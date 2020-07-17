1115 Glenwood Street

Amenities
1/2 Move in Special with a 13 Month Lease! - 3 bed/2bath Mobile Home with a Carport!
Charming home with beautiful landscape,property is a 3 bed/ 2bath home which includes a living room, kitchen, laundry area, sunroom, carpet and so much more!
***No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Policy***
For more information, please visit www.century21sowesco.com where you can set up showing, and get more information.
For anything not on the website, please call the office at (505) 325-2100.
$40 application fee and $15 Renters Legal Liability Insurance separate. Office located at 4801 N. Butler Ste. 4000 Farmington, NM 87401
Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5873298)