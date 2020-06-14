27 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM

Apartment List
Last updated June 14 at 07:10pm
Contact for Availability
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments
105 Comerciantes Blvd, Santa Teresa, NM
2 Bedrooms
$800
3 Bedrooms
$900
Santa Teresa Terrace Apartments offers 2 & 3 bedroom apartments for rent in Santa Teresa, NM. You will love our affordable apartment homes, complete with air conditioning and walk-in closets.

Last updated July 24 at 10:22pm
1 Unit Available
136 Star Spirit Road
136 Star Spirit Rd, Santa Teresa, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1331 sqft
Attractive 3 bedroom with 2 full baths. Located in the Paseo Village area of Santa Teresa. 15 minutes from downtown El Paso, Texas, and 30 minutes from Las Cruces, NM.
Results within 5 miles of Santa Teresa
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Remcon
13 Units Available
The Legends of El Paso
200 Desert Pass Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$832
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,052
1139 sqft
Welcome to all that The Legends of El Paso and the great city of El Paso has to offer! Spacious one and two bedroom floorplans with separate living and dining spaces. Enjoy walk in closets and a patio or balcony with every apartment home.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Remcon
14 Units Available
Pear Tree
222 Bartlett Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$665
490 sqft
1 Bedroom
$745
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
1152 sqft
Just East of I-10, these apartments are a commuter's paradise. Units offer air conditioning, bathtubs, fireplaces and walk-in closets, in addition to ovens and ranges. The community is pet-friendly and takes e-payments.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
624 Arredondo Dr.
624 Arredondo Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1243 sqft
624 Arredondo Dr. Available 07/01/20 Westside Home for Rent - Updated home for rent on the Westside of El Paso Tx. by Frankling High School. It offers 3 spaciaous bed rooms, 2 full bathrooms, large living room, kitchen and dinning space.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Riverbend
1 Unit Available
4608 Emory Rd
4608 Emory Road, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1521 sqft
Beautiful home located in El Paso's West Upper Valley, single story, 4 large bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, completely updated kitchen with all appliances included. Indoor laundry room. Refrigerated air conditioning. Huge 30,000 sq.ft.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Kohlberg
1 Unit Available
7301 LUZ DE LUMBRE Avenue
7301 Luz De Lumbre Way, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$1,500
2532 sqft
Two story home features 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, double car garage and 2 fireplaces on 2 living areas. Outside pets are negotiable with a deposit per pet.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
South Belvidere
1 Unit Available
7140 Cerro Negro Drive
7140 Cerro Negro Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,420
1835 sqft
*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 06/28/20* Charming home in West El Paso.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
7329 BLACK SAGE Drive
7329 Black Sage Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2475 sqft
One of the best things about living in Cimarron is all there is to do when you're not at home. Walk out your front door and take advantage of magnificent hiking and biking trails that most people would travel far to enjoy.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
Lakehurst
1 Unit Available
616 ARREDONDO
616 Arredondo Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1700 sqft
616 ARREDONDO Drive, El Paso, TX 79912 - Westside Rental, single story 3 bedroom, living dining and ginormous den. Across the street from elementary school, extra large yard and great neighborhood. One great family entertaining home.

Last updated May 3 at 09:19am
West Green
1 Unit Available
568 Pinar del Rio
568 Pinar Del Rio Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,515
1745 sqft
568 Pinar del Rio Available 06/01/20 - Amazing Westside home features great curb appeal, refrigerated ac and gorgeous backyard. Formal living room, kitchen opens into the dining and large family room.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lindberg
1 Unit Available
6097 Rivet Place
6097 Rivet Pl, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1738 sqft
Four-Bedroom Westside Home for Rent! - Tucked into the westside of El Paso, this 2 story home is newly built and never lived in before. Modern and spacious with updated features throughout. Open dining and living area combination.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
Lindberg
1 Unit Available
5572 Fernwood
5572 Fernwood Circle, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2226 sqft
5572 Fernwood Available 05/20/20 Home For Rent, Lease w/ Option to Purchase AND For Sale: Owner Financing Available - Beautiful Upper Valley home with Swimming Pool and Refrigerated AC! - Located in the Upper Valley of West El Paso, this featured
Results within 10 miles of Santa Teresa
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
15 Units Available
Terrace Hill
4111 Westcity Ct, El Paso, TX
Studio
$681
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$699
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$798
956 sqft
Terrace Hill is now implementing Renovated Apartment Homes- Converting to Refrigerated Air on our 1 and 2 bedrooms, Adding a New Basketball Court, Open Grass Areas, Pergola and Lounge Area and New Exterior Paint Throughout!! A lot of exciting new
Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
Mesa Hills
16 Units Available
Las Lomas
500 Rubin Dr, El Paso, TX
2 Bedrooms
$680
862 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1041 sqft
Las Lomas is perfectly nestled away on the beautiful Westside of El Paso. The community is walking distance from shopping at Sunland Park Mall, and many other desirable shopping centers.
Last updated June 14 at 12:07am
Sunland Park North
56 Units Available
Retreat at Mesa Hills
945 S Mesa Hills Dr, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1116 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1579 sqft
Convenient for commuters, just off I-10. Units boast air conditioning, stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets, and more. Community offers residents tennis court, volleyball court, pool, and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Wallington Plaza
200 Wallington Dr, El Paso, TX
Studio
$490
430 sqft
1 Bedroom
$600
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$690
670 sqft
WE OFFER THE MOST COMPETITIVE PRICES IN THE AREA. Our convenient location on the west side allows easy access to I-10, downtown, UTEP, Medical Centers, gyms, shopping, dining and entertainment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bear Ridge
1 Unit Available
6329 Franklin Crest
6329 Franklin Crest Drive, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$3,020
2885 sqft
- Impeccable home nestled on the corner of a quiet cul de sac in the the prestigious Franklin Hills subdivision. Dazzling, well manicured landscape offers outstanding curb appeal.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7516 Wolf Creek
7516 Wolf Creek Dr, El Paso, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,540
1881 sqft
7516 Wolf Creek Available 07/09/20 - Amazing West El Paso home features great curb appeal, refrigerated ac and gorgeous backyard. Kitchen opens into the dining and large family room.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Thunderbird
1 Unit Available
6230 ESCONDIDO Drive
6230 Escondido Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1312 sqft
Super cute 3 bedroom, 2 full bathroom apartment. Nice size master with extra large bathroom, garden tub, separate standing shower, walk-in closet. Brand new carpets in the bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bear Ridge
1 Unit Available
6300 Franklin Vista Drive
6300 Franklin Vista, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,020
3648 sqft
*COMING SOON. This property can NOT be shown until 07/15/20* BEAUTIFUL home West El Paso. Upon entering the home, walk through to your spacious living room with high ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Bandolero - Tarascas
1 Unit Available
817 CORTIJO Drive
817 Cortijo Drive, El Paso, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,495
2898 sqft
Exceptionally beautiful trophy view lot, updates included with this one-story residence nestled on a quiet Cul-de-Sac with no traffic. Enjoy COOL, COOL refrigerated air, 2,898 sq.ft.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Festival Hills
1 Unit Available
5545 BUCKLEY Drive
5545 Buckley Drive, El Paso, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1871 sqft
LUXX VERGE TOWNHOMES. Luxurious 1 story town home with an amazing city & mountain view from all bedrooms and living areas. Modern open floor design. Three bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Mission Hills North
1 Unit Available
4800 STANTON Street
4800 North Stanton Street, El Paso, TX
1 Bedroom
$750
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 1 bedroom 1 bath townhome in the exclusive Camelot Townhomes gated community with swimming pool, club house, laundry area and beautiful views of the mountains. Easy access to hicking. Pets not negotiable.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Santa Teresa, NM

Finding an apartment in Santa Teresa that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

