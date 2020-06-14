/
/
/
furnished apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:34 AM
14 Furnished Apartments for rent in Westwood, NJ
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 12:28am
Westwood
21 Units Available
The Highlands At Westwood
7101 Cenrose Cir, Westwood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,366
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,901
1164 sqft
Highlands at Westwood. Newly renovated one, two bedroom and two bedroom with den luxury apartment homes, The Highlands at Westwood is a picturesque apartment community.
Results within 5 miles of Westwood
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
Tenafly
1 Unit Available
1205 The Plz
1205 The Plz, Tenafly, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,500
907 sqft
Available 07/16/20 Luxury Condo Rental (1BD, 1 BA, 1DEN) in Tenafly - Property Id: 300154 Beautiful & Quiet Unit in Gated Community. New Hardwood Floor & Paint. Best Unit Location. Bright Unit with Open View. 10 Ft. High Ceiling.
Results within 10 miles of Westwood
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Englewood South
32 Units Available
Sheffield at Englewood South
100 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,086
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,411
1256 sqft
Sheffield at Englewood South
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Englewood South
18 Units Available
Vivian
75 Sterling Blvd, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,380
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,812
1084 sqft
Vivian
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
12 Units Available
Twenty50
2050 Central Rd, Fort Lee, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,300
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,420
1208 sqft
Homes with oversized windows, spacious floor plans, hardwood flooring, and 9-inch ceilings. Residents have access to a heated pool, a fitness center, and a well-equipped business center, among other amenities. Close to NY Waterway.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
Downtown Englewood
16 Units Available
One William
1 William Street, Englewood, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,345
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,649
1183 sqft
One William is Englewood’s premier apartment community. It's landscaped terraces, lounges, and fire-pits. It's a pool, BBQ's and an on-site coffee bar. It's a fitness center, yoga room, billiards, and a bar.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated June 14 at 02:16am
Downtown Yonkers
12 Units Available
River Club at Hudson Park
1 Alexander St., Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,698
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,345
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
We are now accepting in-person tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 12:01pm
Downtown Yonkers
84 Units Available
Avalon Yonkers
79 Alexander Street, Yonkers, NY
Studio
$1,770
526 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,150
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,980
1152 sqft
Avalon Yonkers offers furnished and unfurnished studio, one and two bedroom apartment homes for lease, with furnished layouts available.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ramsey
1 Unit Available
18 Hopper Ter
18 Hopper Terrace, Ramsey, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$5,250
3200 sqft
Available 10/01/20 Ready to move in Semi furnished beautiful home - Property Id: 284314 Single family in New york Suburbs. Cul-de-sac. Hardwood floors. spacious. easy to commute to both NJ and NY. Ready to move in. Semi furnished.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Palisades Park
1 Unit Available
411 E
411 E, Palisades Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
2000 sqft
This apartment is perfect for you whether you are here for business or pleasure, I want to provide Furnished apartment for only monthly base Why you need to choose this apt? 1.Save Money 2.Stay like your real home 3.
1 of 7
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Garfield
1 Unit Available
277 LANZA AVE
277 Lanza Avenue, Garfield, NJ
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
863 sqft
Brand new complex in center of Garfield, first floor 2 bedroom apartment, all open space, top of the line finishes, kitchen furnished with brand new refrigerator, unit offer 2 parking spaces and common outdoor space
1 of 13
Last updated June 14 at 02:05am
Riverdale
1 Unit Available
5141 Post Road
5141 Post Road, Bronx, NY
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$6,000
Gorgeous furnished 3 bedroom townhouse in the highly desirable Fieldston section of the Bronx. Additional bonus room, laundry room, and full bath in basement. Utilities, internet, and Cablevision included.
1 of 25
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
1 Unit Available
2158 JORDAN CT
2158 Jordan Court, Bergen County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
WOW!!! You will fall in love with this magazine worthy, move-in ready home with unobstructed mountain views! Nothing to do but unpack into this bright and airy 2BR/2.5BA townhouse in the highly in the highly desirable town of Mahwah.
1 of 18
Last updated June 14 at 02:06am
Upper Saddle River
1 Unit Available
7 PHARIS PL
7 Pharis Place, Upper Saddle River, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$6,500
A great home w/ open floor plan. Features a 2 story great room, brick fireplace. The Kitchen is very large with a dinette area and fireplace. You will enjoy staying in this custom designed HOME! A stately Colonial in a Blue Ribbon School System.
Similar Pages
Westwood 1 BedroomsWestwood 2 BedroomsWestwood 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestwood Accessible ApartmentsWestwood Apartments with Balcony
Westwood Apartments with GarageWestwood Apartments with GymWestwood Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestwood Apartments with ParkingWestwood Apartments with Pool
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYBronx, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJYonkers, NYHoboken, NJNew Rochelle, NYWest New York, NJHackensack, NJWhite Plains, NY
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJEnglewood, NJKearny, NJFort Lee, NJLodi, NJUpper Montclair, NJRutherford, NJRidgefield, NJSecaucus, NJFair Lawn, NJ