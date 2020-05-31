All apartments in Wildwood Crest
Last updated May 31 2020 at 4:37 AM

7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE

7509 Seaview Avenue · (215) 752-4200
Location

7509 Seaview Avenue, Wildwood Crest, NJ 08260

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 5 Bath · 2697 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL Posted rate is a WEEKLY rate NOT monthly. There is a 3 DAY MINIMUM RATE for spring and fall rentals and 7 day minimum for summer rentals. TAKE NOTE: We have a MINIMUM AGE of 25 for singles groups. Special rates for multiple weeks rentals. Spread out, relax and enjoy the spaciousness and all the amenities this home has to offer. Families will not feel cramped with lots of room, big bedrooms and open concept floor plan. The moment you walk into the huge foyer you see the wide open hallways and extra wide steps and wait till you see the great room with its 18 foot soaring vaulted ceilings. 4 Spacious bedrooms and with 4 full bathrooms, everyone gets their own bathroom, plus there is a great room powder room for added convenience. Magnificent executive style 2700 square foot luxury 13 year old contemporary single home with 18 foot soaring vaulted ceilings in huge great room with 2 sets of sliding glass doors to large front deck and large island kitchen with 6 stool island, all with granite counter tops. Super open floor plan and lots of natural light from many windows all around the great room and open staircase to 3rd floor suite that overlooks the great room. Home has just been newly upgraded and remodeled with all furnishings. Everything is brand new in 2017 and some new items for 2019 and 2020. 2 blocks to beach and bay and walk to all Wildwood Crest festivals, concerts and activities. 3 decks; front deck with large picnic table with 4 chairs and bench plus gas grill for those outdoor meals and gatherings along with 2 loungers and 2 sitting chairs and drink tables; 2 rear decks with chairs and drink tables. All decks great for relaxing any time of day or night.4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths ( 3 bedrooms with own private bath), very large great room with gas fireplace that includes 8 chair formal dining table open to living room area with 55 UHD LED television and large sectional sofa and new for 2018 a competition regulation size foosball table (game instructions included). Large fully equipped kitchen with granite counters, 6 stool granite counter breakfast bar and all appliances. 1st floor den with 49UHD LED television, electric fireplace, beverage refrigerator, and sofa bed that can serve a dual purpose as an additional 5th bedroom and/or second living area. New for 2020, a barndoor has been added to the den for more privacy. Each bedroom with flat panel HD television. Comcast HD with various premium channels and entire house secured wireless WIFI and internet. Sleeps 9 very comfortable with sofa bed in den (could act as a modified 5th bedroom) for additional 2, if needed. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and great room. Washer, dryer, 3 zone heat and central air conditioning (each floor with its own thermostat), up to 3 car driveway & garage parking with free street parking out front, security system, private outside shower. Garage has 8 bicycles, boogie boards, beach chairs, 2 beach carts, beach toys, beach umbrellas, beach cooler, and second refrigerator for those large families. ABSOLUTELY NO smoking, animals or pets. This is seashore living at its best. 3 minute drive to boardwalk where there is plenty of parking right at the boardwalk or take the trolley which picks up and stops one block away, or it is only a 1 mile walk on Wildwood Crest's walking/bike path 3 blocks away right at the beach so you do not have to cross any streets or encounter any vehicles. Less than 10 minutes to Cape May. Walk to many activities and restaurants. Enjoy the vacation benefits of a large fully equipped single home with the privacy not available in a townhouse or condominium. First floor is handicapped enabled. PLEASE NOTE: More important than ever today, we want to let you know about our cleaning protocols and that we use a professional cleaning service that comes in weekly after each guest leaves and before the next guest arrives to insure our home is properly cleaned.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE have any available units?
7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE have?
Some of 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE have a pool?
No, 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE have accessible units?
Yes, 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE has accessible units.
Does 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
