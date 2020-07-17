All apartments in Bloomfield
Find more places like 1115 Glenwood Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomfield, NM
/
1115 Glenwood Street
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1115 Glenwood Street

1115 Glenwood Street · (505) 325-2100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

1115 Glenwood Street, Bloomfield, NM 87413

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1115 Glenwood Street · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

carport
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
1/2 Move in Special with a 13 Month Lease! - 3 bed/2bath Mobile Home with a Carport!
Charming home with beautiful landscape,property is a 3 bed/ 2bath home which includes a living room, kitchen, laundry area, sunroom, carpet and so much more!

***No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Policy***

For more information, please visit www.century21sowesco.com where you can set up showing, and get more information.
For anything not on the website, please call the office at (505) 325-2100.

$40 application fee and $15 Renters Legal Liability Insurance separate. Office located at 4801 N. Butler Ste. 4000 Farmington, NM 87401

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5873298)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1115 Glenwood Street have any available units?
1115 Glenwood Street has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1115 Glenwood Street have?
Some of 1115 Glenwood Street's amenities include carport, air conditioning, and carpet. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1115 Glenwood Street currently offering any rent specials?
1115 Glenwood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1115 Glenwood Street pet-friendly?
No, 1115 Glenwood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Bloomfield.
Does 1115 Glenwood Street offer parking?
Yes, 1115 Glenwood Street offers parking.
Does 1115 Glenwood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1115 Glenwood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1115 Glenwood Street have a pool?
No, 1115 Glenwood Street does not have a pool.
Does 1115 Glenwood Street have accessible units?
No, 1115 Glenwood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1115 Glenwood Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1115 Glenwood Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1115 Glenwood Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1115 Glenwood Street has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 1115 Glenwood Street?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Durango, CO
Farmington, NM

Apartments Near Colleges

Fort Lewis College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity