40 Apartments for rent in Sunrise Manor, NV with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sunrise Manor apartment renters looking to save. However, it's important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials...
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
41 Units Available
The Milo
3850 Mountain Vista St, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1005 sqft
Welcome to The Milo! Enjoy peaceful living at a price you can afford.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Whitney
Vue 5325
5325 E Tropicana Ave, Whitney, NV
1 Bedroom
$990
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Vue 5325, your personal oasis among all of the excitement Las Vegas, Nevada has to offer! Come see for yourself why Vue 5325 should be your next apartment home. Contact us to schedule a tour today!
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
CasaBella
4965 South Nellis Boulevard, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,029
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1058 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to CasaBella, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Las Vegas, NV.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Court Senior Apartments
3210 S Sandhills Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,037
608 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$946
749 sqft
Located minutes away from the Las Vegas Strip, our 55+ active adult community, Court, delivers all the fun of Las Vegas living to your doorstep.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
25 Units Available
Vegas Towers
1061 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,005
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1200 sqft
Minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, Vegas Towers offers residents resort-style living with newly upgraded, condo-style apartments. Take a dip in our Brand New Outdoor Resort Pool & Hot Tub.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
18 Units Available
Green Valley North
The Bristol at Sunset
2001 Ramrod Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,103
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,089
946 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,411
1128 sqft
Broadstone Agave features contemporary units in a laid-back environment. Residences are pet-friendly with a resort pool and on-site fitness. Units offer modern kitchens, ample storage, and private outdoor space.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 11 at 12:33am
$
6 Units Available
Winchester
Camino 2556
2556 Van Patten Street, Winchester, NV
1 Bedroom
$799
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$849
829 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$999
949 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Camino 2556 in Winchester. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 12:30am
$
2 Units Available
Camino 1107
1089 E Desert Inn Rd, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$799
750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,049
1050 sqft
Come home to convenient living at Camino 1107 Apartments. Enjoy life on beautiful tree-lined streets, with easy access to transportation, shopping, and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
5 Units Available
Los Cabos Villas
4429 Lawrence St, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$975
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
910 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near Sam's Club in North Las Vegas. Fitness center, outdoor pool, and volleyball court for residents. Gated community with covered parking.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
15 Units Available
SEDONA AT LONE MOUNTAIN
770 W Lone Mountain Rd, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,231
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,383
1240 sqft
Prime North Las Vegas location close to the strip and beautiful desert scenery. Property has a resort-style pool, fitness room and spinning equipment. Variety of floor plans including one-, two- and three-bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Tesoro Ranch
6655 Boulder Hwy, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,000
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1250 sqft
Spacious apartments near Silver Bowl Fields. Hardwood floors, tons of natural light, and stainless steel appliances. Fireplaces and in-unit laundry. Community has a large pool and outdoor fire pits. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
23 Units Available
The Well
1050 Wellness Pl, Henderson, NV
Studio
$1,183
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,198
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1016 sqft
The Well, a brand new apartment community in Henderson, Nevada, offers a home and a lifestyle centered around you. LIVE WELL with thoughtful details such as quartz counters and large windows to let light in.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
11 Units Available
Whitney
Roca Whitney Ranch
5145 Rawhide St, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$887
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,008
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,257
1050 sqft
Welcome home to Roca Whitney Ranch Apartments in Las Vegas, Nevada. We are located on the border of Las Vegas and Whitney Ranch, next to Green Valley.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
8 Units Available
Green Valley North
23Twelve Luxe Apartments
2312 N Green Valley Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$995
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
992 sqft
Cats are allowed in these beautiful apartments, which are located near the Wildhorse Golf Club. Units feature plush carpet, ceiling fans and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a pool and a hot tub.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
Contact for Availability
The yoU
4700 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
Making a statement and pursuing passions is in the yoU’s DNA. Here, we live with a communal mindset and surround ourselves with the edge of an urban loft and the Rebel energy of UNLV’s student population.
Verified

1 of 77

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
48 Units Available
Evoq Apartments
3550 Paradise Rd, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
$775
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$895
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1049 sqft
Spacious and refined resort-style community in Myrtle Beach offers natural views, yet is located near shops, restaurants and entertainment. Residents enjoy wood-burning fireplaces, nine-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, a shared hammock garden oasis, and much more.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
3 Units Available
Paradise Palms
Spectrum at Katie
1601 E Katie Ave, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,041
640 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,218
1085 sqft
Located near UNLV campus with quick access to I-15 and I-215 for commuters. One- and two-bedroom floor plans feature garden tubs, self-cleaning ovens and more. Pet-friendly community with 24-hour pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 6 at 02:29pm
$
12 Units Available
Downtown Las Vegas
Juhl
353 E Bonneville Ave, Las Vegas, NV
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,600
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
1109 sqft
Fun, artistic and upscale. This community offers several floor plan options and is in the heart of Downtown Las Vegas. Pool, outdoor movie area and various ongoing events throughout the year.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:41am
$
10 Units Available
The Dresden
6650 East Russell Road, Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1257 sqft
The Dresden offers a mixture of comfort and style. Upgrades in Every Apartment! This property is situated on E. Russell Rd. in Las Vegas. The professional leasing staff is ready to help you find your perfect home.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
25 Units Available
Azure Villas I
650 E Azure Ave, North Las Vegas, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,015
674 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,248
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1244 sqft
Easy access to I-15 and I-215. Updated fitness center, gazebo with several stainless steel barbeques and resort-style pool. Large, spacious apartments with built-in bookcases, washers and dryers, and soaking tubs.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Silverado Ranch
Evolve
3140 St Rose Pkwy, Paradise, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,152
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,048
1390 sqft
With a resort pool, cabanas and a gaming center, this gated community is packed with amenities. Residents enjoy private balconies, large soaking tubs and stainless-steel appliances. It's also just a short drive from Beltway Marketplace.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
14 Units Available
Valley View
Prelude at the Park
501 E Lake Mead Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,010
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1197 sqft
Excellent location close to 215 and 515 Highways. Residents enjoy units with dishwasher, gas range and nine-foot ceilings. Community includes city views, BBQ-picnic areas and covered parking.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 11 at 12:17am
$
11 Units Available
McCullough Hills
Allegro at La Entrada by Mark-Taylor
951 Las Palmas Entrada Ave, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,060
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,580
1339 sqft
Boasting a 24-hour gym, business center and garage parking, this community is only a short drive from Acacia Park and Interstate 215. Indoors, residents enjoy walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, and either a balcony or patio.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
24 Units Available
Gibson Springs
Dream
1005 Wigwam Pkwy, Henderson, NV
1 Bedroom
$1,338
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,368
1196 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,659
1390 sqft
Luxury community with contemporary amenities right near Henderson shops and restaurants. Eco-friendly design, on-site pool and sundeck, clubhouse and a fitness center. High-end finishes throughout. Lots of windows with fantastic views.
City Guide for Sunrise Manor, NV

"Bright light city gonna set my soul, gonna set my soul on fire / Got a whole lot of money that's ready to burn, so get those stakes up higher. / There's a thousand pretty women waitin' out there, and they're all livin' devil may care. / And I'm just the devil with love to spare / Viva Las Vegas, Viva Las Vegas." (-- Elvis Presley)

Sunrise Manor is an unincorporated town that is located in Clark County, Nevada part of the Las Vegas Township. With a population of 183,372, it would be one of the biggest cities in the state if it ever became a city! Its a super affordable place to live, with median home prices far below average for Nevada--perfect for those wallets on a strict diet. Being just outside of Vegas provides easy access to the Vegas strip and all the action happening downtown, too! If you fancy the casino life, you have come to the right place. Sunrise Manor lets you dabble in the scene when you're in the mood and then escape back to the serenity of the small desert town at the end of the day. Its literally only three miles from the glittery city itself. The weather here is also appealing to many. Summers do get hot but the evening temperatures can drop 30 degrees sometimes, as they are wont to do in deserts. The winters usually taper off around 45 degrees and the dry air means you wont get that bone-chilling cold you find in many other parts of the country.

Having trouble with Craigslist Sunrise Manor? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Sunrise Manor, NV

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Sunrise Manor apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Sunrise Manor apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

