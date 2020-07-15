Amenities

607 Diamond Street Available 08/07/20 3 Bed/ 2Bath + Extra Room for a Den or Office - This home is located in Farmington, NM, it is a tri-level 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom with extra room for a office or den. Home Features 2 living room areas, formal dining room, spacious kitchen with a breakfast bar and custom cabinets, separate laundry room, storage space throughout the home, 2 car garage, large fenced backyard, landscaped front and backyard.

Please contact CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty and schedule a viewing of the property at (505) 325- 2100!



Application Fee: $40.00

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

APPLY NOW: https://www.century21sowesco.com/rentals\



CENTURY 21 SoWesCo Realty

4801 N. Butler Ste. 4000

Farmington, NM 87401

(505) 325 -2100



No Cats Allowed



