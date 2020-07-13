Apartment List
/
NJ
/
westfield
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 4:34 AM

202 Apartments for rent in Westfield, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
2 Units Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.

1 of 25

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
112 Park Street
112 Park Street, Westfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
1850 sqft
Newly renovated, spacious unit near town. - Property Id: 292764 Newly renovated, spacious 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom unit on a tree-lined street. Plenty of natural light.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
227 PROSPECT ST
227 Prospect Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1500 sqft
Large apt. in Victorian with over 1500 sq.ft of living in heart of Westfield. Two floors in upstairs unit includes 3 bedrooms, MBR, EI kitchen, dining area, and common area with decorative frplc.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
523 TRINITY PL
523 Trinity Pl, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Trinity gardens condo 1s flr private entrance and patio area hardwood floors / kitchen ref,mo dw washer/dryer 1 block to Train and westfield downtown shops restaurants parks No pets heated parking garage, high ceilings open floor plan tenant to pay

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
208 LIVINGSTON ST
208 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Move right into this spacious & bright multi-floor apartment with 3BRs, bonus room and 3 full baths. Great location. Feels like a true single family home with every amenity covered.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
315 LIVINGSTON ST
315 Livingston Street, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Recently updated 2nd floor unit w wood floors t/o! Great location mins to downtown Westfield. Cent AC, free common laundry, 1 car garage & SS apps. Easy access to mass trans, shopping & restaurants! Pictures coming soon..

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
411 W NORTH AVE
411 North Ave W, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
Welcome to the Northside!! Featuring 20 brand new luxury apartments in the heart of downtown Westfield, where your front door is steps to the Raritan Valley train line for a quick ride into Newark, Hoboken & Manhattan for work or play.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
215 MYRTLE AVE
215 Myrtle Avenue, Westfield, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1600 sqft
Spacious 2.5 bedrooms and 2 full baths.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Westfield
407 BEECHWOOD PL
407 Beechwood Place, Westfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
Great Location! Close to all schools & easy access to train, town & parks.
Results within 1 mile of Westfield
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Bayberry Gardens Apartments
107 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,685
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Bayberry Gardens Apartments is located in the heart of Scotch Plains, New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Riverview Terrace
72 Rivervale Ct, Union County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,635
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,960
810 sqft
The Riverview Terrace Apartments are located in a quiet corner of Clark Township which was just rated as the 24th Best Place to Live in New Jersey by New Jersey Monthly and continues to rise.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
800 RARITAN RD
800 Raritan Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful Home! EIK, liv rm, din rm. All one level. Immaculate! Completely renovated 2010. CAC, windows, new kitchen & appliances. Huge property with multi-level deck. Extra room could be 4th BR/fam rm.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
2005 PARK PL
2005 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Perfect rental in one of the most desirable location in Springfield. This townhouse offers you 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, finished basement with media room (built in projection home theater) laundry room and full bathroom.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Garwood
613 willow ave
613 Willow Avenue, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
Dont miss your chance to live in the Desirable town of Garwood This first floor apartment features hardwood floors throughout Two nicely sized bedrooms a Renovated bathroom, recently paint throughout.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
Garwood
105 CENTER ST
105 Center Street, Garwood, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
GARWOOD: (CRANFORD, WESTFIELD AREA) MINS TO NYC!! NEWER CONSTRUCTION!! 2 BEDROOMS and 2 FULL BATHS with 9 foot ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, SS Appliances including DW/Fridge, granite countertops, CAC, Washer/Dryer in unit.

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:48am
1 Unit Available
1306 PARK PL
1306 Park Pl, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Move in condition. 3 BR 2 1/2 bath 3 floor townhouse with new kitchen, full finished walkout basement and garage. Spacious bedrooms, lots of storage! Close to NYC bus and train. Pool and tennis courts. Bus to all public schools.
Results within 5 miles of Westfield
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
17 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
$
20 Units Available
Avalon Union
2400 Vauxhall Rd, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,885
896 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,303
1393 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,920
1411 sqft
Ideally situated near Millburn Station for easy access to NYC. Each residence features a gourmet kitchen with tile backsplashes and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a gym, swimming pool and landscaped courtyards with grilling stations.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 04:31am
13 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
5 Units Available
Woodmont Station at Cranford
555 South Ave E, Kenilworth, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,015
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,340
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury homes perfect for entertaining, with sleek kitchens, stainless steel appliances and bar-style seating. A short walk from Cranford train station and easy access to Garden State Parkway, perfect for commuters.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
4 Units Available
Lindcrest Apartments
1116 N Stiles St, Linden, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,499
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Linden Shopping Center and Rahway River Park are easily accessed from this property. Community amenities include on-site laundry, a courtyard and play area. Apartments feature private entrances, renovated eat-in kitchens and patios/balconies.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
6 Units Available
Summit
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
12 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
3 Units Available
Summit
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
City Guide for Westfield, NJ

History buff? Westfield's downtown plaza boasts quite a few stunning war memorials, including those from the Korean War, the Spanish-American War and World War II.

Westfield is a small town in New Jersey's Union County. If you like quiet, more rural living, this community of just over 30,000 residents is one to consider. Historical is an apt word to describe this small town since its downtown district was actually settled all the way back in 1720 before the United States even became an official country. Yeah, Westfielders are way ahead of the game. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Westfield, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Westfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

Similar Pages

Westfield 1 BedroomsWestfield 2 BedroomsWestfield 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWestfield 3 Bedrooms
Westfield Apartments with BalconyWestfield Apartments with GarageWestfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsWestfield Apartments with Parking
Westfield Apartments with Washer-DryerWestfield Dog Friendly ApartmentsWestfield Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJHoboken, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJWest New York, NJHackensack, NJMorristown, NJ
Union City, NJEast Orange, NJClifton, NJKearny, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJChatham, NJEast Rutherford, NJShort Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJ
North Plainfield, NJElmwood Park, NJDover, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJNorth Arlington, NJFords, NJGlen Ridge, NJKeyport, NJMetuchen, NJWharton, NJNew Providence, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College