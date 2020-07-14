All apartments in Lyon County
207 Inverness Ct.
207 Inverness Ct.

207 Inverness Court · No Longer Available
Location

207 Inverness Court, Lyon County, NV 89403

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Charming 3 Bed 2 Bath Home on the Dayton Valley Golf Course - This spacious 3 bed 2 bath home with split dual master suites is ready for move in. Located within the gated community of the Dayton Valley Golf Course, is approximately 2,107 square feet, has a wonderful backyard with patio ready for entertaining with access from both the master suite and the living room. Large windows throughout the home provide plenty of natural lighting. Great kitchen which includes a gas stove, microwave/vent over range, dishwasher, and dual basin sink. Separate laundry room is close to the master suite. Large three car garage to store toys! The massive living room has a fireplace and there is a separate formal dining room. Plenty of storage space in this one. Don't forget about the large soaking tub in the master suite! This home is ready for you to make into your own oasis, but don't hesitate as it will not last long.

The minimum lease term is 12 months, with longer terms considered. Sorry, this is a "no pet" property. No Smoking. No Water Furniture. No Automobile Repairs.

All properties require an application process. Each person over the age of 18 must fill out their own application. The application fee is $35 per person. Applications include a credit check, employment/income verification, and rental reference screening. Unfortunately we cannot approve any applicant with an eviction or utility collection on their report.

For additional information about our application process, the property itself, or other available properties please contact us at (775) 246-6160 or via the link below.

S.0187158

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5769890)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

