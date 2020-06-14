48 Apartments for rent in Wharton, NJ with garage

Apartment List
Wharton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily stru... Read Guide >
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
$
15 Units Available
Avalon Wharton
111 E Dewey Ave, Wharton, NJ
Studio
$1,525
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,790
916 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1267 sqft
Thoughtfully designed layouts with gourmet kitchens. Whirlpool appliances, stainless steel sinks, and Moen faucets. Spacious walk-in closets and balconies in select apartments. Pool and fitness center. Ready access to I-80 and W. Union Turnpike.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
4 Units Available
Wharton Gardens Apartments
375 North Main Street, Wharton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,375
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Wharton Gardens surrounds you with space, comfort and privacy. Every apartment has its own heating and central air conditioning system, giving you year-round comfort of your choice. Sliding glass doors open onto your own large private balcony.
Results within 5 miles of Wharton
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
26 Units Available
Woodmont West
100 Fieldstone Drive, Mount Arlington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,700
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1273 sqft
Pet-friendly, Mount Arlington complex features onsite dog park and grooming area. Luxury amenities include athletic courts, pool, and fitness studio. Easy access to I-80 and Rte 615. Apartment includes private patio, walk-in closets, and dishwasher.

Last updated June 13 at 04:10pm
1 Unit Available
74 BERTRAND ISLAND RD
74 Bertrand Island Road, Mount Arlington, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2500 sqft
Have you ever thought of a lake front condo? If you like the condo lifestyle and would like to be on the water, here is the solution, a lake front condo with a private elevator at Lakeshore Village on Lake Hopatcong.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
12 FIELD LN
12 Field Lane, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
3 bed, 1 bath single family home. EIK, Living room & Office. Master bed with 2 closets. Central A/C. 1 car garage. Large yard & deck. No pets. Available for July 1. Virtual Tour Available. 3 bed, 1 bath Ranch, all on 1 level.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
103 RANDOLPH AVE
103 Randolph Avenue, Hopatcong, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
Charming lake view home w/many upgrades. New vinyl siding, new carpet, new gutters. 3 BRs w/possible 4th. 1 car detached garage. Private yard w/patio behind garage. Easy access to 80,46,10 & 206. 2 window A/C units.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
906 WENDOVER CT
906 Wendover Court, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Boulder Ridge Townhome For Rent! 2 Bedrooms. 2.1 Baths. Finished Basement with Family Room. Short Way to Train and Bus Stations in Dover. Easy Access to Routes 10, 287, 46, and 80.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
6 WOODLAND WAY
6 Woodland Way, Mount Arlington, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
YOUR SEARCH IS OVER!!! Simply unpack your bags and move into this practically brand new townhome! Conveniently located just minutes fromÂ Route 80Â and adorned with today's finest of finishings and design, this is your "dream home.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
26 BALLANTINE ST
26 Ballantine Street, Kenvil, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
A must see rental! Renovated kitchen/ bath. FP in LR. Lg great room for bedroom/entertainment rm/renter's choice. Large walkup attic loft.Open Basement w/ another room to be used for office/den. Washer /Dryer. One car garage.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
712 Parkview Lane
712 Parkview Ln, White Meadow Lake, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,300
The Hills at Rockaway - Be the first to rent this perfectly appointed and spacious 3 story END UNIT townhome with 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths & 2 car garage. Surrounded by woods, enjoy lovely views throughout.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
38 SEARING ST
38 Searing St, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
40 SEARING ST
40 Searing Street, Dover, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
NEW CONSTRUCTION!!! 3 Bedroom 2 Bath, Attached Garage, Hardwood Floors, Full Basement, Level Backyard, Nice Deck & Much More!!! Master Bedroom Suite w/ Full Bath & Walk-In Closet!!! Must See!!! Great Rental!! Must See!!! Walking Distance To Down

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
24 WOODLAWN TER
24 Woodlawn Terrace, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
798 sqft
CLEAN UPDATED HOME LOCATED ON A QUIET ST. 2 BEDROOMS +DEN/OFFICE. HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, COVERED DECK OFF KITCHEN. 1 CAR ATTACHED GARAGE AND TONS OF STORAGE.

Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
74 N DELL AVE
74 North Dell Avenue, Morris County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
Recently refreshed, this large four bedroom colonial includes additional office/den area. Beautiful hardwood floors in Living and Dining Rooms. Spacious Bedrooms. Great location. Appliances are in as-is condition and will not be replaced.

Last updated June 14 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
2 RICHARDS AVE
2 Richard Avenue, Succasunna, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Ranch with 3 Bedrooms 2 full Baths with Oak Hardwood floors throughout home, Large Eat in Kitchen. Laundry in Basement. Basement and Garage are Not included in lease.

Last updated March 15 at 07:17pm
1 Unit Available
12 KELLY COURT
12 Kelly Court, Rockaway, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
VERY SPACIOUS COLONIAL LOCATED ON QUIET CUL DE SAC STREET IN BEAUTIFUL NEIGHBORHOOD OF HOMES... PERFECT LOCATION FOR COMMUTERS, SCHOOLS & SHOPPING.
Results within 10 miles of Wharton
Last updated June 14 at 07:12am
$
Morristown
17 Units Available
Modera 55
55 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$2,002
576 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,978
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,972
1100 sqft
Many amenities including high ceilings, freestanding bathtubs, private balconies and upgraded interior finishes. Located just off 202 near Speedwell Park. Car charging station and pet spa on-site.
Last updated June 14 at 06:53am
39 Units Available
Overlook at Flanders
100 Oakwood Village, Succasunna, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,130
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
927 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy a tennis court, pool, playground and gym. Units have been recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring. Marla Terrace and Carlton Hills are just moments away.
Last updated June 14 at 06:26am
Morristown
6 Units Available
Alister Morristown
1 Washington Avenue, Bldg. 7, Apt. 4A, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,790
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,485
843 sqft
Pet-friendly community offers 1-2 bedroom units with hardwood floors and on-site parking garage. Located right off I-287 and close to Morristown National Park, Jacob Ford Park, New Jersey Transit, shopping and dining.
Last updated June 14 at 06:02am
$
Morristown
26 Units Available
Modera 44
44 Prospect St, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,729
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,988
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,842
1146 sqft
Stylish apartments situated conveniently in downtown Morristown. Stunning interiors with movable kitchen islands, stainless steel appliances, and custom cabinetry. Rooftop deck, outdoor kitchen, and fitness studio with yoga and spin rooms.
Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
Morristown
29 Units Available
The Monroe
30 Cattano Ave, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,938
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,884
662 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,357
947 sqft
This community's Morristown location is minutes from the high school and Mayo Performing Arts Center. It provides easy access to NYC and offers a courtyard, garage parking and 24-hour gym. Recently-renovated units offer hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 01:02am
Morristown
2 Units Available
Jefferson
51 Elm Street, Morristown, NJ
Studio
$1,350
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Major renovations underway! New windows, New laundry rooms, New kitchens and Baths, Upgraded hallway lighting, New exteriors and more! Our property is conveniently located near the old fashioned working downtown is a pleasure to walk and shop.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
18 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,007
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,244
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
11 Units Available
Woodmont Parc Roxbury
1800 Rt 46 West, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
909 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,210
1156 sqft
COME HOME to a sophisticated retreat where lush landscaping, top-tier amenities and contemporary floorplans exemplify a new level of luxury living.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Wharton, NJ

Wharton apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

