1 bedroom apartments
20 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Williamstown, NJ
1 Unit Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,575
1095 sqft
It’s apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Results within 5 miles of Williamstown
1 Unit Available
905 BERWYCK COURT
905 Berwyck Court, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
530 sqft
Updated first floor one bedroom, one bathroom condo in La Bonne Vie! Fully renovated three years ago with updated flooring, countertops, bathroom and freshly painted throughout. Private entrance and patio facing garden/trees.
Results within 10 miles of Williamstown
17 Units Available
Woodmont Townsquare
257 Hurffville Road, Glassboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
984 sqft
Embrace a lifestyle that blends urban-style living with the beauty of the suburbs.
58 Units Available
The Village at Voorhees
10 Lucas Ln, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,225
638 sqft
The Village at Voorhees offers studio, 1 and 2 bedrooms for rent in Voorhees, NJ. Our community is Affordable, offering you a comfortable space to call home. Each of our apartments features a Washer & Dryer.
30 Units Available
Korman Residential at Cherrywood
1200 Little Gloucester Rd, Clementon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,030
855 sqft
Located in Camden County, New Jersey, with shopping, entertainment and dining just steps away. Units offer washer and dryer and stainless steel appliances. Luxury community boasts a pool, fitness center and community gardens.
4 Units Available
Colony at Chews Landing
1601 Chews Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
927 sqft
Elegant living in the heart of it all. Near Timber Creek Park and Deptford Center Shopping. On-site amenities include a dog park, nearby golf and spacious living. Modern interiors with extra storage.
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,040
831 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
9 Units Available
Autumn Ridge Apartments
1501 Little Gloucester Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$995
662 sqft
Studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments available with large dining area and kitchen with dishwasher. Community features an Olympic-size swimming pool, lighted tennis courts and a basketball court.
4 Units Available
Brookview Manor Apartments, LLC
115 Wright Ave, Stratford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,005
616 sqft
Quiet and Convenient Residential Living.
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
720 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
4 Units Available
Holly Court Apartments
601 W Holly Ave, Pitman, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,070
795 sqft
Holly Court Apartments offer proximity to Rowan University and Alcyon Lake. Units offer amenities like hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, dishwashers and ranges. The apartments are recently renovated and pet friendly.
6 Units Available
Fox Pointe
14A Fox Ridge Dr, Hi-Nella, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,020
662 sqft
The Voorhees Town Center puts great shopping and dining within reach of this property. The pet-friendly community has a pool and on-site laundry. Units have a full range of appliances and have been recently renovated.
10 Units Available
Washington Way
2049 Barnsboro Rd, Blackwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,245
810 sqft
We are located in Blackwood New Jersey and close to the Philadelphia area. We offer spacious one and two bedroom apartment floor plans to choose from so you can find your perfect home for your family.
2 Units Available
Echelon Glen
314 Echelon Rd, Echelon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
654 sqft
Welcome to Echelon Glen, a community for comfortable and convenient living just minutes to Philadelphia.
5 Units Available
Stonington Court
1800 Laurel Rd 131, Lindenwold, NJ
1 Bedroom
$870
684 sqft
Modern apartments with extra storage, private patio/balcony, and wall-to-wall carpeting. Community features a swimming pool and clubhouse, picnic and BBQ area, and off-street parking. 20 minutes to Philadelphia.
1 Unit Available
262 DELSEA DRIVE
262 Delsea Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,200
2172 sqft
Great first floor unit. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, large living room, basement and sunroom. Move right in!
1 Unit Available
14 TANSBORO RD.
14 Tansboro Road, Berlin, NJ
1 Bedroom
$849
550 sqft
Welcome to your new home at 14 Tansboro Rd. There 1 very nice sized bedroom, an eat in kitchen, and a nice sized family room. Photos were taken upon move out of previous tenant. Better photos to come, but unit has a nice, B&B type feel to it.
1 Unit Available
241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road
241 Blackwood Barnsboro Rd, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$825
730 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 241 Blackwood-barnsboro Road in Gloucester County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
169 BATE AVENUE
169 Bate Avenue, Camden County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
11 sqft
Totally redone spacios and updated floor plan. This 1 bedroom Modern layout, all in one floor large unit. Move in condition. Tenant pays rent , electric and heat. Water/ sewer is included in the rent. Large parking area.
1 Unit Available
26 W CENTER STREET
26 West Center Street, Clayton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
1480 sqft
This conveniently located near Delsea Drive, 1st floor, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom rental is practically brand new! It has been rebuilt and rehabilitated from the ground up, including the bonus garage storage unit out back.
