Last updated July 22 2020 at 8:39 PM

305 Apartments for rent in Paulsboro, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Paulsboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a priv...

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
117 East Buck St
117 East Buck Street, Paulsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$930
2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking - Property Id: 105798 2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking. will be rental ready in about 3 weeks Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated July 22 at 12:23 PM
1 Unit Available
417 N Delaware Street - 1
417 North Delaware Street, Paulsboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$900
700 sqft
Fully refreshed 2 bedroom unit with new carpets and fresh paint in a quiet area of Paulsboro. Resident parking lot and dumpster on site. Owner takes care of all landscaping and snow removal.
Results within 5 miles of Paulsboro
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
$
7 Units Available
Packer Park
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
12 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,184
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
4 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
816 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
1 Unit Available
Ridley Park
Edgewater
1000 Darby Road, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
867 sqft
Welcome home to Edgewater Apartments, an enchanting apartment community with tranquil water views located in Prospect Park, PA. These large apartment homes sit right on the edge of a pristine nature preserve, providing a beautiful water views.

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Packer Park
1901 Hartranft Street 303
1901 Hartranft Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
Unit 303 Available 08/07/20 Packer Park One Bedroom for Aug - Property Id: 263727 5% off for all health care and front line employees. Waiving application fees.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
604 W CRESCENT DR
604 Crescent Dr, Delaware County, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
Well Maintained Brick Townhome in walking distance to Shopping, Transportation, Schools & More.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
Packer Park
3126 LANVALE PLACE
3126 Lanvale Place, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1152 sqft
Rarely offered rental! Completely renovated home in the high demanded and exclusive Packer Pack community with two car parking. This 3 bedrooms 1.5 bath home has been completely renovated from top to bottom,.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
601 W ASHLAND AVE #2ND FLOOR
601 West Ashland Avenue, Delaware County, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
3279 sqft
Pristine House Apartment! 2nd Floor. Private Entrance. Newly Renovated, Modern Spacious Two Bedroom Unit. Beautiful Hardwood Floors Throughout, New, Large Eat In Kitchen with Stainless Steel Appliances. New Bathroom with Large Stand Up Shower.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
917 BILLINGSPORT ROAD
917 Billingsport Rd, Gloucester County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
240 sqft
This mobile home is ready for immediate occupancy. Freshly painted through out and has an updated heater. Unit 3 is in a mobile home park with 4 other units. Park is small and well maintained. There is plenty of parking and outside yard space.

Last updated July 22 at 07:08 PM
1 Unit Available
714 NICOLE ROAD
714 Nicole Road, Gloucester County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,200
3210 sqft
This executive style well maintained single family home in a great location offers all the features a person could want.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
449 West Centre Street
449 West Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1962 sqft
If you are interested in seeing this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath just email us at HOFrentals @ gmail.

Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
Packer Park
2102 Verona Drive
2102 Verona Drive, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1705 sqft
This fully furnished bi-level 2 bedroom plus den/office located in beautiful Packer Park! This unit has endless windows and sunlight. High vaulted ceiling in the living room.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
707 Prospect Ave Unit 2-F
707 Prospect Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,450
CoZy - Large 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath near PHL airport. - Property Id: 262925 Former BnB for rent - Beautiful, cozy, sunny room with a super comfy L-shaped sectional sofa.

Last updated April 13 at 10:04 AM
1 Unit Available
Elmwood
5827 DICKENS AVENUE
5827 Dickens Avenue, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
648 sqft
This lovely two (2) bedroom house is ready to welcome you home. House is located in the Elmwood Section of Southwest Philadelphia. Enjoy a beautiful day in the front elevated off the street with space to garden or entertain or barbeque.

Last updated April 9 at 07:05 AM
1 Unit Available
Ridley Park
33 W Chester Pike
33 West Chester Pike, Ridley Park, PA
1 Bedroom
$995
700 sqft
For rent is a 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the beautiful Ridley Park, PA. This is a great well maintained condo with central A/C and heat. This unit comes with a dedicated parking spot in the covered garage.
Results within 10 miles of Paulsboro
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
50 Units Available
Garden Court
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,175
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,815
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:34 PM
37 Units Available
Avenue of the Arts South
The Girard
1199 Ludlow Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,271
1168 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
22 Units Available
Logan Square
Edgewater Apartments
2323 Race St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,635
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,960
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,740
1287 sqft
Contemporary luxury design with private balconies, hardwood flooring, dark granite counters and beautiful in-unit fireplaces. 24-hour gym, clubhouse, conference room and common recreation areas in complex with concierge service. Short drive to I-676.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 08:33 PM
$
9 Units Available
Center City West
The Point at Rittenhouse Row
1601 Sansom St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,588
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,363
1052 sqft
Within walking distance to Walnut Street and Rittenhouse Square. Tenants enjoy apartments with fully equipped kitchens, in-home washer and dryer, and high-speed internet capability. On-site gym, concierge, and emergency maintenance services.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
2 Units Available
Morton
Springfield Valley
111 Providence Rd, Morton, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1006 sqft
Welcome home to Springfield Valley Apartments! A complete renovation has transformed this building into the premier community to call home in Delaware County, Pennsylvania.
Verified

Last updated July 22 at 06:31 PM
20 Units Available
Center City West
1919 Market
1919 Market St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,740
496 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,250
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,510
1147 sqft
Luxury apartments with views of the Philadelphia Skyline. Ample on-site amenities, including a yoga studio, wine room, cafe and putting green. Close to Logan Circle, shops and restaurants, and Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Paulsboro, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Paulsboro apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

