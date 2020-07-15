All apartments in Farmington
Farmington, NM
607 Diamond Street
Last updated July 15 2020

607 Diamond Street

607 East Diamond Street · (505) 325-2100
Location

607 East Diamond Street, Farmington, NM 87401

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 607 Diamond Street · Avail. Aug 7

$1,595

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1978 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
607 Diamond Street Available 08/07/20 3 Bed/ 2Bath + Extra Room for a Den or Office - This home is located in Farmington, NM, it is a tri-level 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom with extra room for a office or den. Home Features 2 living room areas, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar and custom cabinets, separate laundry room, storage space throughout the home, 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, landscaped front and backyard.
Please contact CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty and schedule a viewing of the property at (505) 325- 2100!

Application Fee: $40.00
Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
APPLY NOW: https://www.century21sowesco.com/rentals\

CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty
4801 N. Butler Ste. 4000
Farmington, NM 87401
(505) 325 -2100

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5076660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 607 Diamond Street have any available units?
607 Diamond Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 607 Diamond Street currently offering any rent specials?
607 Diamond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 607 Diamond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 607 Diamond Street is pet friendly.
Does 607 Diamond Street offer parking?
Yes, 607 Diamond Street offers parking.
Does 607 Diamond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 607 Diamond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 607 Diamond Street have a pool?
No, 607 Diamond Street does not have a pool.
Does 607 Diamond Street have accessible units?
No, 607 Diamond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 607 Diamond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 607 Diamond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 607 Diamond Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 607 Diamond Street does not have units with air conditioning.
