Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly carport on-site laundry parking

402 W Sixth St Available 07/01/20 Completely Remodeled Home on West Side of Carson City - REMODEL: Please note that this property is undergoing a complete interior remodel! Updated photos to come upon completion.



This home is located on the West Side of Carson City and is only blocks away from Downtown and the Capital Building. The remodel includes the following items: New vinyl and tile flooring throughout excluding the two smaller bedrooms which have carpet, new paint (gray and white color scheme), new white cabinets in kitchen and both bathrooms, new counter tops and light fixtures throughout, new stainless-steel appliances in kitchen and new window coverings throughout (select few are remote operated).



This beautifully updated home also includes a gas fireplace in the living room, a large entryway off the kitchen and living room that could be used as a second living room/sitting room. Huge kitchen pantry, separate laundry room and an adorable breakfast nook off the kitchen surrounded by windows. A skylight in the kitchen provides a ton of natural light! The master bedroom includes two large closets and a modern master bathroom with a large, walk-in shower.



The backyard includes mature trees and shrubbery. The yard will be maintained by a professional landscaper. Please note that RV/boat parking will not be permitted.



Tentative Availability Date: July 1, 2020

Rent: $2,300.00

Deposit: $2,500.00

Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant

Lease Term: 12 months minimum

Bedrooms: 3

Full Baths: 2

Appliances: Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher included. W/D hookups located inside. Tenant to provide their own Washer and Dryer

Car Port and shed included

Corner lot, .19 acres

Single Story

SqFt: 1,843

Tenant Paid Utilities: electricity, gas and trash

Owner Paid Utilities: Bi-Weekly landscaping service during warm months and $100.00 monthly water credit

Pets: Dogs upon approval with an additional pet deposit of $350.00 per pet. 2 dogs max. No cats please.

Housing Vouchers: Sorry, we do not except housing vouchers.



APPLICATIONS and SHOWINGS:

Anyone over the age of 18 who will be residing in the home MUST apply.

If we accept an application before we can run your application, we will issue you an application refund within 10 business days.

Showings will only be scheduled to those who apply first.



APPLY HERE: www.carsoncitypm.com



HOLDING PROPERTY:

If your application is approved, we will hold the property for up to 14 calendar days before collecting rent (pro-ration may apply).

Pro-rated rent is based off a 30-day month (the monthly rent divided by 30 equals the daily pro-rate amount)

A holding deposit in the amount of $1,050.00 must be collected from Applicant within 24 hours from CCPM's lease offer.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5855151)