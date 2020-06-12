26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmington, NM

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2620 Mossman Drive
2620 Mossman Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
961 sqft
Beautiful Starter Home! - You'll love this cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home! This home offers an open concept living, dining and kitchen area. With a backyard that is great to host a get together with friends and family.

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5007 Greenwood Drive
5007 Greenwood Dr, Farmington, NM
4 Bed/ 2 Bathroom with 2 Storage Buildings! - You don't want miss out on this property it is located in Crestwood Estates, Property is a 4 bedroom with a split floor plan, 2 storage buildings, sun room, large fully fenced backyard, large deck for

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1220 Cooper Street
1220 Cooper Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
FULLY FURNISHED 3 Bed/ 2 Bath with RV/BOAT PARKING!!! - A one of a kind home with everything you can think of!! This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and offers a large living room, dining area, kitchen, large fenced backyard with RV/Boat covered

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
713 W 24th Street
713 24th Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2305 sqft
713 W 24th Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious home and yard - This home has an office as well as a bonus room, a deck with gas hook up and a covered patio. Large bedrooms, very functional downstairs bathroom with separated shower, sinks, and commode.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
604 W. Ross St
604 West Ross Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
2024 sqft
604 W. Ross St Available 06/24/20 Don't look any further! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has loads of character! The house is nestled back off a private driveway for a secluded space.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
6001 Pryor Lane
6001 Pryor Lane, Farmington, NM
6001 Pryor Lane Available 07/09/20 Horse Property! - This beautiful manufactured home sits on two acres of land with horse facilities. It has four bedrooms, two baths, a large living room and a den. Newer carpet and paint through out the home.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1611 E. 21st St.
1611 East 21st Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1652 sqft
1611 E. 21st St.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2600 N. Mossman
2600 Mossman Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1222 sqft
2600 N. Mossman Available 07/10/20 Conveniently Located Charming Home! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has a lot to offer. Wood floor through out the house, large fenced back yard and xeriscape front yard.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3809 Dustin Ave
3809 North Dustin Avenue, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1716 sqft
3809 Dustin Ave Available 06/17/20 Great home with a unique sunroom. - This is a great open space home with plenty of room. Three bedrooms and 2 bath will accommodate all. The master bedroom and dining room lead in to a one of a kind solarium.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3500 Victoria Way Unit 903
3500 Victoria Way, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1546 sqft
Dont Miss Out On This Sweet Deal - This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is a must see! Well maintained inside and out, and located in a quiet neighborhood in the center of Farmington.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5401 Cleone Place
5401 Cleone Place, Farmington, NM
5401 Cleone Place Available 08/17/20 HUGE 4 Bed, 4 Bath Home - This house has it all! Large 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with 2 living areas. Home sits on over 2 acres of land, and is built for entertaining.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
2108 Ranch Dr.
2108 East Ranch Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1580 sqft
2108 Ranch Dr. Available 07/30/20 Fantastic home in the Cottonwood Heights Subdivision - This is great 3 bed 2 bath home. A spacious kitchen and living room make this a truly enjoyable home.

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
5200 Villa View 3A
5200 Villa View Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1710 sqft
3 Bedroom Condo COUNTRY CLUB VILLAS! - Rare Find! This 3 bedroom 3 bath (1 full two .75) Condo in the only complex in town with a pool and Jacuzzi. This home has 1 bedroom downstairs and 2 upstairs; huge dining area with an open kitchen.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
617 Ashurst Dr.
617 Ashurst Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1388 sqft
Great home in a quite cul-de-sac off Municipal - This is a wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 separated living areas and a sun room.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1965 Hollyhock Circle
1965 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
1965 Hollyhock Circle Available 08/26/20 Amazing Town House! - Beautiful townhouse in the heart of Farmington. This great 3 bed 2 bath home has appealing hardwood flooring throughout.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4001 Abbey Rd.
4001 Abbey Rd, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1439 sqft
4001 Abbey Rd. Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - Newly updated home is conveniently located near shopping, educational facilities and outdoor recreation areas.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
4420 Cardon Dr.
4420 Cardon Drive, Farmington, NM
4420 Cardon Dr. Available 06/18/20 Beautiful Home with Amazing Views!! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Farmington offers an open concept living room and kitchen.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 10:34pm
1 Unit Available
1101 North Gladeview Drive
1101 North Gladeview Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1200 sqft
Super Cute 3 bed home located only a few blocks from Brookside Park. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet, large backyard with extra storage shed. Large wash room with washer and dryer. 1 car garage with built in shelves.

1 of 10

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1927 Hollyhock Circle
1927 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhome - Beautifully remodeled Southwest Style townhome in Farmington. This home has new tile throughout, a new updated kitchen and back patio. This is a great quality home is a very central and comfortable location.

1 of 17

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1209 Turning Leaf Ln.
1209 Turning Leaf Ln, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1942 sqft
Don't miss your chance! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom! No need for high maintence yard with xeriscape front and back yards. Large open concept from kitchen to living room. All tile floor throughout the property.

1 of 15

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
209 Padilla Dr
209 Padilla Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1444 sqft
3 BR 2 Bath home for rent in a quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 217376 Quaint home in a quiet neighborhood. Recently updated with new carpet, fresh paint and a large fenced back yard. Washer and dryer hook ups and a one car garage.

1 of 13

Last updated May 2 at 11:49am
1 Unit Available
3809 Country Club
3809 Country Club Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1238 sqft
3 Bedroom House in Beckland Hills - Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath house on Country Club Drive. This house has so many unique updated whats not to love about it.
Results within 1 mile of Farmington

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
34 Road 3791
34 Road 3791, San Juan County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1895 sqft
Great 3 Bed, 2 Bath Energy Efficient Home w/ Land! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has tons to offer and has been very well maintained. Includes an open floor plan with fireplace in living room.
Results within 5 miles of Farmington

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
7 Road 3781
7 Road 3781, San Juan County, NM
7 Road 3781 Available 07/08/20 One of the Best Properties in Town! - This massive and luxurious home sits on top of the bluff and has incredible views from the San Juan Mountains in the north to the Lukucukia Mountains to the Southwest.

