/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:37 PM
36 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Wharton, NJ
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
15 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
54 N MAIN ST
54 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
1085 sqft
Port Oram Village is an exclusive collection of luxury rentals nestled in the heart of Wharton, N.J.
Results within 5 miles of Wharton
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
28 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
906 WENDOVER CT
906 Wendover Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boulder Ridge Townhome For Rent! 2 Bedrooms. 2.1 Baths. Finished Basement with Family Room. Short Way to Train and Bus Stations in Dover. Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 46, and 80.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
86 RIDGEVIEW LN
86 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
Luxury 3rd floor unit filled with natural light from all the windows & breathtaking views! Pride of Ownership is evident in this updated, well maintained home. Close proximity to train & bus station Full moving accommodations available immediately.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
83 RIDGEVIEW LN
83 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Upgraded 3rd Floor Condo with Full Balcony, Elevator, Pool, Club House, Tennis Courts, Exercise Room, Library, Billiards Room & Much More!!! Just Move Right In. No Stairs!!! Available July 1st, 2020
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
33 RIDGEVIEW LN
33 Ridgeview Ln, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Desirable 55+ Condo, 2 BR & 2 BTH., Washer & Dryer+Amenities! Available Immediately. Tenant Pays RE Fees+$75 Credit & Eviction Reports. Emp. Verificaion/ Proof of Income. No Smokers, No Pets.
1 of 11
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
1 Unit Available
19 CRESTVIEW LN
19 Crestview Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,075
Desirable and rare, pristine 2-story (TWO FLOORS OF LIVING SPACE), 2BR, 2 Bath PENTHOUSE unit in amenity-filled complex!! The entire unit was freshly painted and newly carpeted less than 1 year ago.
1 of 6
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
65 BROOKSIDE LN
65 Brookside Lane, Mount Arlington, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1092 sqft
Immaculate 2 bedroom unit with 2 bedrooms, plus a den, and 2 full baths. Washer and dryer in unit. storage area in basement. Amenities inc. pool, clubhouse, tennis/basketball courts, billiards room, exercise room, playground, and much more.
Results within 10 miles of Wharton
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
$
29 Units Available
Avalon Boonton
1 Avalon Way, Boonton, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1273 sqft
Avalon Boonton is just a half mile from New Jersey Transit and offers studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes for lease.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 12 at 06:11am
$
Morristown
17 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,606
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:05am
38 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Morristown
16 Units Available
Chancery Square
11 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,464
1108 sqft
Located in the heart of Morristown, NJ, near the Morristown Green. Unit amenities include dishwasher, garbage disposal and stainless steel appliances. Community features 24-hour gym, elevator, clubhouse and parking.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Morristown
29 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 09:37am
19 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,260
1145 sqft
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Morristown
25 Units Available
The Metropolitan at 40 Park
40 Market St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,199
1127 sqft
The Metropolitan at 40 Park is located on the historic Morristown Green at the center of Morristown’s walkable retail and entertainment district, furnishing your lifestyle with fine restaurants, cafes, boutiques, galleries and the Community Theatre.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 12 at 12:09pm
$
Morristown
29 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,833
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
11 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
10 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,530
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Verified
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Morristown
20 Units Available
Sofi Morristown Station
10 Lafayette Ave, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,523
1058 sqft
Our Team is Here to Help!In support of preventing the spread of COVID-19, for the health of you, our residents, and community, we are now only offering personalized touring options including FaceTime, video, and virtual tours.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Morristown
10 Units Available
Metropolitan Lofts
11 De Hart Street, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1122 sqft
Beautifully designed and ideally located, The Metropolitan Lofts is the newest addition to life in historic Morristown. Living here means having an apartment home with style and space. It means having amenities that are both relaxing and engaging.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Morris Plains
8 Units Available
Highlands at Morris Plains
40 E Hanover Ave, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,555
1174 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to I-80 and I-287. Units offer in-unit laundry, patio/balcony and garbage disposal, along with other luxury amenities. Community has 24-hour maintenance, parking and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
Morris Plains
22 Units Available
Signature Place
250 Johnson Rd, Morris Plains, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,050
1200 sqft
Find a lifestyle with your name on it at Signature Place, which offers smoke-free, tranquil one- and two-bedroom apartment homes in Morris Plains.
1 of 1
Last updated June 12 at 11:10am
Morristown
1 Unit Available
1 LYONS PL
1 Lyons Place, Morristown, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1296 sqft
Beautiful Completely Renovated 2 BR Rental located in the heart of Morristown.Just few blocks from all the downtown has to offer . Walking distance to Whole Food Market. Enjoy easy access to NYC trains and major highways.Will not last .No Pets
Similar Pages
Wharton 1 BedroomsWharton 2 BedroomsWharton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWharton 3 BedroomsWharton Apartments with Balcony
Wharton Apartments with GarageWharton Apartments with GymWharton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWharton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Jersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJMorristown, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJ
Harrison, NJSomerset, NJHighland Park, NJPerth Amboy, NJUpper Montclair, NJRoselle, NJNew Providence, NJMorris Plains, NJFranklin Lakes, NJBound Brook, NJWaldwick, NJSuccasunna, NJ