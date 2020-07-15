/
3 bedroom apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 10:09 PM
479 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Runnemede, NJ
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
139 Bowers Ave
139 Bowers Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
Will be available in November 2019. Fully renovated, 3 bedrooms with an additional room that can be used as an office/playroom/etc. 1 full bath, full basement. New HVAC and windows. Fully fenced in back yard with driveway.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
21 W 5TH AVE
21 West 5th Avenue, Runnemede, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
Beautiful Cape Cod totally renovated n 2019 in the cozy, quiet neighborhood of Runnemede. Close to major highways, 295 the NJ Turnpike, Black Horse Pike for shopping, healthcare and transportation. Please come take a look.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
215 E CLEMENTS BRIDGE ROAD
215 East Clements Bridge Road, Runnemede, NJ
Welcome home to this charming bungalow! This home in Runnemede Garden is bright and spacious, features 4 Bedrooms and has so much character! Laminate floors, ceramic tile and replacement windows are just a few updates that freshen up this home
Results within 1 mile of Runnemede
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16 E 9TH AVENUE
16 East 9th Avenue, Glendora, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1744 sqft
First floor unit of a duplex that has 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, with a beautifully updated eat in kitchen, granite counter tops and skylights. This home has a nice opened family room area and it sits in a quiet yet friendly community.
Last updated April 4 at 06:17 AM
1 Unit Available
441 CHESTER AVENUE
441 Chester Avenue, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1236 sqft
This adorable ranch home is conveniently located and literally turnkey, just bring your stuff! Updated landscaping and looking sharp, curb appeal is top notch! The large fenced back yard is fantastic and the storage shed is an added bonus.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
126 MOUNT VERNON COURT
126 Mount Vernon Court, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1268 sqft
PLEASE NOTE THIS IS CURRENTLY TENANT OCCUPIED AND NOT AVAILABLE UNTIL JULY31,2020 Located in desirable Liberty Place Development. Well maintained townhouse. Spacious living room with Allure wood-like flooring and Bay windows.
Results within 5 miles of Runnemede
Verified
Last updated July 13 at 07:23 PM
5 Units Available
The Vista
225 Echelon Rd, Voorhees, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1109 sqft
Units have condo-level finishes, stainless steel appliances and custom stone countertops. Community has Lake and Park views, as well as brand new fitness center and pool. Located steps from the Voorhees Town Center and PATCO.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 10:07 PM
14 Units Available
The Austin
1600 Club Dr, Bellmawr, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,940
1301 sqft
Situated off Locust Grove Boulevard with proximity to the New Jersey Turnpike. Pet-friendly community features include a dog park and jogging trail. Apartments have a private entrance, vaulted ceilings, and oversized closets.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 09:00 PM
10 Units Available
Lakeview Apartments
590 Lower Landing Rd, Blackwood, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1750 sqft
All apartments offer a balcony or patio overlooking our beautiful nature filled sites and off street parking.Private luxury with community living and a variety of amenities are included in your rent.
Verified
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
14 Units Available
Haddonview Apartments
1 MacArthur Blvd, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1355 sqft
LIVE VERTICALLY! All Utilities Included! Free Shuttle to Philly! Come to Haddonview where you will experience carefree and luxurious high rise living in a delightful suburban setting. Just a 3 min walk to shopping, restaurants, banking, Wm.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 15 at 08:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Timber Ridge LLC
801 W Park Ave, Lindenwold, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,765
1260 sqft
Timber Ridge Townhomes is a picturesque village you will love to call home. Located on a beautifully tree-lined street in a quiet residential community, Timber Ridge Townhomes offers spacious homes and deluxe amenities on gorgeous grounds.
Last updated July 15 at 06:50 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Temple Ave
17 Temple Avenue, Stratford, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1392 sqft
17 Temple Ave - Property Id: 279768 Redone beautifully Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/279768 Property Id 279768 (RLNE5900536)
Last updated July 15 at 08:27 PM
1 Unit Available
403 N FILMORE STREET
403 North Filmore Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1184 sqft
This twin home is for rent and close to the waterfront and Walt Whitman Bridge. Also accessible to major roadways and public transportation. Easy access to Philadelphia or shore points.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
48 BUTTONWOOD RD
48 Buttonwood Rd, Echelon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1500 sqft
Welcome to beautiful upgraded 3 Bedroom and 2 Bath Townhome in Voorhees. Steps away is your open concept kitchen and dining space . This spacious freshly updated home has a lot to offer.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
422 NICHOLSON ROAD
422 Nicholson Road, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1368 sqft
The Gloucester City home you've been searching for is available for rent! Come check out this beautifully-kept 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
12 S KING STREET
12 South King Street, Gloucester City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1538 sqft
Welcome home!! Right along the Delaware River is this 3 bedroom, 2 bath twin in Gloucester City.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
2067 ERIAL ROAD
2067 Erial Rd, Camden County, NJ
Completely renovated sprawling 4 bed, 2 bath Rancher sitting on an over sized lot. Home features upgraded kitchen cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite counter tops, laminate flooring, new carpeting, paint, heater, and air conditioner.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
47 ESTAUGH AVENUE
47 Estaugh Avenue, Haddonfield, NJ
Great single family home in the Elizabeth Haddon Section of Historic Haddonfield. 4-5 bedrooms and 2 full and 2 half baths. Walking distance to all the schools and downtown. 2 car detached garage. Tenant must have renter's insurance.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
196 CHANCELLOR DRIVE
196 Chancellor Drive, Gloucester County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1775 sqft
One of the best locations in the Rittenhouse Community, with open floor plan. Spacious unit backing to open space with rear yard, patio for you to enjoy the relaxing views.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
139 PARK PLACE
139 Park Place, Audubon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1985 sqft
Welcome home to this wonderful 1st floor unit in Audubon Manor. This 2 bedroom features a den which could be used as a 3rd bedroom, an oversized dining room, and garage space! The screened in porch is a wonderful sitting area on this quiet street.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
241 N NASSAU DRIVE
241 N Nassau Dr, Barrington, NJ
Come to see and love this beautiful home! Desirable Tavistock Hills section of Barrington Borough. Minutes to downtown Haddonfield. Spacious Living Room with amazing hardwood floors, recessed lighting & large windows.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Fairview
3062 ALABAMA ROAD
3062 Alabama Road, Camden, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1089 sqft
Check out this beautiful brick unit 3 bedrooms 1 bath two-story home! Included is a full basement and a fenced backyard! This beautiful home is also up for sale MLS NJCD390422! Let's go before it's too late!
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
33 HERITAGE ROAD
33 Heritage Road, Haddonfield, NJ
Great rental in Haddonfield. All newly refinished with a large addition. Finished basement.
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
304 HIDDEN DRIVE
304 Hidden Drive, Camden County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2105 sqft
3 story Diana II model features 2 bedrooms & 2 baths & laundry on 2nd level, 3rd bedroom & bath & walk-in closet on 3rd level, large open Foyer w/ hardwood floors, huge Kitchen & Living Rm/ Dining Rm combo on 1st floor w/sliders to rear deck & 1 car
