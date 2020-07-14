207 Inverness Ct.

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on the Dayton Valley Golf Course - This spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with split dual master suites is ready for move in. Located within the gated community of the Dayton Valley Golf Course, is approximately 2,107 square feet, has a wonderful backyard with patio ready for entertaining with access from both the master suite and the living room. Large windows throughout the home provide plenty of natural lighting. Great kitchen which includes a gas stove, microwave/vent over range, dishwasher, and dual basin sink. Separate laundry room is close to the master suite. Large three car garage to store toys! The massive living room has a fireplace and there is a separate formal dining room. Plenty of storage space in this one. Don't forget about the large soaking tub in the master suite! This home is ready for you to make into your own oasis, but don't hesitate as it will not last long.



The minimum lease term is 12 months, with longer terms considered. Sorry, this is a "no pet" property. No Smoking. No Water Furniture. No Automobile Repairs.



All properties require an application process. Each person over the age of 18 must fill out their own application. The application fee is $35 per person. Applications include a credit check, employment/income verification, and rental reference screening. Unfortunately we cannot approve any applicant with an eviction or utility collection on their report.



For additional information about our application process, the property itself, or other available properties please contact us at (775) 246-6160 or via the link below.



