Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

32 Apartments for rent in Williamstown, NJ with garage

Williamstown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
2 Units Available
Barclay Glen
1000 Fawn Dr, Williamstown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,525
1095 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1338 sqft
Its apartment living at its best! Choose from a variety of comfortable thoughtfully designed floor plans to suit your lifestyle and your family needs.
Results within 1 mile of Williamstown

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
14 HIGH MEADOWS DRIVE
14 High Meadows Dr, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1408 sqft
Make this spacious end unit townhouse your next home! This 3 bedroom 2 story townhouse with garage has been extremely well maintained with great curb appeal.
Results within 5 miles of Williamstown

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
28 TAVERN LANE
28 Tavern Lane, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1720 sqft
Formal model home ready for it's new owner!! Come check out this end unit 3 story town home with a one car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
9 IRON GATE ROAD
9 Iron Gate Rd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,099
1561 sqft
Welcome to 9 Iron Gate Rd, a beautiful Tydings floor plan. The Tydings offers 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, 1 car garage and amazing 1700sq ft of living space.
Results within 10 miles of Williamstown
Last updated June 13 at 01:29pm
1 Unit Available
Essex Chase Apartments
1000 Gianna Dr, Glassboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1325 sqft
2136 Gareth Way Available 09/10/20 Capture the charm and enjoy the comfort of our exquisite residences, boasting unique floor plans, private entrances*, individual garages with remote access, private patio/balcony and elevator service*.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
$
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
Studio
$935
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
959 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
13 REDWOOD COURT
13 Redwood Court, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1872 sqft
Updated 3 story,3 Bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 half bath end-unit townhouse situated on a huge lot in a cul-de-sac. As you enter into this first floor foyer take notice of the new ceramic tile floor.

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
607 Heston Road
607 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
Great Location close to campus!! 4 houses away from football field. 4 bedroom house with garage. Brand new appliances, washer and dryer, central air conditioning. There is a large yard in the back.

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
206 Dickinson
206 Dickinson Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
1540 sqft
Great rental for Rowan students. 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms along with great enclosed front porch. Washer and dryer, and central air conditioning are just some of the amenities.

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
301 Oakwood Ave - A
301 Oakwood Avenue, Glassboro, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
1600 sqft
Beautiful large 5 bedroom unit located on the corner of Oakwood and Ellis, which is 2 blocks from the Rowan Boulevard and Barnes and Noble. Unit has washer and dryer and huge basement for storage.

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
613 Heston Road
613 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1500 sqft
Excellent Location!! Half block from the Rowan football field. 4 bedrooms and one bathroom. Amenities include central air, washer & dryer, huge deck in backyard, garage, and much more.

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
12 Georgetown Road
12 Georgetown Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
1950 sqft
Perfect rental for Rowan students for the upcoming school year. The house was recently renovated and has 4 bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms. Living room, dining room, and kitchen on main level provide a lot of space.

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
1 Unit Available
600 Heston Road
600 Heston Road, Glassboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2200 sqft
4 bedroom 2 1/2 bathroom house in Glassboro with tons of living space in a location directly across from the Rowan campus and sports facilities for rent.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
103 ESTAUGH AVENUE
103 Estaugh Avenue, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1204 sqft
Charming victorian style home in historic berlin Boro. Updated kitchen and baths. First floor consists of LR, DR, kitchen, den/bedroom, mud room and bath. Second floor includes 2 bedrooms and full bath. Property has recently been painted.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
232 EGG HARBOR ROAD
232 Egg Harbor Road, Gloucester County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2508 sqft
5 Bedrooms
Ask
Great rental. Renovations just completed. Single Family Home in Washington Township. 4 Bedrooms 2 1/2 bathrooms, Oversize Garage, .52 acre lot, New kitchen, includes stainless steel appliances and tiled flooring.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
34 GLACIER DRIVE
34 Glacier Drive, Berlin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1510 sqft
Well maintained "Chesapeake II" model in Lonaconing East! This home features an open floor plan that leads outside to an EP Henry Patio great for entertaining or relaxing! The main floor showcases gorgeous hardwood floors in the foyer with 9'

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1709 BRIARWOOD DRIVE
1709 Briarwood Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1228 sqft
Wow! Check out this updated and well maintained property in the desirable Broadmoor neighborhood.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
27 STONESHIRE DRIVE
27 Stoneshire Drive, Glassboro, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1792 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath Townhome, 1st floor-1 Car Garage with additional parking for 2 cars in driveway, Den, Foyer, Laundry. 2nd floor-Family room, Kitchen and Formal Dining Room and powder room. 3rd floor - 3 Bedrooms with 2 full baths.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
301 FERN DRIVE
301 Fern Drive, Burlington County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2042 sqft
Beautiful ranch home for rent in Marlton Lakes! Sitting on an oversized corner lot across the street from the lake, this home offers loads of lush, professional landscaping (that owners will continue to have professionally maintained).

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
1719 HYBRID PLACE
1719 Hybrid Place, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
2048 sqft
Renovated 3 possible 4th bedroom in converted garage. home located in a quiet Cul-De-Sac in Cherrywood neighborhood. Freshly painted in latest colors with new brand new kitchen and granite countertops. Brand new carpet in the home as well.

Last updated May 27 at 07:21pm
1 Unit Available
112 W TAUNTON AVENUE
112 West Taunton Avenue, Berlin, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1118 sqft
Welcome to 112 West Taunton Avenue! Located in Berlin Borough, within Eastern High School's jurisdiction, this updated 3 Bed/1 Bath rancher rests on a quiet street, blocks away from downtown Berlin! Walk into a spacious living room with original

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6 CORNELL
6 Cornell Road, Glassboro, NJ
6 Bedrooms
Ask
12 Bedrooms
$3,000
1812 sqft
This 6 bedroom, 2 full bath home on the idge was recently renovated. Home features 6 bedrooms with master suite with his/her closet, 2 full baths, living room, dining room and huge den down stairs with dry bar. Attached one car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
100 SHERBROOK BOULEVARD
100 Sherbrook Boulevard, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1552 sqft
MOVE-IN READY!!! BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom, 1 full, 1 half Bath Home, located in well-established neighborhood, near Parks, Schools, Shopping and easy transportation. This home has plenty to offer.
City Guide for Williamstown, NJ

Williamstown is ranked the number two place to spend the holidays in all of New Jersey. So, if you're ready to get away, pack your suitcase and head here. You won't want to miss out on all the fun!

Williamstown has a great reputation for being a fun place to visit. However, it hasn't always been a tourist hub. In fact, the area first became known for glass production, and then as an agricultural hub. In fact, nearby Glassboro was named for the glass industry in the area, and Blue Ribbon still operates here today as a testament to Williamstown's agricultural heritage. Only recently has it become the suburban residential and business district it is today. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Williamstown, NJ

Williamstown apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

