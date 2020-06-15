All apartments in Carson City
402 W Sixth St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:21 PM

402 W Sixth St

402 West Sixth Street · (775) 461-0081 ext. 4
Location

402 West Sixth Street, Carson City, NV 89703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 402 W Sixth St · Avail. Jul 1

$2,300

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1843 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
402 W Sixth St Available 07/01/20 Completely Remodeled Home on West Side of Carson City - REMODEL: Please note that this property is undergoing a complete interior remodel! Updated photos to come upon completion.

This home is located on the West Side of Carson City and is only blocks away from Downtown and the Capital Building. The remodel includes the following items: New vinyl and tile flooring throughout excluding the two smaller bedrooms which have carpet, new paint (gray and white color scheme), new white cabinets in kitchen and both bathrooms, new counter tops and light fixtures throughout, new stainless-steel appliances in kitchen and new window coverings throughout (select few are remote operated).

This beautifully updated home also includes a gas fireplace in the living room, a large entryway off the kitchen and living room that could be used as a second living room/sitting room. Huge kitchen pantry, separate laundry room and an adorable breakfast nook off the kitchen surrounded by windows. A skylight in the kitchen provides a ton of natural light! The master bedroom includes two large closets and a modern master bathroom with a large, walk-in shower.

The backyard includes mature trees and shrubbery. The yard will be maintained by a professional landscaper. Please note that RV/boat parking will not be permitted.

Tentative Availability Date: July 1, 2020
Rent: $2,300.00
Deposit: $2,500.00
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Lease Term: 12 months minimum
Bedrooms: 3
Full Baths: 2
Appliances: Refrigerator, stove, microwave and dishwasher included. W/D hookups located inside. Tenant to provide their own Washer and Dryer
Car Port and shed included
Corner lot, .19 acres
Single Story
SqFt: 1,843
Tenant Paid Utilities: electricity, gas and trash
Owner Paid Utilities: Bi-Weekly landscaping service during warm months and $100.00 monthly water credit
Pets: Dogs upon approval with an additional pet deposit of $350.00 per pet. 2 dogs max. No cats please.
Housing Vouchers: Sorry, we do not except housing vouchers.

APPLICATIONS and SHOWINGS:
Anyone over the age of 18 who will be residing in the home MUST apply.
If we accept an application before we can run your application, we will issue you an application refund within 10 business days.
Showings will only be scheduled to those who apply first.

APPLY HERE: www.carsoncitypm.com

HOLDING PROPERTY:
If your application is approved, we will hold the property for up to 14 calendar days before collecting rent (pro-ration may apply).
Pro-rated rent is based off a 30-day month (the monthly rent divided by 30 equals the daily pro-rate amount)
A holding deposit in the amount of $1,050.00 must be collected from Applicant within 24 hours from CCPM's lease offer.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5855151)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 402 W Sixth St have any available units?
402 W Sixth St has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 402 W Sixth St have?
Some of 402 W Sixth St's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 402 W Sixth St currently offering any rent specials?
402 W Sixth St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 402 W Sixth St pet-friendly?
Yes, 402 W Sixth St is pet friendly.
Does 402 W Sixth St offer parking?
Yes, 402 W Sixth St does offer parking.
Does 402 W Sixth St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 402 W Sixth St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 402 W Sixth St have a pool?
No, 402 W Sixth St does not have a pool.
Does 402 W Sixth St have accessible units?
No, 402 W Sixth St does not have accessible units.
Does 402 W Sixth St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 402 W Sixth St has units with dishwashers.
Does 402 W Sixth St have units with air conditioning?
No, 402 W Sixth St does not have units with air conditioning.
