Colonial Square Apartments is now accepting applications for our newly renovated 1,2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments.



Our 2 and 3 Bedrooms are townhouse style apartments, while our 1 bedrooms are single floor apartments. We are conveniently located close to shopping, schools, and recreational facilities. You will enjoy our garden style community with playgrounds and laundry facilities on the property.



We have limited availability, so stop by and complete your application today! Call us at (518)842-8110 for more information.



We are open Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm.



Some units are subsidized! Income limits do apply. We accept Housing Vouchers



