161 Apartments for rent in Plainfield, NJ with parking
Although Plainfield may seem like only a charming, quiet city, it is home to p-funk! While working in a local barbershop, George Clinton created Parliament-Funkadelic, which was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!
Plainfield is known for its history, charm and convenient location near surrounding metropolitan cities. If you love Manhattan but want to avoid the hustle and bustle, Plainfield is your place! Its right off Route 22, which provides an array of shops, restaurants and supermarkets. The area is affordable, with reasonable mortgages, but it also allows for a fancy night out when you want to treat the family! The city dates all the way back to 1869 and still has multiple historical buildings to tour! Dont let the small town vibe fool you; the city has some spice and amazing culture. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Plainfield apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.