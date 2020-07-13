Apartment List
351 Apartments for rent in Woodbury, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 04:07pm
Contact for Availability
Westwood Court
601 Tatum Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
800 sqft
This property is situated in the 08096 area of Woodbury. Let the leasing team show you everything this community has in store. Experience a new standard at Westwood Court Apartments.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
669 N Broad St
669 North Broad Street, Woodbury, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
one bedroom first floor apartment, older restoration, new paint, great location on main drag; off street parking Accepts Section 8. No Pets Allowed (RLNE1852086)

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
449 West Centre Street
449 West Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1962 sqft
If you are interested in seeing this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath just email us at HOFrentals @ gmail.
Results within 5 miles of Woodbury
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,645
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,705
1174 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
14 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,193
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Packer Park
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,155
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,020
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
117 East Buck St
117 East Buck Street, Paulsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$930
2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking - Property Id: 105798 2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking. will be rental ready in about 3 weeks Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

1 of 27

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Packer Park
2110 Verona Drive
2110 Verona Drive, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1705 sqft
Rarely Offered Loft style End Unit 3BR/2.

1 of 15

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Marconi Plaza
3001 S. Colorado Street
3001 South Colorado Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1200 sqft
17th & Pollack-Marconi West-South Philadelphia - Beautiful corner property, with side yard, and ample area parking. ALL new, kitchen, bathroom, new carpets, and freshly painted.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
21 W 5TH AVE
21 West 5th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Cape Cod totally renovated n 2019 in the cozy, quiet neighborhood of Runnemede. Close to major highways, 295 the NJ Turnpike, Black Horse Pike for shopping, healthcare and transportation. Please come take a look.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE
196 Chancellor Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1775 sqft
One of the best locations in the Rittenhouse Community, with open floor plan. Spacious unit backing to open space with rear yard, patio for you to enjoy the relaxing views.

1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD
215 East Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
1267 sqft
Welcome home to this charming bungalow! This home in Runnemede Garden is bright and spacious, features 4 Bedrooms and has so much character! Laminate floors, ceramic tile and replacement windows are just a few updates that freshen up this home

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
511 S BROADWAY
511 South Broadway, Gloucester City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1632 sqft
This second floor apartment is a short walk to Dunkin Donuts, Rite-aid, Dollar general, Pat's Pizzeria, and some of our favorite watering holes Bayards, and Tavern on the Edge.

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Packer Park
2102 Verona Drive
2102 Verona Drive, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1705 sqft
This fully furnished bi-level 2 bedroom plus den/office located in beautiful Packer Park! This unit has endless windows and sunlight. High vaulted ceiling in the living room.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
102 WINTERBERRY WAY
102 Winterberry Way, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1937 sqft
Home sweet home awaits you in this beautiful 3- story town home! The main level features a living room, dining room, full kitchen and breakfast nook area with gorgeous hard wood floors throughout all areas.

1 of 14

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Packer Park
1901 Hartranft Street 303
1901 Hartranft Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
Unit 303 Available 08/07/20 Packer Park One Bedroom for Aug - Property Id: 263727 5% off for all health care and front line employees. Waiving application fees.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
128 CAMBRIDGE COURT
128 Cambridge Court, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
2354 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to this stunning 3 story Townhome nestled on a semi private lot at the end of a Culde sac. This townhome is very large and boasts 2 extra large bedrooms and 2 1/2 baths, 1 car garage and private driveway.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
305 North Grand Avenue
305 Grand Avenue, National Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1176 sqft
This is a single family 1-Story Ranch with 3 bedrooms and 1 Full Bath. Recently TOTALLY renovated top to bottom. Just look at the pictures! Upgrades include: New kitchen with new STAINLESS STEEL appliances, GRANITE counters, and HUGE ISLAND.
Results within 10 miles of Woodbury
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:32am
47 Units Available
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
36 Units Available
Logan Square
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,517
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Logan Square
The Lofts at Logan View
1666 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,834
702 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,559
868 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,313
1150 sqft
Prime location next to Whole Foods and the Art Museum. Unique interior features including original brick walls, timber beams and industrial windows. Cable-ready apartments with high ceilings and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
University City
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,760
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,807
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Renovated apartment building with many unique architectural touches. Hardwood floors, breakfast bars, oversized closets, bonus storage, and front porches with seating areas. Close to the Institute of Contemporary Art.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
40 Units Available
Logan Square
The Alexander
1601 Vine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,762
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,947
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,922
1317 sqft
Discover the definition of exceptional living at The Alexander. Here, at our high-rise Philadelphia apartments, you will find the perfect blend of modern design and enduring style.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Woodbury, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Woodbury apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

