Apartment List
/
NY
/
bellport
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 12 2020 at 11:32 PM

31 Apartments for rent in Bellport, NY with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 06:09pm
8 Units Available
North Bellport
Rosemont Brookhaven
1220 Orchid Cir, Bellport, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,150
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,175
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Community has a tennis court, gym, car wash area, and games room. Units are recently renovated with granite counters and in-unit laundry. Extra storage. Quiet setting near Sills Road shopping. Access to Sunrise Hwy and I-495.
Results within 1 mile of Bellport

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
North Bellport
29 Champlain Avenue
29 Champlin Ave, North Bellport, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1562 sqft
Ranch-3 bedrooms-2 full baths-eat in kitchen-formal dining room -living room- office-Beautiful hardwood floors throughout-new kitchen floor and the interior has just been completely painted.
Results within 5 miles of Bellport
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
5 Units Available
Patchogue
New Village at Patchogue
1 Village Green, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,578
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,882
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern layouts featuring community amenities like green roofs, safe parking, swimming pool, sundeck and fully equipped fitness center. Conveniently located near art, music, shopping and restaurant venues.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
24 Mercury Ave
24 Mercury Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A CLEAN UPDATED ALL NEW APPLIANCE FRESHLY PAINTED HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
272 Lake Drive
272 Lake Drive, East Patchogue, NY
Studio
$1,400
1 Bedroom
Ask
Nice an clean, re-done two years ago. Has permit. off street parking, includes all utilities. There may be extra charge if A/C increases Elec. too much. This is a studio apt. Includes stove ref. washer, dryer, ceiling fans.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
319 Bay Ave - Room 6
319 Bay Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a shared rooming house. There is 24 bedrooms in the home and 8 bathrooms with 3 kitchens. The house has a cleaning service that cleans it weekly. You will have a private room on one of the three floors. This is an all male rooming house.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
311 Bay Avenue - 1
311 Bay Ave, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a shared rooming house. There is 24 bedrooms in the home and 8 bathrooms with 3 kitchens. The house has a cleaning service that cleans it weekly. You will have a private room on one of the three floors. This is an all male rooming house.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:27pm
1 Unit Available
East Patchogue
311 Bay Avenue - 3
311 Bay Avenue, East Patchogue, NY
1 Bedroom
$660
200 sqft
This is a room rental at a 24 unit rooming house. The home has 24 hr security , a house manager, a weekly cleaning crew. Everything is included, water, heat, electric . This is a month to month lease This is a shared rooming house.
Results within 10 miles of Bellport
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Coram
Enclave at Charles Pond
1 Charles Pond Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,845
905 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,376
1239 sqft
Coram apartments available in the heart of Suffolk County. This pet-friendly community is situated on 41 private acres with resort-style amenities, including an on-site pool and gym. Apartments feature patios, hardwood floors and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 12 at 11:32pm
$
24 Units Available
Coram
The Point at Pine Ridge
1 Avalon Pines Dr, Coram, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,248
940 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,498
1340 sqft
Rocky Point State Pine Preserve and three shopping malls surround one- and two-bedroom luxury apartment units. Private balconies and access to tennis court and golf course.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Yaphank
The Reserve at the Boulevard
1 Reserve Drive, Yaphank, NY
1 Bedroom
$2,130
1002 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,610
1243 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments with lush organic aesthetic. In-unit laundry and patio or balcony vistas. Maintenance on call 24/7. Parking, gym and pool available on site. Pets welcome.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Mastic
62 Eleanor Avenue
62 Eleanor Avenue, Suffolk County, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1100 sqft
Completely updated 3 bed / 1 bath - Welcome to 62 Eleanor Ave. See video tour at www.rpmlandmark.com. This home has been updated top to bottom.

1 of 18

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
25 Peeker Avenue
25 Peeker Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1008 sqft
Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom One Bath Ranch for Rent. Features Include: Living Room, Large Eat-in Kitchen, Washer & Dryer Hookup, Full Bathroom, Basement...Landlord will Take Care of Lawn Maintenance.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mastic
147 Hawthorne St
147 Hawthorne Street, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,875
4 Bedrooms
Ask
EXCELLENT MID BLOCK LOCATION AND CONDITION; FULLY RENOVATED AND MODERNIZED HOME, WITH LARGE 3 BEDROOMS, 1.

1 of 2

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Middle Island
74 Fairview Circle
74 Fairview Circle, Middle Island, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Fantastic corner lower unit, 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathrooms, living room dining room combo, Eff. kitchen, outside patio, public parking, close to shopping, fresh paint, community amenities include pool and clubhouse. View of pond with water fountain.

1 of 6

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Coram
242 Mount Sinai Coram Rd
242 Mount Sinai Coram Road, Coram, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
Mint, Large, Upper Level With ample Closet Space, Large Deck to Yard, 2 Full Bath and Beautiful Floors

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sayville
142 Marion St
142 Marion Street, Sayville, NY
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Spacious Colonial located in beautiful Sayville. Close to town, ferries and beaches. First floor has FLR, FDR, EIK, Den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings and sky lights.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mastic
194 Riverside Ave
194 Riverside Avenue, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
Large expanded ranch with an updated kitchen, den, master bedroom with mbath, attached garage Beautifully finished with a large back yard

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
155 Dogwood Road
155 Dogwood Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
706 sqft
Cute 2 Bedroom with office, Living Room, Full Bath, Small Eat in kitchen & Bonus Room. Large fenced Yard.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mastic
12 Hart Place
12 Hart Place, Mastic, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1125 sqft
owner requests copy of full credit report, references, and proof of resources to pay rent.. home is freshly painted, new carpet, new flooring, new bath

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Mastic Beach
145 Cedar Road
145 Cedar Road East, Mastic Beach, NY
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
759 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom ranch with Eat in kitchen, Living room, Full Bath, Full basement, Sunroom & 2 Car garage with attic space. Tons of storage, nice size yard. Property presently being renovated.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Coram
195 Kettles Lane
195 Kettles Lane, Coram, NY
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1798 sqft
Desirable Brighton Unit. Spacious Townhouse With Cathedral Ceilings,2 Bdr 2.5 Baths, Hardwood Flooring. 2nd Floor Loft, Full Bsmt With 8 Ft. Ceilings, 1 Car Att, Garage, Central Air, Simens Washer & Dryer. Clubhouse, Tennis, Basketball, 2 Salt Pools.

1 of 4

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Sayville
239 Middle Road
239 Middle Road, Sayville, NY
1 Bedroom
$1,800
420 sqft
Separate cottage in beautiful South Sayville Use of yard and garden, 420 sq.ft. Lr/kitchen combo, sep bedroom/bath.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:39pm
1 Unit Available
Farmingville
30 Campus Dr
30 Campus Drive, Farmingville, NY
6 Bedrooms
$3,900
IMMEDIATELY MOVE IN - Beautiful 6 bedrooms 3 BATH home. All new, lots of space, hardwood floors through Entire house, living room with sliding doors to the backyard. 2 CAR GARAGE
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Bellport, NY

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Bellport apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Bellport 1 BedroomsBellport 2 Bedrooms
Bellport Apartments with BalconyBellport Apartments with Garage
Bellport Apartments with ParkingBellport Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NY
East Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CTRonkonkoma, NYEast Massapequa, NYMelville, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NYBay Shore, NYSouthold, NYHampton Bays, NYBabylon, NY
Riverhead, NYFarmingville, NYEast Farmingdale, NYNorthport, NYHicksville, NYWest Babylon, NYCutchogue, NYWestport, CTEast Quogue, NYSt. James, NYGuilford Center, CTBayville, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University