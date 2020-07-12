Apartment List
Last updated July 12 2020

17 Apartments for rent in Farmington, NM with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Farmington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a pr...

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1620 E. 21st St.
1620 East 21st Street, Farmington, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1226 sqft
1620 E. 21st St. Available 07/14/20 Coming Soon! - This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom duplex is calling your name! The garage has been converted for an extra living space, with built in cabinets. Both bedrooms are large and offer plenty of space.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1220 Cooper Street
1220 Cooper Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
FULLY FURNISHED 3 Bed/ 2 Bath with RV/BOAT PARKING!!! - A one of a kind home with everything you can think of!! This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and offers a large living room, dining area, kitchen, large fenced backyard with RV/Boat covered

Last updated July 12 at 08:59pm
1 Unit Available
2309 N. Clayton
2309 North Clayton Avenue, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1083 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage, Large corner lot, 2nd parking area, New Roof! Dogs possible upon approval. single Family Home, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage, Dogs possible upon approval, New Roof!

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1927 Hollyhock Circle
1927 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhome - Beautifully remodeled Southwest Style townhome in Farmington. This home has new tile throughout, a new updated kitchen and back patio. This is a great quality home is a very central and comfortable location.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1209 Turning Leaf Ln.
1209 Turning Leaf Ln, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1942 sqft
Don't miss your chance! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom! No need for high maintence yard with xeriscape front and back yards. Large open concept from kitchen to living room. All tile floor throughout the property.

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
3900 N. Butler Unit #205
3900 North Butler Avenue, Farmington, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1125 sqft
3900 N. Butler Unit #205 Available 04/22/20 Very Nice Southwest Town Home!! - This property is located right off Butler giving quick and easy access all throughout town.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
209 Padilla Dr
209 Padilla Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1444 sqft
3 BR 2 Bath home for rent in a quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 217376 Quaint home in a quiet neighborhood. Recently updated with new carpet, fresh paint and a large fenced back yard. Washer and dryer hook ups and a one car garage.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1003 Hall Place
1003 Hall Place, Farmington, NM
1 Bedroom
$615
440 sqft
1003 Hall Place Available 05/12/20 1 Bedroom Unit with a Backyard! - Take the time to look at this centrally located home in Farmington. Great location for easy access to all amenities. There is a large, fenced backyard and private driveway.

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3809 Country Club
3809 Country Club Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1238 sqft
3 Bedroom House in Beckland Hills - Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath house on Country Club Drive. This house has so many unique updated whats not to love about it.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
607 Diamond Street
607 East Diamond Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1978 sqft
607 Diamond Street Available 08/07/20 3 Bed/ 2Bath + Extra Room for a Den or Office - This home is located in Farmington, NM, it is a tri-level 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom with extra room for a office or den.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2304 16th St.
2304 16th Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1175 sqft
2304 16th St. Available 08/12/20 Great SW style home in Central Farmington - This is a great southwest style home that has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The one car garage is over sized so plenty of room for storage.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
401 San Medina Ave.
401 San Medina Avenue, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1434 sqft
401 San Medina Ave. Available 08/12/20 Garden lover? - Large 3 bedroom home on a corner lot is beautifully landscaped with rose bushes and located in a highly desirable area.

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
2615 N. Mossman Dr.
2615 Mossman Drive, Farmington, NM
2 Bedrooms
$895
858 sqft
2615 N. Mossman Dr. Available 08/07/20 Great Location between 20th & 30th in Farmington with RV Parking - 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Home, One year lease $850.

Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
400 Nelson Ave - 1106
400 Nelson Ave, Farmington, NM
2 Bedrooms
$975
1048 sqft
Built in 2012 Farmington NM Premier Apartment Living. Offering fully furnished & unfurnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, and 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Units. Black Appliances (including over the range microwave). Washer and Dryer in ALL units.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
5 Road 3787
5 Road 3787, San Juan County, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2167 sqft
5 Road 3787 Available 04/10/20 Gorgeous Home with a HUGE Shop! - You don't want to miss this amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath custom home! Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from your front door, entertain in your formal dining room and pass-through
Results within 10 miles of Farmington

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
105 W Main St.
105 West Main Street, Bloomfield, NM
2 Bedrooms
$995
1078 sqft
105 W Main St.

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11 Road 2952
11 Road 5952, San Juan County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1320 sqft
11 Road 2952 Available 08/12/20 Country Living On a Open Lot! - This is a great 3 bed 2 bath home in the quiet countryside Aztec. This home sports two great decks, the front has a good view of the Colorado mountains.
City Guide for Farmington, NM

Howdy and welcome to your Farmington, New Mexico apartment hunting command center! Sitting pretty at the confluence of the San Juan, Animas, and La Plata Rivers on the wide open Colorado Plateau, Farmington serves not only as the gateway to Navajo Nation but also boasts some of the most spacious and affordable apartments you’ll find anywhere in New Mexico. So what do you say? Are you ready to saddle up and head on down to the Western Frontier in search of your dream dwellings? Then read on to...

With less than 30 percent of Farmington’s roughly 34,000 residents choosing to rent rather than own, there aren’t too many apartments to choose from, but that doesn’t mean they’re difficult to find by any stretch of the imagination. Whether you’re in the market for a furnished apartment in Farmington, a pet-friendly (including dogs allowed) unit, a simple one-bedroom apartment, or a rental with tons of bells and whistles (balcony, gym, swimming pool, hardwood floors, etc), there’s a rental somewhere in Farmington just waiting for someone like you to swoop it up!

Farmington, New Mexico is definitely an old city – the Anasazi Pueblos first settled in the city about 2,000 years ago – but apartments, fortunately, aren’t nearly as old. Some newer units have sprouted up on and around College Boulevard in recent years. Nearly all of these properties go for well under a grand and relatively inexpensive apartments are standard fare. Waiting lists are pretty much nonexistent, so feel free to shop the rental market thoroughly without worrying about the apartment of your dreams slipping through your grasp.

Farmington, like much of the American Southwest’s desert highlands region, is (to put it mildly) highly rural, making the city a great locale for leasers who appreciate plenty of open space. Factor in a wide range of outdoor activities (which can be enjoyed on the roughly 275 sunny days the city is blessed with each year), a variety of Navajo-related cultural and shopping destinations, and several historic monuments, parks, and museums to enjoy year-round, and we get the feeling you’ll soon fall in love with life in Farmington!

Now comes the fun bit. It’s time to get right down to it and sift through the listings for the perfect Farmington, New Mexico rental for you! Best of luck and welcome aboard! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Farmington, NM

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Farmington apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

