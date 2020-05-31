7509 SEAVIEW AVENUE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

THIS IS A VACATION RENTAL Posted rate is a WEEKLY rate NOT monthly. There is a 3 DAY MINIMUM RATE for spring and fall rentals and 7 day minimum for summer rentals. TAKE NOTE: We have a MINIMUM AGE of 25 for singles groups. Special rates for multiple weeks rentals. Spread out, relax and enjoy the spaciousness and all the amenities this home has to offer. Families will not feel cramped with lots of room, big bedrooms and open concept floor plan. The moment you walk into the huge foyer you see the wide open hallways and extra wide steps and wait till you see the great room with its 18 foot soaring vaulted ceilings. 4 Spacious bedrooms and with 4 full bathrooms, everyone gets their own bathroom, plus there is a great room powder room for added convenience. Magnificent executive style 2700 square foot luxury 13 year old contemporary single home with 18 foot soaring vaulted ceilings in huge great room with 2 sets of sliding glass doors to large front deck and large island kitchen with 6 stool island, all with granite counter tops. Super open floor plan and lots of natural light from many windows all around the great room and open staircase to 3rd floor suite that overlooks the great room. Home has just been newly upgraded and remodeled with all furnishings. Everything is brand new in 2017 and some new items for 2019 and 2020. 2 blocks to beach and bay and walk to all Wildwood Crest festivals, concerts and activities. 3 decks; front deck with large picnic table with 4 chairs and bench plus gas grill for those outdoor meals and gatherings along with 2 loungers and 2 sitting chairs and drink tables; 2 rear decks with chairs and drink tables. All decks great for relaxing any time of day or night.4 bedrooms, 4 1/2 baths ( 3 bedrooms with own private bath), very large great room with gas fireplace that includes 8 chair formal dining table open to living room area with 55 UHD LED television and large sectional sofa and new for 2018 a competition regulation size foosball table (game instructions included). Large fully equipped kitchen with granite counters, 6 stool granite counter breakfast bar and all appliances. 1st floor den with 49UHD LED television, electric fireplace, beverage refrigerator, and sofa bed that can serve a dual purpose as an additional 5th bedroom and/or second living area. New for 2020, a barndoor has been added to the den for more privacy. Each bedroom with flat panel HD television. Comcast HD with various premium channels and entire house secured wireless WIFI and internet. Sleeps 9 very comfortable with sofa bed in den (could act as a modified 5th bedroom) for additional 2, if needed. Ceiling fans in all bedrooms and great room. Washer, dryer, 3 zone heat and central air conditioning (each floor with its own thermostat), up to 3 car driveway & garage parking with free street parking out front, security system, private outside shower. Garage has 8 bicycles, boogie boards, beach chairs, 2 beach carts, beach toys, beach umbrellas, beach cooler, and second refrigerator for those large families. ABSOLUTELY NO smoking, animals or pets. This is seashore living at its best. 3 minute drive to boardwalk where there is plenty of parking right at the boardwalk or take the trolley which picks up and stops one block away, or it is only a 1 mile walk on Wildwood Crest's walking/bike path 3 blocks away right at the beach so you do not have to cross any streets or encounter any vehicles. Less than 10 minutes to Cape May. Walk to many activities and restaurants. Enjoy the vacation benefits of a large fully equipped single home with the privacy not available in a townhouse or condominium. First floor is handicapped enabled. PLEASE NOTE: More important than ever today, we want to let you know about our cleaning protocols and that we use a professional cleaning service that comes in weekly after each guest leaves and before the next guest arrives to insure our home is properly cleaned.