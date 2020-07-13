/
pet friendly apartments
15 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Farmington, NM
2309 N. Clayton
2309 North Clayton Avenue, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1083 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage, Large corner lot, 2nd parking area, New Roof! Dogs possible upon approval. single Family Home, 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 1 Car Garage, Dogs possible upon approval, New Roof!
1927 Hollyhock Circle
1927 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhome - Beautifully remodeled Southwest Style townhome in Farmington. This home has new tile throughout, a new updated kitchen and back patio. This is a great quality home is a very central and comfortable location.
1209 Turning Leaf Ln.
1209 Turning Leaf Ln, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1942 sqft
Don't miss your chance! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom! No need for high maintence yard with xeriscape front and back yards. Large open concept from kitchen to living room. All tile floor throughout the property.
3900 N. Butler Unit #205
3900 North Butler Avenue, Farmington, NM
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1125 sqft
3900 N. Butler Unit #205 Available 04/22/20 Very Nice Southwest Town Home!! - This property is located right off Butler giving quick and easy access all throughout town.
1003 Hall Place
1003 Hall Place, Farmington, NM
1 Bedroom
$615
440 sqft
1003 Hall Place Available 05/12/20 1 Bedroom Unit with a Backyard! - Take the time to look at this centrally located home in Farmington. Great location for easy access to all amenities. There is a large, fenced backyard and private driveway.
607 Diamond Street
607 East Diamond Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1978 sqft
607 Diamond Street Available 08/07/20 3 Bed/ 2Bath + Extra Room for a Den or Office - This home is located in Farmington, NM, it is a tri-level 3 bedroom/ 2.5 bathroom with extra room for a office or den.
507 Glade Place, Unit B
507 Glade Place, Farmington, NM
1 Bedroom
$695
520 sqft
Nice One Bedroom Duplex in Farmington - This property is located in a good location, one bedroom, one full bath, and is move in ready. Open Kitchen/Living Room area with separate bedroom down the hall. Call today to set up appointment to see.
2304 16th St.
2304 16th Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1175 sqft
2304 16th St. Available 08/12/20 Great SW style home in Central Farmington - This is a great southwest style home that has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The one car garage is over sized so plenty of room for storage.
401 San Medina Ave.
401 San Medina Avenue, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1434 sqft
401 San Medina Ave. Available 08/12/20 Garden lover? - Large 3 bedroom home on a corner lot is beautifully landscaped with rose bushes and located in a highly desirable area.
400 Nelson Ave - 2204
400 Nelson Ave, Farmington, NM
2 Bedrooms
$975
1048 sqft
Farmington NM Premier Apartment Living. Offering fully furnished & unfurnished 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath, and 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Units. Black Appliances (including over the range microwave). Washer and Dryer in ALL units. Walk in closets, lots of storage.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington
11 Road 1738
11 Road 1738, San Juan County, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1022 sqft
2 Bedroom Home on La Plata Hwy Farmington Side with Shop - Cozy home located on La Plata, 2 bedroom, 1 bath and open kitchen with dining room. Fenced in backyard off the back sliding glass door and then 24 X 40 shop on the property as well.
5 Road 3787
5 Road 3787, San Juan County, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2167 sqft
5 Road 3787 Available 04/10/20 Gorgeous Home with a HUGE Shop! - You don't want to miss this amazing 4 bedroom, 2 bath custom home! Enjoy the beautiful mountain views from your front door, entertain in your formal dining room and pass-through
Results within 10 miles of Farmington
105 W Main St.
105 West Main Street, Bloomfield, NM
2 Bedrooms
$995
1078 sqft
11 Road 2952
11 Road 5952, San Juan County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1320 sqft
11 Road 2952 Available 08/12/20 Country Living On a Open Lot! - This is a great 3 bed 2 bath home in the quiet countryside Aztec. This home sports two great decks, the front has a good view of the Colorado mountains.
812 Columbine Street
812 Columbine Street, Bloomfield, NM
3 Bedrooms
$975
3 Bed/ 2 Bath with a fenced yard!! - This home is located in Bloomfield, NM. It is a 3 bedroom/ 2 bathroom home with a living room and eat- in-kitchen that opens into the living room. Property features a fenced front and backyard.