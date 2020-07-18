36 San Sebastian Rd

Amenities

MONTHLY RENT: $1500 (includes utilities)



SQUARE FEET: 1012



BEDROOMS: 1



BATHS: 1



FLOORING: Concrete, carpet in bedroom



YARD: Patio



HEATING: Gas Wall heater, Electric baseboard



COOLING: Ceiling fans



PETS: Considered



STATUS:

Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or by video

*Please DO NOT approach the property without an appointment.*



EXTRAS: All basic Utilities included, High Ceilings, quiet location, studio/workshop space



APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, microwave, Front loading washer/dryer.



Contact: Don Hurst

LANDSEER MANAGEMENT

613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505

Phone: 505.982-9036

On the web: www.landseermanagement.com



Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker

