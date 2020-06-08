2073 West Sheffield Manor - 1

Amenities

Welcome to a 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex centrally located in Carson City. This duplex features approximately 750 sqft on a cul-de-sac. This rental is available for $995.00 per month on a 12 month lease. The security deposit is $995.00 and the property is available around July 5, 2020.



This rental was recently renovated in 2019 with beautiful new wood-like flooring, fresh paint throughout the duplex, new stove/oven, new refrigerator, new dishwasher, new bathroom vanity, mirror, lights and shower head.



The front door opens up to the living room and the kitchen is to the left. The Living room has a large window for lots of natural light. Both bedrooms are about equal in size located in the back of the duplex. A carport is located to the left of the duplex with an entry door into the kitchen.



This property will have new blinds installed throughout the house.



Available around July 5, 2020. Monthly Rent is $995.00. Security deposit is $995.00. First month's rent, security deposit, and last month's rent ($2,985.00) due before move-in. Twelve month lease required. Tenant pays for all utilities. Renter's insurance required. NO pets allowed. NO smoking allowed. $45 non-refundable cash application fee required for each person over 18 (includes full credit report and background check). Minimum credit score required is 700. Income requirement: 33% debt to income ratio. Pay rent and submit maintenance requests online with our tenant website/app.



The following are required and will be verified: 700+ credit score, 33% debt to income ratio, stable employment, salary, stable income, good rental history with last 2 landlords, no evictions in all 50 states and no criminal record. Keep in mind your desired move-in date must not exceed 45 days after the rental is available.



We use Tenant Turner to pre-qualify applicants and schedule tours for our rentals. Please fill out the pre-qualification questionnaire to receive a link to our 3D tour. Please verify you meet this rentals requirements before requesting a tour. In-person tours are limited due to COVID-19; In-person tours will be the done during the lease signing process as a final step when submitting your deposits.



More info about securing this rental, along with our tenant screening procedures, can be found on our website KDCrentals [dot] com.

This duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac in the middle of Carson City near Lowe's. The closest main intersection is Carson Street and Fairview Drive. Very convenient to get onto the Fairview Drive freeway entrance.