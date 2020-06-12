/
3 bedroom apartments
26 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Farmington, NM
2620 Mossman Drive
2620 Mossman Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
961 sqft
Beautiful Starter Home! - You'll love this cozy 3 bedroom 1 bath home! This home offers an open concept living, dining and kitchen area. With a backyard that is great to host a get together with friends and family.
5007 Greenwood Drive
5007 Greenwood Dr, Farmington, NM
4 Bed/ 2 Bathroom with 2 Storage Buildings! - You don't want miss out on this property it is located in Crestwood Estates, Property is a 4 bedroom with a split floor plan, 2 storage buildings, sun room, large fully fenced backyard, large deck for
1220 Cooper Street
1220 Cooper Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
FULLY FURNISHED 3 Bed/ 2 Bath with RV/BOAT PARKING!!! - A one of a kind home with everything you can think of!! This home is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom and offers a large living room, dining area, kitchen, large fenced backyard with RV/Boat covered
713 W 24th Street
713 24th Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2305 sqft
713 W 24th Street Available 07/01/20 Spacious home and yard - This home has an office as well as a bonus room, a deck with gas hook up and a covered patio. Large bedrooms, very functional downstairs bathroom with separated shower, sinks, and commode.
604 W. Ross St
604 West Ross Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,125
2024 sqft
604 W. Ross St Available 06/24/20 Don't look any further! - This spacious 3 bedroom home has loads of character! The house is nestled back off a private driveway for a secluded space.
6001 Pryor Lane
6001 Pryor Lane, Farmington, NM
6001 Pryor Lane Available 07/09/20 Horse Property! - This beautiful manufactured home sits on two acres of land with horse facilities. It has four bedrooms, two baths, a large living room and a den. Newer carpet and paint through out the home.
1611 E. 21st St.
1611 East 21st Street, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1652 sqft
1611 E. 21st St.
2600 N. Mossman
2600 Mossman Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1222 sqft
2600 N. Mossman Available 07/10/20 Conveniently Located Charming Home! - Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath home that has a lot to offer. Wood floor through out the house, large fenced back yard and xeriscape front yard.
3809 Dustin Ave
3809 North Dustin Avenue, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1716 sqft
3809 Dustin Ave Available 06/17/20 Great home with a unique sunroom. - This is a great open space home with plenty of room. Three bedrooms and 2 bath will accommodate all. The master bedroom and dining room lead in to a one of a kind solarium.
3500 Victoria Way Unit 903
3500 Victoria Way, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1546 sqft
Dont Miss Out On This Sweet Deal - This 3 bed, 2.5 bath home is a must see! Well maintained inside and out, and located in a quiet neighborhood in the center of Farmington.
5401 Cleone Place
5401 Cleone Place, Farmington, NM
5401 Cleone Place Available 08/17/20 HUGE 4 Bed, 4 Bath Home - This house has it all! Large 4 bedroom, 4 bath home with 2 living areas. Home sits on over 2 acres of land, and is built for entertaining.
2108 Ranch Dr.
2108 East Ranch Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1580 sqft
2108 Ranch Dr. Available 07/30/20 Fantastic home in the Cottonwood Heights Subdivision - This is great 3 bed 2 bath home. A spacious kitchen and living room make this a truly enjoyable home.
5200 Villa View 3A
5200 Villa View Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1710 sqft
3 Bedroom Condo COUNTRY CLUB VILLAS! - Rare Find! This 3 bedroom 3 bath (1 full two .75) Condo in the only complex in town with a pool and Jacuzzi. This home has 1 bedroom downstairs and 2 upstairs; huge dining area with an open kitchen.
617 Ashurst Dr.
617 Ashurst Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1388 sqft
Great home in a quite cul-de-sac off Municipal - This is a wonderful 3 bed 2 bath home with 2 separated living areas and a sun room.
1965 Hollyhock Circle
1965 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
1965 Hollyhock Circle Available 08/26/20 Amazing Town House! - Beautiful townhouse in the heart of Farmington. This great 3 bed 2 bath home has appealing hardwood flooring throughout.
4001 Abbey Rd.
4001 Abbey Rd, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1439 sqft
4001 Abbey Rd. Available 07/10/20 Beautiful 3 Bed, 2 Bath Home - Newly updated home is conveniently located near shopping, educational facilities and outdoor recreation areas.
4420 Cardon Dr.
4420 Cardon Drive, Farmington, NM
4420 Cardon Dr. Available 06/18/20 Beautiful Home with Amazing Views!! - This spacious 4 bedroom 3 bathroom home in Farmington offers an open concept living room and kitchen.
1101 North Gladeview Drive
1101 North Gladeview Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1200 sqft
Super Cute 3 bed home located only a few blocks from Brookside Park. Fresh paint throughout, new carpet, large backyard with extra storage shed. Large wash room with washer and dryer. 1 car garage with built in shelves.
1927 Hollyhock Circle
1927 Hollyhock Circle, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
Beautifully Remodeled Townhome - Beautifully remodeled Southwest Style townhome in Farmington. This home has new tile throughout, a new updated kitchen and back patio. This is a great quality home is a very central and comfortable location.
1209 Turning Leaf Ln.
1209 Turning Leaf Ln, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1942 sqft
Don't miss your chance! - Don't miss out on this beautiful 3 bedroom! No need for high maintence yard with xeriscape front and back yards. Large open concept from kitchen to living room. All tile floor throughout the property.
209 Padilla Dr
209 Padilla Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1444 sqft
3 BR 2 Bath home for rent in a quiet neighborhood. - Property Id: 217376 Quaint home in a quiet neighborhood. Recently updated with new carpet, fresh paint and a large fenced back yard. Washer and dryer hook ups and a one car garage.
3809 Country Club
3809 Country Club Drive, Farmington, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1238 sqft
3 Bedroom House in Beckland Hills - Awesome 3 bedroom 2 bath house on Country Club Drive. This house has so many unique updated whats not to love about it.
34 Road 3791
34 Road 3791, San Juan County, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1895 sqft
Great 3 Bed, 2 Bath Energy Efficient Home w/ Land! - This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home has tons to offer and has been very well maintained. Includes an open floor plan with fireplace in living room.
7 Road 3781
7 Road 3781, San Juan County, NM
7 Road 3781 Available 07/08/20 One of the Best Properties in Town! - This massive and luxurious home sits on top of the bluff and has incredible views from the San Juan Mountains in the north to the Lukucukia Mountains to the Southwest.