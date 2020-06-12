Apartment List
20 Apartments for rent in Farmington, NM with garage

Farmington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and dail... Read Guide >

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1101 North Gladeview Drive
1101 North Gladeview Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1200 sqft
Super Cute 3 bed home located only a few blocks from Brookside Park. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet, large backyard with extra storage shed. Large wash room with washer and dryer. 1 car garage with built in shelves.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3500 Victoria Way Unit 903
3500 Victoria Way, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1546 sqft
Dont Miss Out On This Sweet Deal - This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is a must see! Well maintained inside and out, and located in a quiet neighborhood in the center of Farmington.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
713 W 24th Street
713 24th Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2305 sqft
713 W 24th Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious home and yard - This home has an office as well as a bonus room, a deck with gas hook up and a covered patio. Large bedrooms, very functional downstairs bathroom with separated shower, sinks, and commode.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5214 St. Andrews
5214 Saint Andrew's Drive, Farmington, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1249 sqft
2 Bed Condo in the San Juan Country Club - Beautiful renovated condo available on the golf course at the San Juan Country Club. 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Oversized 2 car garage with separate golf cart storage as well. Property subject to HOA rules.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1220 Cooper Street
1220 Cooper Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
FULLY FURNISHED 3 Bed/ 2 Bath with RV/BOAT PARKING!!! - A one of a kind home with everything you can think of!! This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and offers a large living room, dining area, kitchen, large fenced backyard with RV/Boat covered

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1611 E. 21st St.
1611 East 21st Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1652 sqft
1611 E. 21st St.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3809 Dustin Ave
3809 North Dustin Avenue, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1716 sqft
3809 Dustin Ave Available 06/17/20 Great home with a unique sunroom. - This is a great open space home with plenty of room. Three bedrooms and 2 bath will accommodate all. The master bedroom and dining room lead in to a one of a kind solarium.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
617 Ashurst Dr.
617 Ashurst Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1388 sqft
Great home in a quite cul-de-sac off Municipal - This is a wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 separated living areas and a sun room.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2600 N. Mossman
2600 Mossman Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1222 sqft
2600 N. Mossman Available 07/10/20 Conveniently Located Charming Home! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has a lot to offer. Wood floor through out the house, large fenced back yard and xeriscape front yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4420 Cardon Dr.
4420 Cardon Drive, Farmington, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3396 sqft
4420 Cardon Dr. Available 06/18/20 Beautiful Home with Amazing Views!! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Farmington offers an open concept living room and kitchen.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4001 Abbey Rd.
4001 Abbey Rd, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1439 sqft
4001 Abbey Rd. Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - Newly updated home is conveniently located near shopping, educational facilities and outdoor recreation areas.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2108 Ranch Dr.
2108 East Ranch Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1580 sqft
2108 Ranch Dr. Available 07/30/20 Fantastic home in the Cottonwood Heights Subdivision - This is great 3 bed 2 bath home. A spacious kitchen and living room make this a truly enjoyable home.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1965 Hollyhock Circle
1965 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
1965 Hollyhock Circle Available 08/26/20 Amazing Town House! - Beautiful townhouse in the heart of Farmington. This great 3 bed 2 bath home has appealing hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1927 Hollyhock Circle
1927 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhome - Beautifully remodeled Southwest Style townhome in Farmington. This home has new tile throughout, a new updated kitchen and back patio. This is a great quality home is a very central and comfortable location.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1209 Turning Leaf Ln.
1209 Turning Leaf Ln, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1942 sqft
Don't miss your chance! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom! No need for high maintence yard with xeriscape front and back yards. Large open concept from kitchen to living room. All tile floor throughout the property.

1 of 11

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3900 N. Butler Unit #205
3900 North Butler Avenue, Farmington, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1125 sqft
3900 N. Butler Unit #205 Available 04/22/20 Very Nice Southwest Town Home!! - This property is located right off Butler giving quick and easy access all throughout town.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
209 Padilla Dr
209 Padilla Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1444 sqft
3 BR 2 Bath home for rent in a quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 217376 Quaint home in a quiet neighborhood. Recently updated with new carpet, fresh paint and a large fenced back yard. Washer and dryer hook ups and a one car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
34 Road 3791
34 Road 3791, San Juan County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1895 sqft
Great 3 Bed, 2 Bath Energy Efficient Home w/ Land! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has tons to offer and has been very well maintained. Includes an open floor plan with fireplace in living room.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
7 Road 3781
7 Road 3781, San Juan County, NM
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
4000 sqft
7 Road 3781 Available 07/08/20 One of the Best Properties in Town! - This massive and luxurious home sits on top of the bluff and has incredible views from the San Juan Mountains in the north to the Lukucukia Mountains to the Southwest.

1 of 19

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5 Road 3787
5 Road 3787, San Juan County, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2167 sqft
5 Road 3787 Available 04/10/20 Gorgeous Home with a HUGE Shop! - You don't want to miss this amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath custom home! Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from your front door, entertain in your formal dining room and pass-through
City Guide for Farmington, NM

Howdy and welcome to your Farmington, New Mexico apartment hunting command center! Sitting pretty at the confluence of the San Juan, Animas, and La Plata Rivers on the wide open Colorado Plateau, Farmington serves not only as the gateway to Navajo Nation but also boasts some of the most spacious and affordable apartments you’ll find anywhere in New Mexico. So what do you say? Are you ready to saddle up and head on down to the Western Frontier in search of your dream dwellings? Then read on to...

With less than 30 percent of Farmington’s roughly 34,000 residents choosing to rent rather than own, there aren’t too many apartments to choose from, but that doesn’t mean they’re difficult to find by any stretch of the imagination. Whether you’re in the market for a furnished apartment in Farmington, a pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) unit, a simple one-bedroom apartment, or a rental with tons of bells and whistles (balcony, gym, swimming pool, hardwood floors, etc), there’s a rental somewhere in Farmington just waiting for someone like you to swoop it up!

Farmington, New Mexico is definitely an old city – the Anasazi Pueblos first settled in the city about 2,000 years ago – but apartments, fortunately, aren’t nearly as old. Some newer units have sprouted up on and around College Boulevard in recent years. Nearly all of these properties go for well under a grand and relatively inexpensive apartments are standard fare. Waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent, so feel free to shop the rental market thoroughly without worrying about the apartment of your dreams slipping through your grasp.

Farmington, like much of the American Southwest’s desert highlands region, is (to put it mildly) highly rural, making the city a great locale for leasers who appreciate plenty of open space. Factor in a wide range of outdoor activities (which can be enjoyed on the roughly 275 sunny days the city is blessed with each year), a variety of Navajo-related cultural and shopping destinations, and several historic monuments, parks, and museums to enjoy year-round, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Farmington!

Now comes the fun bit. It’s time to get right down to it and sift through the listings for the perfect Farmington, New Mexico rental for you! Best of luck and welcome aboard! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Farmington, NM

Farmington apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

