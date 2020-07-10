/
apartments with washer dryer
Last updated July 10 2020 at 11:43 PM
140 Apartments for rent in Pomona, NJ with washer-dryer
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Pomona
284 W KOCH AVENUE
284 West Koch Avenue, Pomona, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 3 BEDROOM HOME ON LARGE FENCED LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM w/ WOOD BURNING STOVE, EAT-IN-KITCHEN w/ OAK CABINETS, LAMINATE FLOORS, LARGE FENCED YARD AND MORE!
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
Pomona
324 MEADOWS DRIVE
324 Meadows Dr, Pomona, NJ
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,595
BEAUTIFUL ALL NEW REMODELED SPACIOUS LUXURY HOME WITH EVERY AMENITY IN A GREAT FAMILY NEIGHBORHOOD! LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, GOURMET EAT-IN-ISLAND-KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND GRANITE COUNTERS, GREAT ROOM, MASTERSUITE WITH JACUZZI
Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
Landings
800 Falcon Dr, Absecon, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,175
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1150 sqft
A fantastic community near the AC Expressway and Garden State Parkway. Plenty of amenities, including a tennis court, gym, dog park and sauna. Updated interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and extra storage.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
2607 Nutmeg Ct
2607 Nutmeg Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
Tired of having a slumlord? Well look no further! Cooperative landlord looking for reliable tenant for August 1, 2020. Remodeled in 2018 and has Newer efficient Furnace and Central Air. Will cooperate with state programs.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
2613 Durango Ct
2613 Durango Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
Very nice 3BD 2.5BA townhome located in Timber Glen. This property has a living room, EIK with upgraded cabinets and counter tops. The bathrooms have also been updated. New carpet and freshly painted. The HVAC and hot water heater are brand new.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
41 Iroquois Dr
41 Iroquois Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1048 sqft
2bd/2bth Updated condo in Galloway's Society Hill 2. Freshly painted, Pergo flooring, & tiled counters in kitchen. Large laundry room with W/D. Unit has separate storage closet and private deck. Association rules does not allow dogs.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
2310 Dolphin Ave
2310 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Nicely maintained, 1 BR 1 Bath condo in this very desirable 55+ community. This unit is on the 3rd floor and has a nice deck overlooking the woods. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable and sewer reimbursement to owner. Gas cooking and forced air heat.
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
Mount Pleasant
210 MALLARD LANE
210 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2,400 SQ FT LUXURY TOWNHOUSE AT BAYPORT ON LAKE'S BAY HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPGRADED WITH EVERY AMENITY! 3 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 3.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
517 Burton Ave
517 Burton Avenue, Northfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Fully renovated home. Open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with tiled bath plus second, mini master bedroom with tiled bath. Plenty of space to stretch out here.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
3016 Falcon Ct
3016 Falcon Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,285
1750 sqft
Welcome home to 3016 Falcon Court! This beautiful 3 bed, 2.5 bath corner townhome features 1,750 sq. ft of space.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
118 Sussex Pl
118 Sussex Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
881 sqft
Beautifully maintained 3rd floor unit that features 2 bedrooms 1 bath. a balcony facing the woods giving you some privacy. Unit is close to shopping and transportation. Tenants must have a 600+ credit score and a good work history to qualify
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
613 London Court II
613 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1956 sqft
Large Townhouse with 1956 sq ft of living space. Three Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Large Master Bedroom has extended room for Home Office or Work Out Room. Sliders from the Kitchen to a large 6' vinyl fenced patio area.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
33 Mohave Drive
33 Mohave Drive, Smithville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Very nice 2 bedroom 2 1/2 bath townhouse. Each nice size bedroom has its own bath. Nice eat-in kitchen. Newer carpets and A\C and new tile flooring in entry, powder room and kitchen. Convenient location. Subject to background/credit check.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
121 Constitution Dr
121 Constitution Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
HERITAGE COMMONS - Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 full bath (one bedroom & one bath on each floor), house located on a landscaped fenced in corner lot with a huge deck. Conveniently located to all major shopping, entertainment and schools.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
812 Church St
812 Church Street, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three bedroom rancher single family home for rent. Large living room with wood burning stove, hardwood floors in bedrooms, large kitchen, washer and dryer in utility room. Large yard with driveway, mostly fenced in yard for privacy. Nice curb appeal.
Last updated July 10 at 04:03pm
725 West White Horse Pike
725 West White Horse Pike, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1510 sqft
Single Family Home for rent on nice lot Completely Renovated 4 Bedroom home with privet yard, detached garage and basement with hookup for washer / Dryer If interested please click this link to apply: https://mi1.managebuilding.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
FIRST FLOOR.
Last updated May 15 at 04:47pm
150 Bayview Dr
150 Bayview Drive, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
Available June 1, 3 bedroom 1 bath ranch, living room with hdwd floors, titled kitchen with granite counter tops, tiled bath, full basement with washer & dryer, fenced in yard.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
Atlantic City Estates
827 Marlborough ave
827 Marlborough Avenue, Absecon, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 827 Marlborough ave in Absecon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
706 SCARBOROUGH DRIVE
706 Scarborough Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 4 BEDROOM AND 2.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
102 SHAWNEE PLACE
102 Shawnee Place, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
BEAUTIFUL REMODELED CORNER 2 BEDROOM AND 2.5 BATH TOWNHOUSE WITH 2 MASTER BEDROOMS EACH WITH PRIVATE BATH, LIVING ROOM w/ FIREPLACE, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, LAUNDRY, PERGO FLOORS. LARGE PRIVATE DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
3214 JUNIPER COURT
3214 Juniper Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY! NICE BRIGHT 2ND FLOOR TWO BEDROOM CORNER LOCATION FACING PRIVATE WOODS WITH LIVING ROOM / DINING ROOM, EAT-IN-KITCHEN, PRIVATE DECK, STORAGE, POOL, CLUBHOUSE, TENNIS COURT, PLAYGROUND AND MORE! READY TO MOVE IN IMMEDIATELY!
Last updated July 10 at 02:00am
706 CHANESE LANE
706 East Chanese Lane, Atlantic County, NJ
5 Bedrooms
Ask
REMODELED 5 BEDROOM AND 2 BATH ONE LEVEL HOME WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM, FAMILY ROOM AND BASEMENT.
