Carson City, NV
1110 Thompson Street Carson City
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:00 PM

1110 Thompson Street Carson City

1110 Thompson Street · (775) 885-5055
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1110 Thompson Street, Carson City, NV 89703

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1110 Thompson Street Carson City · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 2035 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
1110 Thompson Street- Move In Ready! - Move-in ready home with beautiful views and updates throughout.
The main level consists of a large living room with a balcony, kitchen with solid granite counters, laundry room with washer & dryer, 1/2 bathroom, spacious master bedroom and a bathroom with a large tub, double sinks and stall shower.
A courtyard at entry offers an outdoor living space.
This home offers plenty of room for storage.
The kitchen comes equipped with a stainless steel dishwasher and stove; as well as a refrigerator.
The upper level has 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom.
The lower level offers a 2 car garage and more storage.
This home is located in the Spring Meadows Home Owners Association.
Common areas include streams, ponds and a wilderness reserve.
Landscape maintenance is included.

To view this property, please submit an application by downloading the PDF and printing it from our website. We also have applications at the office ready for pick up. Once the application is complete, a private showing will be scheduled.

Rent: $2200
Deposit: $2500
Available Date (estimated): 6/17/2020
Lease Term:1 Year
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2.5
Garage: 2 Car
Stories:3
Square Footage: 2035
Utilities: Water/Sewer Included.
Tenant pays: Gas, Electric and Trash
Pet Policy: No Pets.
No smoking.

All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.
Please ensure the $40 application fee for each applicant is included.
Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.
Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.
Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.
Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.
If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.
Please call the office at 775-885-5055 for more information or to request a viewing.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5616243)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

