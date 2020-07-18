All apartments in Santa Fe County
Last updated July 11 2020 at 7:40 AM

36 San Sebastian Rd

36 San Sebastian Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing

Location

36 San Sebastian Road, Santa Fe County, NM 87505

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
ceiling fan
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
MONTHLY RENT: $1500 (includes utilities)

SQUARE FEET: 1012

BEDROOMS: 1

BATHS: 1

FLOORING: Concrete, carpet in bedroom

YARD: Patio

HEATING: Gas Wall heater, Electric baseboard

COOLING: Ceiling fans

PETS: Considered

STATUS:
Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or by video
*Please DO NOT approach the property without an appointment.*

EXTRAS: All basic Utilities included, High Ceilings, quiet location, studio/workshop space

APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, microwave, Front loading washer/dryer.

Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982-9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com

Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference

NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

