east hanover
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM
433 Apartments for rent in East Hanover, Roseland, NJ
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
4 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,600
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,185
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
32 CASTLE RIDGE DR
32 Castle Ridge Drive, Morris County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Spacious freshly painted and updated townhouse,3 bedrooms,2.5 baths. 2-story entry foyer leads to oversized living room with wood burning fireplace and sliding glass door to patio.
Results within 1 mile of East Hanover
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
49 W MC CLELLAN AVE
49 W McClellan Ave, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
A beautiful 3 Bedrms 1.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
250 RIDGEDALE AVE H-7
250 Ridgedale Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Great unit in Belantrae Greens with 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and a 2 car garage. Newly painted open floor plan with plenty of space! Great eat in kitchen with breakfast bar and 2 sliding glass doors leading to private patio, perfect for entertaining.
Results within 5 miles of East Hanover
Last updated July 12 at 05:43pm
21 Units Available
Sterling Parc at Hanover
2101 Glen Dr, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,828
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,128
1145 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to I-285. Apartments feature private entrance as well as tall ceilings, walk-in closets, steel appliances, extra storage and in-unit laundry. Fireplace available. Amenities include coffee bar, 24-hour gym, grilling area and pool. Pet-friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,705
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
10 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1256 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
11 Units Available
Woodmont Knolls
200 Woodmont Drive, Morristown, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
933 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1219 sqft
Excellent location for commuters, just off of I-287. Community includes parking, pool, BBQ grills, bike storage and clubhouse. Residents live in units with stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and extra storage.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,466
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,244
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
6 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
$1,390
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,605
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,415
1228 sqft
Luxury Mid-rise Living in a Mountain Top Setting. Carlyle Towers, perched on a hilltop in the historic borough of Caldwell, is a luxury community offering high-quality service and top of the line amenities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
28 Units Available
Chatham on Main
555 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,075
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
797 sqft
In light of the COVID-19 outbreak, Alliance Residential is committed to doing our part to maintain the health of our residents and associates. As such, we are opting to no longer conduct business face-to-face at our communities.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
2 Units Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
3 Units Available
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
433 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
571 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
6 Units Available
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park like grounds. Each of our two bedroom town homes feature a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
5 Units Available
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street, Madison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You are going to love Madison Mall Apartments! Our beautiful community is located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison where you can enjoy Madison's finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife.
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Court
178 Roseland Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
431 sqft
178 Roseland Avenue is a two story, garden-style building that offers studio and one bedroom apartments. Located in beautiful Caldwell, New Jersey, all of the apartments have hard wood floors and an in-wall air-conditioner in the living room.
Last updated July 9 at 09:04pm
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
3 Units Available
Jackson House
515 Main Street, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,095
1029 sqft
City Convenience, Country Charm. The best apartments in the best location with the best service that is Jackson House. Every spacious unit features updated finishes and high-end appliances.
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
2 Units Available
Parkview Commons
155 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1166 sqft
Parkview Commons means first class living with amenities, convenience and everything you could ask.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
1901 TANGLEWOOD PL
1901 Tanglewood Place, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
Beautiful End-Unit townhouse w/2 beds & 2.5 baths. Large living room w/fireplace. Updated kitchen w/breakfast room & nice deck off kitchen to enjoy. Master suite w/2 walk-in closets & lavish bath. Family room w/sliders & has the outdoor patio.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
26 PARK TER
26 Park Terrace, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
This beautiful, unique two story unit in West Caldwell boasts freshly refinished hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and a gorgeous, private master bedroom and full master bath! Located at the end of a quiet dead-end street, this
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
173 RAYMOUND BLVD
173 Raymound Boulevard, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
Beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath town home with open floor plan, backing to the woods. Dramatic 2 story foyer, fireplace in the living room, and with hardwood floor on the 1st level.
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
16 ROOSEVELT BLVD
16 Roosevelt Boulevard, Florham Park, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 bedroom, 2 full bath, 2 car garage Expanded Cape on beautiful lot & street! 1st Floor has Living Room, Dining Room, Kitchen, Family room, access to 2 car garage, deck, 2 bedrooms & full bath; 2nd...
Last updated July 12 at 03:36pm
1 Unit Available
501 PITNEY PL
501 Pitney Pl, Morris County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
This 2 bed 1 bath unit is located in the desirable Township Village of Morris Township.
