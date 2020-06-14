/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:28 PM
34 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Somers Point, NJ
Patcong
13 Units Available
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,210
702 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
New York Avenue
12 Units Available
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
625 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.
Patcong
1 Unit Available
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$945
577 sqft
Welcome home to Mystic Point Apartments and Townhomes. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3-bedroom bi-level townhomes with modern style and quality finishes.
Results within 5 miles of Somers Point
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9510 Amherst Ave
9510 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,000
506 sqft
Really nice 1 bedroom unit with 1 bath. Renovated unit with tile floors and many other features. Unit has balcony overlooking the pool area. Unit has Queen size bed in bedroom and Queen size pull out couch in living area.
1 Unit Available
6825 Old Egg Harbor Road
6825 Old Egg Harbor Rd, Atlantic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
759 sqft
Conveniently located condo is just a few blocks to all major roadways for easy access to commuting.
1 Unit Available
1730 Tilton
1730 Tilton Road, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$845
Available immediately! 1 bedroom 2nd floor apartment with sun room, gas heat, neat, clean and ready to go! Sorry no pets. Subject to credit application $30 per person Tenant responsible for gas, electric, phone, cable & internet
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9609 Ventnor Ave
9609 Ventnor Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$9,000
First floor 1 bedroom furnished condo! Great location! Beach and Boardwalk 2 blocks away. Coin op laundry. 1 car parking spot. Shopping near and transportation. A must see!
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9401 pacific
9401 Pacific Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,500
Southside upgraded one bedroom and one bath condo. One block to beach plus unit overlooks a beautiful pool. just park your car in condo lot (included) and walk to great shopping, wonderful restaurants, CVS, Wawa, and miniture golf.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9201 Atlantic Ave
9201 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$13,500
Beautiful 1 bedroom condo that's just a hop, skip and jump to the Beach! Oceanview from living room! Close to everything!! Available Md-Ld for $13,500 or July 1st to LD for $11,500.
1 Unit Available
1004 Ocean Ave
1004 Ocean Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$6,500
*Full Season Rental Only* An Ocean City, NJ "classic beach house!" One block to the beach and boardwalk, this apartment is the perfect getaway! Featuring 1 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, kitchen and patio space. Also includes off street parking for 1 car.
Margate City
1 Unit Available
9211 Monmouth Ave
9211 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$925
Many improvements made by Landlord. Building recently painted and well maintained. Convenient location in the heart of Margate. Heat and Hot Water are Included in rent. Coin operated washer and dryer on premises.
Results within 10 miles of Somers Point
28 Units Available
Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Dr, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
838 sqft
This community is convenient to Hamilton Mall's shopping, dining and entertainment options. The pet-friendly community offers residents a tennis court, clubhouse, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments feature in-unit laundry and full range of appliances.
75 Units Available
The Glades at Hamilton Greene
3401 Montgomery Drive, Mays Landing, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1024 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Glades at Hamilton Greene in Mays Landing. View photos, descriptions and more!
15 Units Available
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,165
900 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
111 S Surrey Ave
111 South Surrey Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,000
500 sqft
Enjoy the VIEW! Amazing Ocean front building with pool, walk on the boards and eat at the best restaurants. The convenience of the building doesn't get any better! Beautifully updated unit with dishwasher and laundry on the same floor.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
101 S. Raleigh
101 South Raleigh Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$8,000
July and August available in this beach front condo by the shore. The views are great and perfect for a summer get away. Social distance on the balcony and inside the condo. Perfect for a couple to get some quiet time.
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
111 S Dudley Ave
111 South Dudley Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$3,500
Summer season is close !!! Get ready to relax in this beautifully renovated 1 bedroom condo , Hardwood floors ,Kitchen with plenty of cabinet space and new appliances , Plantation shutters,Newer & Efficient Air conditioning /Heater wall units in
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
5 S Baton Rouge Ave
5 South Baton Rouge Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$975
RARE OPPORTUNITY 1BD 1BA ground level apartment. Located just 1 ½ blocks from the beautiful Ventnor beaches and boardwalk.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3829 Atlantic Ave
3829 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$850
Beautifully renovated ground floor one bedroom located directly across from the new Stockton College and one block to the Beach and Boardwalk in Lower Chelsea!
Ventnor City
1 Unit Available
6703-B Atlantic Ave
6703 Atlantic Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
800 sqft
Very nice and well maintained 2nd floor apartment. Entrance on Atlantic Avenue, one block to the beach and boardwalk! Bright and sunny large front window facing beach.
Lower Chelsea
1 Unit Available
14 N Weymouth Ave
14 North Weymouth Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,100
Beautiful newly renovated property just steps away from the new movie theater, stores, restaurants, and park by the bay.
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2628 Atlantic Avuene
2628 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$775
Totally renovated. Shows exceptionally well. Nice area. 2 blocks to beach.Near shopping, restaurants and transportation. Come see!!
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
3201 Atlantic Ave
3201 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$900
Super location, renovated building! 2 story building with elevator, washer/dryer room on the first level.
Chelsea
1 Unit Available
2715 Boardwalk
2715 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,400
670 sqft
Beautifully remodeled one bedroom condo at the Historic Ritz Condominiums. This condo has sweeping ocean views looking south towards ocean city. you will have a front row seat to the fireworks every Saturday night.
