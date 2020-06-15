All apartments in Amsterdam
Find more places like Colonial Square Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Amsterdam, NY
/
Colonial Square Apartments
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:10 PM

Colonial Square Apartments

320 Church Street · (518) 842-8110
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

320 Church Street, Amsterdam, NY 12010

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
parking
recently renovated
playground
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
Colonial Square Apartments is now accepting applications for our newly renovated 1,2 & 3 Bedroom Apartments.

Our 2 and 3 Bedrooms are townhouse style apartments, while our 1 bedrooms are single floor apartments. We are conveniently located close to shopping, schools, and recreational facilities. You will enjoy our garden style community with playgrounds and laundry facilities on the property.

We have limited availability, so stop by and complete your application today! Call us at (518)842-8110 for more information.

We are open Monday-Friday, 8am-4pm.

Some units are subsidized! Income limits do apply. We accept Housing Vouchers

Equal Housing Opportunity

(RLNE612483)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Colonial Square Apartments have any available units?
Colonial Square Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Amsterdam, NY.
What amenities does Colonial Square Apartments have?
Some of Colonial Square Apartments's amenities include on-site laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Colonial Square Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Colonial Square Apartments isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is Colonial Square Apartments pet-friendly?
No, Colonial Square Apartments is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Amsterdam.
Does Colonial Square Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Colonial Square Apartments does offer parking.
Does Colonial Square Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
No, Colonial Square Apartments does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Colonial Square Apartments have a pool?
No, Colonial Square Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Colonial Square Apartments have accessible units?
No, Colonial Square Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Colonial Square Apartments have units with dishwashers?
No, Colonial Square Apartments does not have units with dishwashers.
Does Colonial Square Apartments have units with air conditioning?
No, Colonial Square Apartments does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Colonial Square Apartments?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Albany, NYSaratoga Springs, NYCohoes, NYSchenectady, NYNiskayuna, NY
Ballston Spa, NYRensselaer, NYWestmere, NYVoorheesville, NY
Green Island, NYWatervliet, NYColonie, NYTroy, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Rensselaer Polytechnic InstituteThe College of Saint Rose
Schenectady County Community CollegeSUNY at Albany
SUNY Empire State College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity