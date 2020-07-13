Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 AM

220 Apartments for rent in Totowa, NJ with parking

220 Apartments for rent in Totowa, NJ with parking

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Totowa
239-241 UNION BLVD
239-241 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent Opportunity To Rent An Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located Near Everything! This Recently Renovated Top Floor Unit Features An Updated Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Large Full Bathroom, 3 Generous Sized Bedrooms, & Newer
Results within 1 mile of Totowa
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 13 at 02:32am
$
32 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
2 Units Available
Singac
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,855
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Because You Deserve The Best! Amenities, convenience, service and more - Cedar Village has it all. Every unit features first class finishes, a washer and dryer, your own entrance and even your own back door.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Singac
240 MAIN ST UNIT 311
240 Main St, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
NYC living in Little Falls! Upon walking into this condo you will immediately be transfixed by this fully updated breathtaking unit.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Singac
37 VERANDA AVE
37 Veranda Avenue, Singac, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
884 sqft
Immaculate private home with fenced yard, large screened in porch in back of house, 2 car garage, 2 bdr , full basement with washer/dryer. Tenant is responsible for all utilities and snow removal. Landlord will maintain the landscaping.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Old Great Falls Historic District
4-8 WEBSTER AVE
4-8 Webster Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing House! Newly Renovated! 1st Floor Features Living Room, Kitchen/Stainless Appliances, Full Bath And Sun Porch /Den/ Office.......

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Park
70 Haverhill
70 Haverhill Avenue, Woodland Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,199
1600 sqft
Redesigned 3 bedroom apartment - Property Id: 112003 Redesigned 3 bedroom 1 bath rental perched on the mountains of Woodland Park.

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Singac
596 MAIN ST
596 Main St, Singac, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,255
2500 sqft
Beautiful home with open concept living. Easy access to Route 23/46 & Route 80. Bus and train very close by. Large home with first floor MBR. Oversized garage, full unfin bsmt.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
65 First Avenue
65 1st Avenue, Passaic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
Well-maintained Victorian home with 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. Features a pet-friendly, fenced-in yard, garage, updated utilities and washer/dryer! Washer and Dryer are currently available but are in as-is condition.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Singac
50-54 W LINDSLEY RD
50-54 Lindsley Road, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location, space, & storage! 2 Bedroom / 2 Bath condo with central air, a walk-in closet & 2 car garage. Enjoy taking a work break on the balcony or catch the bus to NYC. Close to all major highways & Willowbrook. Realtor fee paid by tenant.

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Woodland Park
132 MERELINE AVE
132 Meriline Ave, Woodland Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS, AND RENOVATED 1ST FLOOR APARTMENT IN GREAT A LOCATION OF WOODLAND PARK WITH A DECK OVERLOOKING THE BACK YARD & MOUNTAIN VIEW.
Results within 5 miles of Totowa
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 12:30am
10 Units Available
Montclair Residences at Bay Street Station
11 Pine St, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,920
513 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,175
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,890
957 sqft
Luxury apartments with extra storage and a patio/balcony. Ample on-site amenities, including concierge services, a gym, coffee bar and basketball court. Near the Bay Street station. Close to Montclair Art Museum.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,805
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,010
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,780
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
6 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
$1,390
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1228 sqft
Luxury Mid-rise Living in a Mountain Top Setting. Carlyle Towers, perched on a hilltop in the historic borough of Caldwell, is a luxury community offering high-quality service and top of the line amenities.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
4 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
3 Units Available
Caldwell
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
433 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
571 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
1 Unit Available
Verona Plaza Apartments
40 Verona Place, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
850 sqft
Verona Plaza Apartments offers spacious studios, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments. All apartments feature hardwood floors, a spacious floor plan, off street parking and are cable and internet ready.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
Caldwell
Chelsea Court
178 Roseland Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
431 sqft
178 Roseland Avenue is a two story, garden-style building that offers studio and one bedroom apartments. Located in beautiful Caldwell, New Jersey, all of the apartments have hard wood floors and an in-wall air-conditioner in the living room.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
North Haledon
Wayne Village
27 Lancaster Ct Apt. B, Franklin Lakes, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,625
705 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
904 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers a large dog park, on-site fitness center, and pool area. Colonial-style community. Apartments offer hardwood floors and updated appliances. About 20 miles from Manhattan.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 02:31am
1 Unit Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,665
665 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Not Just an Apartment, it is a Neighborhood! Quiet and peaceful, your new home is located close to parks and walking trails, yet near public transportation ready to whisk you away to New York City.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Totowa, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Totowa apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

