1115 Glenwood Street

carport air conditioning carpet refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking

1/2 Move in Special with a 13 Month Lease! - 3 bed/2bath Mobile Home with a Carport!

Charming home with beautiful landscape,property is a 3 bed/ 2bath home which includes a living room, kitchen, laundry area, sunroom, carpet and so much more!



***No Pets Allowed, No Smoking Policy***



For more information, please visit www.century21sowesco.com where you can set up showing, and get more information.

For anything not on the website, please call the office at (505) 325-2100.



$40 application fee and $15 Renters Legal Liability Insurance separate. Office located at 4801 N. Butler Ste. 4000 Farmington, NM 87401



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



(RLNE5873298)