Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 PM

25 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Clovis, NM

Finding an apartment in Clovis that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
112 Mollie Cir.
112 Mollie Court, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1186 sqft
112 Mollie Cir. Available 07/01/20 GREAT HOME IN NE CLOVIS NEAR MESA ELEMENTARY - This perfect home features an open floor plan with large open kitchen, cozy warm real wood burning fireplace in living and dining areas.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3609 Palmer Crt
3609 Palmer Court, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2640 sqft
3609 Palmer Crt Available 06/25/20 3609 Palmer Court, Clovis NM - 4 Bedroom and 2 bathroom home, fenced in back yard. In the Mesa School District. This home is over 2400 sq ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Mollie Circle
108 Mollie Court, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1514 sqft
108 Mollie Circle Available 07/06/20 3/2/2 Open Floor Plan, Mesa Schools, Dogs Are Welcome - This modern open floor plan 3 bedroom, 2 bath,home has a fireplace in the living room plus a sun room for your plants or playthings! fully equipped kitchen

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
108 Yale
108 Yale Street, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1667 sqft
108 Yale Available 07/01/20 UPDATED LARGE 3 BEDROOM HOME - This large 3 bedroom home features loads of updates, enjoy the solid surface flooring throughout, central gas heat, central refrigerated cooling, large fenced yard with auto sprinklers in

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1604 Bosc ct
1604 Bosc Court, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1406 sqft
1604 Bosc ct Available 06/29/20 1604 Bosc ct - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, 2 car garage, large fenced yard, patio, 1406 sq ft, central heat & air, all electric, built in 1994, 1 year lease, pet friendly with a $300 refundable pet deposit, Zia school

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3809 Lew Wallace
3809 Lew Wallace Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1415 sqft
3809 Lew Wallace - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1415 sq. ft. Built in 1990. All electric. Dishwasher, refrigerator and stove included. Central air and heat. 2 car garage. Pet friendly with a $250 refundable pet deposit Fully fenced in back yard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1809 Bob Jay Drive
1809 Bob Jay Drive, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,250
1834 sqft
1809 Bob Jay Drive Available 07/06/20 Spacious and Elegant Home, Mesa School District and Pets Welcome too! - This beautiful home has a spacious kitchen , wonderful high windows for lots of light, and energy efficient systems too.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
129 A Townsgate plaza Full Furnished
129 Townsgate Plz, Clovis, NM
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
919 sqft
129 A TOWNSGATE PLAZA - FULLY FURNISHED AND ALL UTILITIES PAID FOR! 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, fully furnished, 919 sq ft, central heat & air, all electric, built in 2005, including cable and internet, pets upon owner's approval.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2312 Reese Dr.
2312 Reese Drive, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1800 sqft
2312 Reese Dr. Available 07/08/20 2312 Reese Dr. - 4 Bedroom, 2 Bath, 2 car garage, fenced yard,1800 square feet single family home. Built in 2005. Desired lease one year. Pets Allowed No Cats Allowed (RLNE3479796)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
3924 Ben Hogan Dr.
3924 Ben Hogan Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1604 sqft
3924 Ben Hogan Dr. Available 07/01/20 HOME NEAR MESA SCHOOL JUST OFF NORRIS ST. - This brick home features a great floor plan with open plan.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1208 Concord Rd.
1208 Concord Road, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1924 sqft
Spacious home, large back yard and pets allowed. - This 3 Bdr, 1 3/4 Ba, 1924 Sq. Ft. home has new wood floors, and comes with Stove, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Microwave and Washer/Dryer Hookups.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2105 hali
2105 Hali Lane, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1461 sqft
Zia School District, Newer Three bedroom - This home has been freshly painted with new flooring. Present open floor plan, with fireplace in the living room. High ceiling with ceiling fans. central heat and air for your comfort.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
26 Paseo Vlg
26 Paseo Village, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1566 sqft
This great 3 bedroom 2 bath house has been remodeled. It has beautiful vaulted ceilings, a fire place, large rooms, a spacious 2 car garage, nice patio areas and a small yard. Perfect location on the North East side of Clovis.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
112 E Tierra Blanca Rd
112 East Tierra Blanca Road, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$925
1303 sqft
Flawless floors, upscale appliances, gorgeous backsplash in the kitchen, new paint, large backyard, single car garage, and much more. Must see!!! Click this link to your browser to schedule a showing at your convenience. https://secure.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1204 1/2 Gidding St
1204 1/2 Gidding St, Clovis, NM
1 Bedroom
$500
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1204 1/2 Gidding St in Clovis. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
1281 Colonial Parkway
1281 Colonial Parkway, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1704 sqft
Come see this GREAT town home with magnificent golf course views within walking distance to the Golf club house. You will love this cute, 3 bedroom home with HUGE bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
2320 Flagstone dr
2320 Flagstone Dr, Clovis, NM
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1902 sqft
Located just outside town in the one way in, one way out neighborhood of Stonebrook, you will love this cute 4 bedroom, 2 bath home.

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
108 Carmel Ln
108 Carmel Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1389 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom split floor plan home located in Almond Ranch has great living space and upgraded amenities! It features granite counter tops and upgraded counter tops! You will also enjoy a large master bathroom with upgraded shower and

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
1 Unit Available
908 Prairieview
908 Prairieview Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$950
1600 sqft
Awesome 3 bed 2 bath on Prairieview. 2 Living Areas, Fenced Yard, Pet Friendly! Call today! Take a tour on Facebook: facebook.com/colegrouppm/videos/1805050829721171/ Cole Group Property Management 575-268-3535 colegrouppm@gmail.com

Last updated April 9 at 11:23am
1 Unit Available
204 Almond Tree Lane
204 Almond Tree Lane, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1588 sqft
204 Almond Tree Lane Available 04/20/20 204 Almond Tree Lane - 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, separate office, 2 car garage, fenced yard, gated dog run,1588 sq ft, central heat & air, all electric, built in 2014, pet friendly with refundable pet deposit.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
2557 Fred Daugherty #B
2557 Fred Daugherty Avenue, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1302 sqft
2557 Fred Daugherty #B Available 04/26/20 2557 Fred Daugherty unit B - 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with 1302 sq. ft. Built in 2011. All electric. $1200/month for 1 year lease which INCLUDES lawn care.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1913 Raintree Blvd.
1913 Raintree Boulevard, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
3176 sqft
1913 Raintree Blvd. Available 04/22/20 Raintree's Best Open Floor Plan, Large Rec Room and Pool Table too. - This beautiful 3 Bedroom, 2 1/2 Bath home has an amazing floor plan built for entertaining.

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
3748 Glenfield Dr.
3748 Glenfield Drive, Clovis, NM
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1926 sqft
3748 Glenfield Dr. Available 07/06/20 Large rooms in this Pet Friendly 3 Bedroom in Mesa Elementary School District - This spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom home has tile floors in the living area and a corner fireplace in the living room.
Results within 5 miles of Clovis

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
723 Curry Road L
723 Curry Road L, Curry County, NM
5 Bedrooms
$1,850
3173 sqft
723 Curry Road L Available 07/01/20 AMAZING COUNTRY HOME 5 BEDROOMS/ POOL - This one of a kind custom home is situated on almost 3 acres, Over 3100 sq feet of living area, plus over 2000 sq feet in indoor pool room.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Clovis, NM

Finding an apartment in Clovis that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

