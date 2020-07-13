/
apartments with pool
29 Apartments for rent in Pennington, NJ with pool
Last updated July 13 at 10:38am
8 Units Available
Carlton Apartments
125-A2 W Farrell Ave, Pennington, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,325
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1075 sqft
Located near highways 295 and 195. These recently renovated apartments feature superior finishes and upgrades. On-site pool, laundry facilities and sundeck. Updated appliances in each home.
Results within 5 miles of Pennington
Last updated July 13 at 12:45pm
10 Units Available
Berkshire Stewards Crossing
1000 Stewards Crossing Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
940 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Wood-burning fireplace, vaulted ceilings, and full-sized washer and dryer are available in each unit. On-site amenities feature valet trash service and pool with Wi-Fi and outdoor lounge. Near the Loveless Nature Preserve and I-95.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
9 FANNING WAY
9 Fanning Way, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,600
2428 sqft
This spacious, beautifully upgraded, and conveniently located home with four bedrooms and two and a half baths is move-in ready! Walk through the front door to find a high, 9-foot ceilinged living and dining room with upgraded lighting, perfect for
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
19 GALLO COURT
19 Gallo Ct, Lawrenceville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1848 sqft
3 BEDROOMS / 2.5 BATHS + BONUS ROOM townhouse within the center of Lawrenceville- Pennington- Ewing - Princeton -Hopewell circle.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
2302 STUYVESANT AVENUE
2302 Stuyvesant Avenue, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1320 sqft
3 Bedroom colonial for rent.Comes with a 2 car garage,fenced yard,full bath,living room,dinning room,sun room and full basement.Pool is in disrepair and not use able .Pets okay
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
4 BLAKE DRIVE
4 Blake Dr, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
2312 sqft
Biggest and beautiful model "Ellsworth" in Hopewell Grant community with 2312 square feet of living area with lots of upgrades.Kitchen with 42 inch cabinets and tiled floor. Two sided gas fireplace in living room/family room.
Last updated March 28 at 10:56pm
1 Unit Available
222 COLT STREET
222 Colt St, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2080 sqft
Great end-unit townhouse with lots of sunlight is now available for rent in sought-after Brandon Farms.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
19 BARCLAY COURT
19 Barclay Ct, Lawrenceville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1236 sqft
Get ready for this totally updated and Freshly painted 2 bedroom second floor condo located in the sought after Manors of Lawrenceville community, near shopping , walking trails, community pool, nicely maintained grounds.
Results within 10 miles of Pennington
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
84 Units Available
eaves Lawrenceville
1000 Town Court South, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,448
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1317 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1419 sqft
Spacious, air conditioned units with hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and walk-in closets. Kitchen appliances including microwave, dishwasher and ice maker. Patio/balcony, green community, playground, tennis court and pool.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
55 Units Available
Avalon Princeton Junction
1000 Jamie Brooks Ln, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,420
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1159 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,560
1440 sqft
Furnished apartments with in-unit laundry, fireplace, walk-in closets and private patios. Community features free Wi-Fi, BBQ area, a swimming pool and a modern fitness center. Easy access to US-1.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
25 Units Available
Avalon Princeton
100 Albert Way, Princeton, NJ
Studio
$2,215
566 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,285
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,360
1277 sqft
Community Park North and Westminster Choir School are just minutes from this property. The recently renovated units are furnished and have hardwood flooring. There's a pool, yoga studio and 24-hour gym in this smoke-free community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
14 Units Available
Parc at Princeton Junction
3000 Goldfinch Blvd, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,526
767 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,597
1149 sqft
Parc at Princeton Junction, an upscale community by Toll Brothers Apartment Living, puts you at the center of everything - your work, your fun, and your life.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
46 Units Available
The Mews at Princeton Junction
900 Wessex Place, Princeton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,585
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,155
1157 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,338
1324 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with walk-in closets, in-unit laundry and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with tennis courts, gym and pool. Just south of Highway 1, a short distance from Princeton University. Easy access to major freeways.
Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
17 Units Available
The Mercer at Lawrence Station
100 Avalon Way, Lawrenceville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,785
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,820
1142 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,595
1390 sqft
Quiet apartment complex located in the heart of Mercer County with a fitness center, heated swimming pool and sundeck. Units feature wall-to-wall carpeting, breakfast bars, gourmet kitchens and more.
Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
47 Units Available
Franklin Park
The Crossings at Hamilton Station
900 Grand Central Drive, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,573
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,158
1449 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now Leasing brand new 3 BR Townhomes and 1 & 2 BR Apartments. The Crossings at Hamilton Station, located in prestigious Hamilton and minutes away from Princeton, presents a fabulous location that offers the ultimate in commuting convenience.
Last updated June 11 at 02:23pm
5 Units Available
Polo Run Apartments
100 Polo Run Drive, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,650
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
971 sqft
Polo Run offers spacious floor plans and exceptional amenities on 34 green and open acres in Yardley, Bucks County.
Last updated May 19 at 12:32pm
17 Units Available
The Edge At Yardley
26000 Cornerstone Dr, Yardley, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,385
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
THE EDGE at Yardley is a comfortable community that is also pet-friendly. Amenities include bathtubs, air conditioning, garbage disposals and plenty of extra storage. The community features a gym and clubhouse.
Last updated July 13 at 12:15pm
1 Unit Available
Chambersburg
1405 Hudson St 705
1405 Hudson Street, Trenton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,798
688 sqft
The Berkshire - Property Id: 298260 No Broker Fee ! 1 Month Free (On Select Units) The Berkshire sits in the heart of The Shipyard, Hoboken's most coveted neighborhood, with breathtaking views of the Hudson River, New York Harbor, and the
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
12 ESTERBROOK DRIVE
12 Esterbrook Drive, Mercer County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,950
2320 sqft
A beautiful single family home available in the desirable and upscale community of The Estates at Princeton Junction.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15 WEDGEWOOD COURT
15 Wedgewood Drive, Mercer County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2021 sqft
Wonderful opportunity to rent a beautifully appointed Asborne model in the desired Estates of Princeton Junction. This freshly painted, three bedroom, two & half bath townhome with loft and full basement is nestled on a cul-de sac court.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
15 STAFFORD DRIVE
15 Stafford Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
1549 sqft
Look no further, this beautifully maintained Amherst II model resides in the desirable Windsor Ponds Community.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
119 COMMONWEALTH COURT
119 Commonwealth Court, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1138 sqft
FIRST FLOOR BELVEDERE MODEL in desirable Canal Pointe. Freshly painted 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Condo with newer Stain-Resistant Carpeting throughout.
Last updated July 13 at 12:41pm
1 Unit Available
1323 SIERRA DRIVE
1323 Sierra Drive, Mercer County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1138 sqft
Fabulous rental in the Crossings at Hamilton. Beautiful 2nd floor Topeka model with 2 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Enjoy the master bedroom with full bath and walk in closet. Lots of amenities including community pool and gym.
Last updated July 13 at 12:42pm
1 Unit Available
15 Hillside Court
15 Hillside Court, Lambertville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Breathtaking Panoramic Views! Totally renovated Upper Unit. Beautiful kitchen with granite counters, white cabinets and top of the line stainless steel appliances. Center island, wine frig and so much more.
