Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:50 PM

477 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Paulsboro, NJ

Finding an apartment in Paulsboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
236 Vanneman Boulevard
236 Vanneman Boulevard, Paulsboro, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1248 sqft
Lovely single family home located on a quiet street. The inside has all new renovations and new appliances. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/236-vanneman-blvd-paulsboro-nj-08066-usa/7d9ac15c-0ec9-4b24-858e-056ab9b34b0c (RLNE5832225)

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
117 East Buck St
117 East Buck Street, Paulsboro, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$930
2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking - Property Id: 105798 2 Bedroom with backyard and off street parking. will be rental ready in about 3 weeks Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.

Last updated March 24 at 05:10pm
1 Unit Available
449 Billings Avenue
449 Billings Avenue, Paulsboro, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
800 sqft
Refreshed 1 bedroom upstairs apartment with bonus room for storage, office etc. New floors, fresh paint and new stove, oven and refrigerator make this an attractive option in this highly sought after neighborhood.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Packer Park
8 Units Available
The Gateway Towers at Packer Park
3900 Gateway Dr, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
850 sqft
Overlooking a picturesque 18-hole golf course in South Philadelphia, this community features newly renovated homes, a new gym, and a tennis court. The one- and two-bedroom interiors feature energy-efficient appliances and upgraded bathrooms and kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
3 Units Available
Preserve at Darby Creek
211 Lazaretto Rd, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
973 sqft
Welcome home to The Preserve at Darby Creek, Distinctive Two Bedroom Apartments and Townhomes. This unique garden apartment community is nestled within Prospect Park, Pennsylvania with close access to The John Heinz Wildlife Refuge, I-95 and I-476.
Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
24 Units Available
Heather Ridge Apartments
454 Heather Dr N, Turnersville, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,189
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,394
858 sqft
About 18 miles from Philadelphia, close to shopping and entertainment options. Newly revamped units have private entrances, fireplaces and granite counters. Common resident area has bike storage and a coffee bar, among other amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
2 Units Available
Eldorado Court Apartments
1200 Lincoln Ave, Prospect Park, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
766 sqft
Welcome home to Eldorado Court Apartments and the home of Friedman Realty Group's Delaware County Management Office. This community boasts extra-large two-bedroom garden-style apartments nestled in Prospect Park, PA situated along Route 420.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Packer Park
1 Unit Available
1901 Hartranft Street 303
1901 Hartranft Street, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$1,295
700 sqft
Unit 303 Available 08/07/20 Packer Park One Bedroom for Aug - Property Id: 263727 5% off for all health care and front line employees. Waiving application fees.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1 Center St.
1 Centre Ave, Gloucester County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
2 Bedroom Rancher in desirable W. Deptford - Property Id: 111707 Very cute little rancher. Live in a Great town with an awesome school district. A single family home with a small fenced in yard gives you the privacy at the cost of an apartment.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
2650 S 65th St
2650 South 65th Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1236 sqft
Beautiful Large 3 bed 1 Bath with Deck! - To Schedule a showing please either: schedule online by copy/pasting this link into your browser http://www.slatehousegroup.com/homes-for-rent or call 717-707-7079 anytime 24/7.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Elmwood
1 Unit Available
2650 Hobson St
2650 South Hobson Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$950
Handicap-Accessible & Vintage 3 BR/1 Bath Rowhome in Elmwood Park! Move into this great community near Southwest Philadelphia located close to the Schuylkill River Trail and Bartram's Garden.

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
449 West Centre Street
449 West Centre Street, Woodbury, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
1962 sqft
If you are interested in seeing this beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 bath just email us at HOFrentals @ gmail.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Eastwick
1 Unit Available
7800 LINDBERGH BOULEVARD
7800 Lindbergh Boulevard, Philadelphia, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
910 sqft
***MOVE IN SPECIALS*** Apply and get approved by 5/25, MOVE IN by May 31st and receive $1000 off your move in costs! You're sure to find the perfect apartment to rent with our selection of studio, one, and two-bedroom floor plans.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1012 Maple Ave Unit 1
1012 Maple Avenue, Sharon Hill, PA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 2bd/1.5ba apartment with shared front porch. Light filled throughout with high ceilings and a renovated kitchen and bath. Historic home with original touches throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
1112 PENNSYLVANIA AVENUE
1112 Pennsylvania Avenue, Prospect Park, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1184 sqft
Yes!!! A single family home has come on the market. Available for immediate rental. Freshly painted... Bright and sunny... Move in ready... Lots of storage space in the basement and attic. Nice sized bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
1 Unit Available
545 SALEM AVENUE
545 Salem Avenue, Woodbury, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1950 sqft
Come see this 2 Bedroom 1 bath upstairs unit. Unit features a living room, large eat-in kitchen, hardwood floors and storage on the 3rd floor. Tenant is to provide their own window units and there is an additional $55 water/sewer fee per month.

Last updated June 1 at 09:40am
Penrose
1 Unit Available
2630 Berbro St
2630 South Berbro Street, Philadelphia, PA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1088 sqft
Charming 3 Bedroom Minutes from Public Transportation - Just seconds from public transportation.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Garden Court
37 Units Available
Garden Court Plaza
4701 Pine St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,320
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,615
1015 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1410 sqft
Set on the charming Pine Street of West Philadelphia, Garden Court Plaza Apartments are conveniently located in the University City neighborhood and feature a great mix of studio, one, two, and three bedroom units.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Logan Square
17 Units Available
The Granary
1901 Callowhill St, Philadelphia, PA
1 Bedroom
$2,260
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premiere location in Logan Square close to the Rodin Museum and nearby I-676. Expect luxury living spaces with granite counters, stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and natural wood floors. Enjoy 24-hr concierge and piano room.
Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
Center City West
22 Units Available
AQ Rittenhouse
2021 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,538
553 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,944
808 sqft
Welcome to Philadelphia's best in upscale urban living. Our AQ Rittenhouse apartments in downtown Philadelphia offer the best in luxurious and comfortable living. As a resident, you'll be instantly connected to a sophisticated living experience.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
$
Logan Square
86 Units Available
The Hamilton
1520 Hamilton Street, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,315
381 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,735
554 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,382
936 sqft
One and two-bedroom homes with 9-foot ceilings, plush carpeting, and quartz countertops in a pet-friendly community. Fitness center and conference room available for residents. Logan Square is 8 minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 09:40pm
Cooper Grant
30 Units Available
The Victor
1 Market St, Camden, NJ
Studio
$1,192
606 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,357
965 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,728
1320 sqft
One of the most notable landmarks along the Camden Waterfront, The Victor offers premier apartment residences with sweeping views and an unrivaled history.
Last updated June 13 at 06:44pm
Logan Square
39 Units Available
NorthxNorthwest
450 N 18Th St, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
$1,470
533 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,474
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,621
1233 sqft
Brand new apartment homes with spectacular views and a rooftop terrace. Close to shopping, dining, museums and nightlife. Units have washer/dryer, huge walk-in closets and full kitchens with granite counters.
Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
University City
2 Units Available
Old Quaker
3514 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,837
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
825 sqft
Renovated apartment building with many unique architectural touches. Hardwood floors, breakfast bars, oversized closets, bonus storage, and front porches with seating areas. Close to the Institute of Contemporary Art.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Paulsboro, NJ

Finding an apartment in Paulsboro that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

