All apartments in Carson City
Find more places like 968 CENTERVILLE ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Carson City, NV
/
968 CENTERVILLE ST
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

968 CENTERVILLE ST

968 Centerville St · (775) 284-1313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Carson City
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

968 Centerville St, Carson City, NV 89701

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 968 CENTERVILLE ST · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1708 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
furnished
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment. Comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer, gas range & oven, dishwasher and the 2 car garage is a plus. Landscaping is paid by the landlord. Does not come furnished. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Call Alex Zujovich, (Property Manager, NV Lic BS.142993) at 775 315-2838 for more info or to start the process.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5755314)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 968 CENTERVILLE ST have any available units?
968 CENTERVILLE ST has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 968 CENTERVILLE ST have?
Some of 968 CENTERVILLE ST's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 968 CENTERVILLE ST currently offering any rent specials?
968 CENTERVILLE ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 968 CENTERVILLE ST pet-friendly?
No, 968 CENTERVILLE ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Carson City.
Does 968 CENTERVILLE ST offer parking?
Yes, 968 CENTERVILLE ST does offer parking.
Does 968 CENTERVILLE ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 968 CENTERVILLE ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 968 CENTERVILLE ST have a pool?
No, 968 CENTERVILLE ST does not have a pool.
Does 968 CENTERVILLE ST have accessible units?
No, 968 CENTERVILLE ST does not have accessible units.
Does 968 CENTERVILLE ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 968 CENTERVILLE ST has units with dishwashers.
Does 968 CENTERVILLE ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 968 CENTERVILLE ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 968 CENTERVILLE ST?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Carson City Apartments with BalconyCarson City Apartments with Parking
Carson City Apartments with Washer-DryerCarson City Dog Friendly Apartments
Carson City Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Reno, NVSparks, NVSouth Lake Tahoe, CA
Fernley, NVSun Valley, NV
Incline Village, NVDayton, NV

Apartments Near Colleges

University of Nevada-Reno
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity