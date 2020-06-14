Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 3:36 PM

245 Apartments for rent in Roseland, NJ with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Roseland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They're also easier to clean and sweep, part...
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
East Hanover
5 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,828
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,275
1464 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,865
1556 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
16 LINCOLN ST
16 Lincoln Street, Roseland, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
BI LEVEL, REDONE, MOTHER DAUGHTER SET UP. UPPER LEVEL 3 BEDROOMS , 0NE BATH, KITCHEN,LIVINGROOM,DINING ROOM, LOWER LEVEL 2 BRS, KITCHEN, FULL BA,AND LAUNDRY ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE WALK OUT TO PAITO.
Results within 1 mile of Roseland

1 of 25

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
8 KNUTSEN DR
8 Knutsen Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Meticulously maintained & desirable Glen Eagle Model featuring a rare large grassy backyard area plus hardwood floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen, & living room with skylights & high ceiling.
Results within 5 miles of Roseland
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
18 Units Available
Third & Valley
153 Valley St, East Orange, NJ
Studio
$1,893
532 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,898
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1050 sqft
Never-lived-in, smoke-free apartments that blend urban decor with a home feel, close enough for residents to walk to many shops in historic downtown Orange. Hardwood floors, stainless-steel appliances, in-unit laundry. Bike storage, dog grooming area.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
13 Units Available
Gaslight Commons
28 W 3rd St, Newark, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,171
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,720
1158 sqft
Set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with pool, parking, fire pit and clubhouse. Each unit boasts bathtub, in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and more. Located in the heart of historic South Orange, NJ.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
32 Units Available
Valley and Bloom
34 Valley Rd, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
$1,970
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,905
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,815
1019 sqft
Apartments located in multiple buildings; many with hardwood flooring, in-unit washer/dryer, stainless steel kitchen appliances and Caesarstone countertops. Indoor bike storage, internet cafe, spin and yoga classes. New York City views from rooftop lounge.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
15 Units Available
The Highlands at Hilltop
200 White Rock Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,436
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,069
1331 sqft
Highlands at Hilltop
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:32pm
5 Units Available
Carlyle Towers
512 Bloomfield Ave, Caldwell, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,640
769 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,445
1228 sqft
Set on a hilltop overlooking charming city streets, Carlyle Towers offers sophisticated urban living. With studio, one, and two bedroom apartments for rent in Caldwell, New Jersey, our community places you in the heart of our historic neighborhood.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 12:04pm
2 Units Available
Pompton Gardens, LLC
653 Pompton Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,745
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
870 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Pompton Gardens, LLC in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Eagle Rock
23 Wilfred St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
607 sqft
Welcome to Eagle Rock Apartments! Enjoy a beautiful, quiet park-like setting that is close to everything! The city of West Orange has so much to offer including great shops and dining, easy commutes, great schools and a laundry list of events and
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:51am
$
Contact for Availability
Rachel Gardens
67 Chapin Rd, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,795
1000 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,965
1100 sqft
Just a stone's throw from the lake, these one- and two-bedroom apartment homes are spacious and well-equipped. Units offer one-floor living, upgraded finishes, ample storage and private construction.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 12:09pm
Singac
2 Units Available
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,015
715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Cedar Village in Essex County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
South Orange Court
765 Valley St, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to South Orange Court Apartments for rent.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
2 Units Available
28 Gates Avenue Apartments
28 Gates Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
915 sqft
Situated just one short block from the world class shopping, dining, and nightlife of Bloomfield Avenue, The Apartments at 28 Gates Avenue have it all! Each oversized apartment in this four story, pre-war building features hardwood floors, extra
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
55 N. Mountain Ave
55 North Mountain Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,375
897 sqft
A tree lined driveway awaits as you enter this charming residential apartment community. Crossing the newly landscaped courtyard, the sound of a babbling brook echoes ever so gently.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated May 27 at 06:25pm
6 Units Available
Annin Lofts
151 Bloomfield Avenue, Upper Montclair, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,525
869 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
1175 sqft
Annin Lofts is located at 141-151 Bloomfield Avenue Verona, NJ and is managed by Russo Property Management, a reputable management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
Caldwell
2 Units Available
40 Roseland Avenue
40 Roseland Avenue, Caldwell, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,475
433 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
571 sqft
40 Roseland is a garden style building that offers one and two bedroom apartments in an ideal location.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
St. Charles
1000 Bloomfield Avenue, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
840 sqft
A quiet community with a great location. The Saint Charles Apartments sit in close proximity to shopping, entertainment, and is a short distance to major highways and Routes 46, 280 and 80.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
113-117 Vose Avenue
117 Vose Avenue, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,325
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
The Apartments at 117 Vose Avenue feature studio and one bedroom apartments with heat and hot water included in the rent.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
1 Unit Available
135 Irvington Ave
135 Irvington Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Available 07/01/20 Spacious 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom - Property Id: 203788 Excellent School System In SOUTH ORANGE, NJ !! Excellent SOUTH ORANGE, NJ for $2500/month.

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
34 ELMWOOD AVE
34 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated 2nd floor rental with spacious rooms, wood floors & a large eat in kitchen. Many extra features including washer, dryer & refrigerator included.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
570 BLOOMFIELD AVE
570 Bloomfield Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$950
Beautiful studio apartment in the center of downtown Montclair. Featuring hardwood floors and access to laundry facilities in building. Heat and hot water included.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:28pm
1 Unit Available
35 ELMWOOD AVE
35 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
2nd floor unit 3 bedroom freshly painted, Renovated Eat-in-Kitchen and bath. EIK has granite countertops and newer Stainless Steel appliances! With convenient access from rear parking. Well-maintained hardwood floors.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Roseland, NJ

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Roseland renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

