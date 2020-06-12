/
3 bedroom apartments
219 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Roseland, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
East Hanover
6 Units Available
Avalon Roseland
43 Eisenhower Pkwy, Roseland, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,860
1556 sqft
Spacious floor plans with attached garages and driveways in most homes. Balconies available. Contemporary kitchens with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Fitness center, swimming pool and sundeck.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Roseland
1 Unit Available
16 LINCOLN ST
16 Lincoln Street, Roseland, NJ
BI LEVEL, REDONE, MOTHER DAUGHTER SET UP. UPPER LEVEL 3 BEDROOMS , 0NE BATH, KITCHEN,LIVINGROOM,DINING ROOM, LOWER LEVEL 2 BRS, KITCHEN, FULL BA,AND LAUNDRY ROOM, 2 CAR GARAGE WALK OUT TO PAITO.
Results within 1 mile of Roseland
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
Essex Fells
1 Unit Available
38 BUTTONWOOD RD
38 Buttonwood Rd, Essex Fells, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
Talk about location! This is a Beauty.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
8 KNUTSEN DR
8 Knutsen Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,650
Meticulously maintained & desirable Glen Eagle Model featuring a rare large grassy backyard area plus hardwood floors, updated baths, eat-in kitchen, & living room with skylights & high ceiling.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
49 W MC CLELLAN AVE
49 W McClellan Ave, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
A beautiful 3 Bedrms 1.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
1 TUXEDO DR
1 Tuxedo Drive, Essex County, NJ
A beautirul 4 Bedrms 2.
Results within 5 miles of Roseland
Last updated June 12 at 11:58am
Florham Park
16 Units Available
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,690
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
32 N WILLOW ST
32 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,995
Great 'In Town' Location just Steps to Everything Downtown Montclair has to Offer - NYC train, Shops, Restaurants, Venues, Cafes! Large, sunny 3 bedroom unit has great flow with full dining room, separate living room and front hall off lovely
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
34 ELMWOOD AVE
34 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
Renovated 2nd floor rental with spacious rooms, wood floors & a large eat in kitchen. Many extra features including washer, dryer & refrigerator included.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
23 CARLISLE DR
23 Carlisle Drive, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location Location Location house for rent, 3 Bedroom 1 Bath, close to major highway and shopping centers. The interested party must complete the NTN (National Tenant Network) application prior to scheduling a tour of the house.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
35 ELMWOOD AVE
35 Elmwood Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
850 sqft
2nd floor unit 3 bedroom freshly painted, Renovated Eat-in-Kitchen and bath. EIK has granite countertops and newer Stainless Steel appliances! With convenient access from rear parking. Well-maintained hardwood floors.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
287 CLAREMONT AVE
287 Claremont Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Spacious & central 3/4 BR & 3 bath rental in elegant Victorian close to downtown, shops, restaurants, Walnut St. Station, bus to NYC, & farmer's market. Washer & Dryer in unit. Parking for 2 cars.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
56 ST CHARLES AVE
56 Saint Charles Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
3 bed, 1.5 bath Cape with office & garage. Updates to include fresh paint & new kitchen counter tops. Pets negotiable. 3 bed, 1.5 bath. Master bed on 2nd floor has a WIC & private 1/2 bath.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
89 W NORTHFIELD RD
89 West Northfield Road, Essex County, NJ
UPDATED LARGE RENOVATED COLONIAL WITH UPDATED EAT IN KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE & GREAT ROOM, PLUS 2 DENS, HARDWOOD FLOORS, NEWER WINDOWS, CENTRAL AIR AND WALK UP ATTICE FOR STORAGE, FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH FULL
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
16 Larkin Circle
16 Larkin Cir, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,100
Luxury 3 bedroom condominium rental located directly across from St. Barnabas hospital. Entire condo, including all bedrooms, comes partially furnished and includes washer and dryer inside.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
211 CERUTTI CT
211 Cerutti Court, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
Enjoy beautiful nights on your deck overlooking Magnificent NYC skyline Views!! This one floor End unit unit offers 3 Bedroom 2 Baths ,D/R,L/R w fireplace..Gated Community with 24 hour security, NYC Transportation from the gate...tons of amenities..
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
24 Willowdale Ave
24 Willowdale Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,495
Welcome to a new contemporary three bedroom Montclair apartment on a quiet street walking distance todowntown with shops and restaurants, park, two train stations and bus to NYC! Eat-in kitchen with SS appliancesand stunning backsplash, cozy living
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
38 ALBA PL
38 Alba Place, Parsippany-Troy Hills, NJ
Fully Renovated spacious 5 bedroom 3 Bath 2 Car garage. Oversized Master with walk-in closet. Cul-de-sac, quite peaceful street. hard wood floors. spacious walkout ground floor with a fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
13 WASHINGTON ST
13 Washington St, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,200
Introducing The Washington, Montclairs' Newest Boutique Townhouse Development in the Heart of it ALL. The Washington is a Custom townhouse development. Steps away from Bay Street Train and Downtown Eateries. The Washington consists of 3 bedroom / 3.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
30 N WILLOW ST
30 North Willow Street, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
NESTLED RIGHT IN THE DOWNTOWN AREA THIS RENOVATED 2/3 BEDROOM APT , 1 BATH, COZY DR OFF THE KITCHEN , AMAZING LOCATION, WALK TO SHOPS, TRANSIT, RESTAURANTS, 1 PARKING SPACE, USE OF BACKYARD NEW CARPET, NEW BATH, A MUST SEE
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
63 WATCHUNG AVE
63 Watchung Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1400 sqft
Avail July 1st. This large bright 7 room 2nd fl apt boasts an updated kitchen, hardwood fls, french doors, decor fireplace, and high ceilings. Formal dining room, Garage pkng, 2 cars & yard share. Washer/Dryer in basement. No dogs allowed.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
85 Park Ave
85 Park Avenue, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Sophistictated NYC style living! Rare 3 bedroom unit in luxury condo complete with everything - Hardwood floors throughout.Gourmet kitchen has granite countertops and top of the line SS appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
204 PROSPECT ST
204 Prospect Street, Essex County, NJ
All utilities are included. 4 bedrooms (Possible 5). Short walk to Seton Hall University & train to NYC. 10 min drive to Saint Barnabas Hospital in Livingston & University Hospital in Newark. Move in is June 1st, 2020. All utilities are included.
Last updated June 12 at 10:06pm
1 Unit Available
95 PARK ST
95 Park St, Essex County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Renovated spectacular three bedroom with a huge deck. It features hardwood throughout, granite in the kitchen, dining/living combo , one bedroom has a powder room in it, laundry and storage in basement. Parking available for two cars.
