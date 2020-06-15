968 CENTERVILLE ST

Amenities

Brand New Home and Available NOW! - Never been lived-in townhouse! Located near the downtown area East of Roop Street & near the main post office. Close to shopping and entertainment. Comes with refrigerator, washer, dryer, gas range & oven, dishwasher and the 2 car garage is a plus. Landscaping is paid by the landlord. Does not come furnished. Tenant is responsible for all utilities. Call Alex Zujovich, (Property Manager, NV Lic BS.142993) at 775 315-2838 for more info or to start the process.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5755314)