 bathrooms. Rent will be $875 (*monthly rate for a one year lease) Rents include: water, sewer, trash removal, snow removal and lawn care. The heat and hot water are electric.

Similar Pages

Black River 2 BedroomsBlack River 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Black River 3 BedroomsBlack River Apartments with Balcony
Black River Apartments with GarageBlack River Apartments with Parking

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Watertown, NYGouverneur, NY
Carthage, NYRome, NY
West Carthage, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Jefferson Community College