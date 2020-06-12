/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 4:16 PM
397 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Paulsboro, NJ
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
117 East Buck St
117 East Buck Street, Paulsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$930
2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking - Property Id: 105798 2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking. will be rental ready in about 3 weeks Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
449 Billings Avenue
449 Billings Avenue, Paulsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Refreshed 1 bedroom upstairs apartment with bonus room for storage, office etc. New floors, fresh paint and new stove, oven and refrigerator make this an attractive option in this highly sought after neighborhood.
Results within 5 miles of Paulsboro
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
3 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
24 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Packer Park
6 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Last updated June 12 at 02:12pm
2 Units Available
Red Bank Run Townhomes
701 W Red Bank Ave, Woodbury, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,092
840 sqft
A pet-friendly community with spacious townhomes. Just minutes from I-295 and 20 minutes from Downtown Philadelphia. Private entrances, lots of storage space and ample green space.
Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Center St.
1 Centre Ave, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
2 Bedroom Rancher in desirable W. Deptford - Property Id: 111707 Very cute little rancher. Live in a Great town with an awesome school district. A single family home with a small fenced in yard gives you the privacy at the cost of an apartment.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Packer Park
1 Unit Available
2102 Verona Drive
2102 Verona Drive, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1705 sqft
This fully furnished bi-level 2 bedroom plus den/office located in beautiful Packer Park! This unit has endless windows and sunlight. High vaulted ceiling in the living room.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Eastwick
1 Unit Available
7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD
7800 Lindbergh Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIALS*** Apply and get approved by 5/25, MOVE IN by May 31st and receive $1000 off your move in costs! You're sure to find the perfect apartment to rent with our selection of studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Paschall
1 Unit Available
6634 WOODLAND AVENUE
6634 Woodland Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$800
700 sqft
Two bedroom apartment for rent in Southwest Philly. Second floor unit located on the corner of 67th street and Woodland avenue. Spacious living area and three large bedrooms with new carpets recently installed.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1012 Maple Ave Unit 1
1012 Maple Avenue, Sharon Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
Spacious 2bd/1.5ba apartment with shared front porch. Light filled throughout with high ceilings and a renovated kitchen and bath. Historic home with original touches throughout.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
1 Unit Available
545 SALEM AVENUE
545 Salem Avenue, Woodbury, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1950 sqft
Come see this 2 Bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Unit features a living room, large eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and storage on the 3rd floor. Tenant is to provide their own window units and there is an additional $55 water/sewer fee per month.
Last updated April 13 at 10:04am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
5827 DICKENS AVENUE
5827 Dickens Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
648 sqft
This lovely two (2) bedroom house is ready to welcome you home. House is located in the Elmwood Section of Southwest Philadelphia. Enjoy a beautiful day in the front elevated off the street with space to garden or entertain or barbeque.
Last updated June 12 at 04:29pm
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
6339 THEODORE STREET
6339 Theodore Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
888 sqft
Move in to a clean straight thru property with open space all the way to the kitchen. Modern looking kitchen with refrigerator, gas stove, counter top.
Results within 10 miles of Paulsboro
Last updated June 12 at 04:12pm
Garden Court
37 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Last updated June 12 at 04:11pm
Logan Square
24 Units Available
The Lofts at 1835 Arch
1835 Arch St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,510
1343 sqft
Elegant apartment building with art deco features. Apartments have spacious floor plans, raised bedrooms and open kitchens with new appliances. High ceilings and lots of light. Gorgeous views of Center City and the Art Museum.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Rittenhouse Square
74 Units Available
1500 Locust
1500 Locust St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,562
1189 sqft
Prime location close to the Theater District and Rittenhouse Square. Private rooftop with Olympic-size pool, fitness club and cabana. Recently remodeled apartments with in-unit laundry and modern finishes.
Last updated June 12 at 03:37pm
Logan Square
29 Units Available
Dalian on the Park
500 N 21st St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,433
1242 sqft
Chic apartments near I-676 with lots of natural light. Units have hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, and extra storage. Community has a fire pit and concierge services.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Wynnefield
27 Units Available
Vista
2805 N 47th St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1133 sqft
Vista Apartment Homes is here to welcome you to a world of casual comfort and convenience.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Avenue of the Arts South
32 Units Available
Griffin Center City
1338 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1218 sqft
This community is a short drive from the Reading Terminal Market, City Center and Chinatown. Amenities include a clubhouse, fire pit, pool and 24-hour gym. Apartments have in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Spruce Hill
28 Units Available
LVL at 4125
4125 Chestnut Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
786 sqft
The LVL 4125 is located at 4125 Chesnut Street Philadelphia, PA and is managed by Alterra Property Group LLC , a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Avenue of the Arts South
70 Units Available
The Atlantic
1401 Spruce Street, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$3,655
1300 sqft
Soaring 22 stories over the intersection of Center City’s cultural and residential districts, The Atlantic offers unrivaled craftsmanship and sophistication in a historic beaux arts apartment building.
Last updated June 12 at 03:23pm
Center City West
50 Units Available
The Republic
1930 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1708 sqft
Art Deco style apartment with modern touches. Studios, 1 bedrooms and 2 bedrooms available. Recently renovated apartments with granite counters, washer/dryer, stainless steel appliances. Community is pet-friendly with 24-hour maintenance available.