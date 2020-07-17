All apartments in Carson City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

150 Manzanita Terr

150 Manzanita Terrace · (775) 461-0081 ext. 4
Location

150 Manzanita Terrace, Carson City, NV 89706

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 150 Manzanita Terr · Avail. now

$2,150

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2429 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
internet access
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
Large home on 1 acre of land in Carson City - Carsoncitypm.com
Rent: $2,150.00
Deposit: $2,500.00
Application Fee: $35.00 per applicant
Available: Immediately
Lease Term: 12 months minimum
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 2 car garage
Stories: Tri-Level
SqFt: 2,429
Tenant Paid Utilities: electricity, gas, trash and cable/internet
Owner Paid Utilities: Landscaping, $100.00 monthly water/sewer credit
Appliances Included: Refrigerator at a convenience. Washer/Dryer hookups located inside garage.

APPLICATIONS AND REFUNDS:
Anyone over the age of 18 who will be residing in the home MUST apply.
If we accept an application before we can run your application, we will issue you a full application refund within 10 business days.

APPLY HERE: Carsoncitypm.com

HOLDING THE PROPERTY:
If your application is approved, we will hold the property for up to 14 calendar days before collecting rent (pro-ration may apply).
Pro-rated rent is based off a 30-day month (the monthly rent divided by 30 equals the daily pro-rate amount)
A holding deposit in the amount of $1,250.00 must be collected from Applicant within 24 hours from CCPM's lease offer.

(RLNE5906922)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

