150 Manzanita Terr

Amenities

w/d hookup garage internet access refrigerator

Unit Amenities refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage internet access

Large home on 1 acre of land in Carson City - Carsoncitypm.com

Rent: $2,150.00

Deposit: $2,500.00

Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant

Available: Immediately

Lease Term: 12 months minimum

Bedrooms: 4

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage: 2 car garage

Stories: Tri-Level

SqFt: 2,429

Tenant Paid Utilities: electricity, gas, trash and cable/internet

Owner Paid Utilities: Landscaping, $100.00 monthly water/sewer credit

Appliances Included: Refrigerator at a convenience. Washer/Dryer hookups located inside garage.



APPLICATIONS AND REFUNDS:

Anyone over the age of 18 who will be residing in the home MUST apply.

If we accept an application before we can run your application, we will issue you a full application refund within 10 business days.



APPLY HERE: Carsoncitypm.com



HOLDING THE PROPERTY:

If your application is approved, we will hold the property for up to 14 calendar days before collecting rent (pro-ration may apply).

Pro-rated rent is based off a 30-day month (the monthly rent divided by 30 equals the daily pro-rate amount)

A holding deposit in the amount of $1,250.00 must be collected from Applicant within 24 hours from CCPM's lease offer.



(RLNE5906922)