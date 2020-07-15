1110 Thompson Street Carson City

Amenities

1110 Thompson Street- Move In Ready! - Move-in ready home with beautiful views and updates throughout.

The main level consists of a large living room with a balcony, kitchen with solid granite counters, laundry room with washer & dryer, 1/2 bathroom, spacious master bedroom and a bathroom with a large tub, double sinks and stall shower.

A courtyard at entry offers an outdoor living space.

This home offers plenty of room for storage.

The kitchen comes equipped with a stainless steel dishwasher and stove; as well as a refrigerator.

The upper level has 2 large bedrooms and a full bathroom.

The lower level offers a 2 car garage and more storage.

This home is located in the Spring Meadows Home Owners Association.

Common areas include streams, ponds and a wilderness reserve.

Landscape maintenance is included.



To view this property, please submit an application by downloading the PDF and printing it from our website. We also have applications at the office ready for pick up. Once the application is complete, a private showing will be scheduled.



Rent: $2200

Deposit: $2500

Available Date (estimated): 6/17/2020

Lease Term:1 Year

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2.5

Garage: 2 Car

Stories:3

Square Footage: 2035

Utilities: Water/Sewer Included.

Tenant pays: Gas, Electric and Trash

Pet Policy: No Pets.

No smoking.



All completed applications must be submitted to our office at 302 E William St. in person or by mail.

Please ensure the $40 application fee for each applicant is included.

Applications and instructions can be downloaded and printed from our website www.vramonline.com.

Applications are dated and time stamped upon receipt and processed on a first come, first served basis.

Application fees are fully refundable if the application is not processed.

Once an application is approved, the property can be held for up to two weeks before collecting rent.

If a hold is requested, a holding deposit in the amount of $500 is required the day the application is approved.

Please call the office at 775-885-5055 for more information or to request a viewing.



