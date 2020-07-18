36 San Sebastian Rd

Amenities
MONTHLY RENT: $1500 (includes utilities)
SQUARE FEET: 1012
BEDROOMS: 1
BATHS: 1
FLOORING: Concrete, carpet in bedroom
YARD: Patio
HEATING: Gas Wall heater, Electric baseboard
COOLING: Ceiling fans
PETS: Considered
STATUS:
Available and Shown by Appointment, in person or by video
*Please DO NOT approach the property without an appointment.*
EXTRAS: All basic Utilities included, High Ceilings, quiet location, studio/workshop space
APPLIANCES INCLUDED: Refrigerator, gas range, microwave, Front loading washer/dryer.
Contact: Don Hurst
LANDSEER MANAGEMENT
613 Old Santa Fe Trail, Santa Fe, NM 87505
Phone: 505.982-9036
On the web: www.landseermanagement.com
Brant Goodman, Qualifying Broker
Landseer Management: Experience the Difference
NOTICE: Avoid being scammed by utilizing a local professional property management company for a longterm lease. If you think the rental amount is too good to be true then it probably is!