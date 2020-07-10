/
112 Apartments for rent in Pleasantville, NJ with washer-dryer
Mount Pleasant
210 MALLARD LANE
210 Mallard Ln, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS 2,400 SQ FT LUXURY TOWNHOUSE AT BAYPORT ON LAKE'S BAY HAS BEEN COMPLETELY UPGRADED WITH EVERY AMENITY! 3 LARGE BEDROOMS AND 3.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
812 Church St
812 Church Street, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Three bedroom rancher single family home for rent. Large living room with wood burning stove, hardwood floors in bedrooms, large kitchen, washer and dryer in utility room. Large yard with driveway, mostly fenced in yard for privacy. Nice curb appeal.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Waterfront District
44 E FLORAL AVENUE
44 East Floral Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY HOME 4 BLOCKS FROM NORTHFIELD ON A LARGE PRIVATE CORNER HOMESITE FACING PRIVATE WOODS FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.
Results within 1 mile of Pleasantville
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
2310 Dolphin Ave
2310 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Nicely maintained, 1 BR 1 Bath condo in this very desirable 55+ community. This unit is on the 3rd floor and has a nice deck overlooking the woods. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable and sewer reimbursement to owner. Gas cooking and forced air heat.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
517 Burton Ave
517 Burton Avenue, Northfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Fully renovated home. Open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with tiled bath plus second, mini master bedroom with tiled bath. Plenty of space to stretch out here.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
613 London Court II
613 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1956 sqft
Large Townhouse with 1956 sq ft of living space. Three Bedrooms 2.5 Baths, Large Master Bedroom has extended room for Home Office or Work Out Room. Sliders from the Kitchen to a large 6' vinyl fenced patio area.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
FIRST FLOOR.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
553 S SHORE ROAD
553 South Shore Road, Absecon, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$2,595
GRAND 3 STORY HOME ON 1/2 ACRE WITH 6 BEDROOMS & 3.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
214 Heather Croft
214 Heather Croft, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great yearly rental in Heather Croft Condominiums! Second floor unit features a spacious living room with fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar! Two nicely sized bedrooms and two outdoor decks! Convenient location near shopping,
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
130 W CHURCH STREET
130 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT IN A NICE ABSECON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN -KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRONT PORCH AND DECK AND MORE!
Results within 5 miles of Pleasantville
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
35 East Dr
35 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$20,000
1802 sqft
AVAILABLE FOR ONE MONTH JULY 13TH THROUGH AUGUST 13TH! MARVEN GARDENS BEAUTY WITH RARE PRIVATE DRIVEWAY JUST 2 BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! Recently renovated, this 4 bedroom, 3 full bath home features a spacious sunny living room, open dining room and
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
15 East Dr
15 East Drive, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$20,000
Beautiful neighborhood spacious living room, formal dining room eat in kitchen. Sun room. 5 bed room and 2 full bath. New C/A.All through out hardwood floors. Nice back yard with newer barbecue. Start Aug/1 to Sep/8. Have a great vacation.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
18 N Rosborough Ave
18 South Rosborough Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$8,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous Find ~ 3 bedroom rental in Ventnor, less than 2 blocks from the beach.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
118 N 32nd Street
118 North 32nd Avenue, Longport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$15,500
The perfect shore home awaits YOU! Immaculate rancher with upgraded kitchen and hardwood floors throughout. Enjoy your morning coffee on the front patio with bay view and BBQ later in your backyard oasis - perfect for summertime entertaining.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Chelsea
3201 Atlantic Ave
3201 Atlantic Avenue, Atlantic City, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
Wonderful location, renovated building. This 2 story building has an elevator, washer/dryer on the first level. This is a 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom unit. It has an open living area with kitchen and living room in one area.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This unit features 2BD/2BA's with fabulous southern exposure ocean views. Completely renovated with beautiful kitchen and breakfast bar, new baths rooms and wide open layout.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available now through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $16,000! July $6,000, August $8,000 September $2000.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
421 N Lafayette Ave
421 N Lafayette Ave, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,500
1400 sqft
Available to July & Aug . Flexible Dates , Weeks, Prices. Beautifully furnished first floor sprawling condo, just like staying in a house, fenced back yard, plenty of quiet and private outdoor space.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
7200 Atlantic Ave
7200 Atlantic Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$25,000
AUGUST 1- LABOR DAY! Beachblock seashore home located at the south end of Ventnor (four blocks from Margate) and just steps to the beach and boardwalk! Boasting a traditional design and wonderful ocean views!!! One of the highest elevations on
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9614 Monmouth Ave
9614 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
THE PERFECT SHORE GETAWAY! Owner's pride shows in this adorable & beachy renovated 3 bedroom, 2 full bath home with AWESOME OUTDOOR SPACE & A FABULOUS LOCATION in the exciting Marina District of Margate just steps to your favorite restaurants, Steve
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Lower Chelsea
1 S Plaza Pl
1 South Plaza Place, Atlantic City, NJ
7 Bedrooms
$20,000
A distinctive and grand home with beautifully restored original finishes throughout. 7 bedrooms plus 3 full and 2 half baths.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
108 N Harvard Ave
108 North Harvard Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
SUMMER RENTAL NEAR THE BEACH, BAY, AND ST.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Margate City
7401 Monmouth Ave
7401 Monmouth Avenue, Margate City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
BEAUTIFUL RANCH JUST A FEW SHORT BLOCKS TO THE BEACH! This bright and sunny 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch features an open layout with hardwood flooring throughout.
Last updated July 10 at 11:43pm
1 Unit Available
Longport
2918 Longport Dr
2918 Longport Drive, Longport, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
WINTER RENTAL! THE BEST OF BOTH WORLDS BY BOTH THE BEACH & THE BAY! Completely renovated beauty with four bedrooms, three full baths and two large porches to enjoy the bay breezes from! Spacious open layout living room leads into a dining area with
