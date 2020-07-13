Apartment List
NJ
/
paterson
/
apartments with parking
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:38 AM

245 Apartments for rent in Paterson, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Paterson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a privat...

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Riverside
2 2ND AVE
2 2nd Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
1383 sqft
Enter an absolutely stunning waterfront home Picture perfect! Panoramic direct East NYC views from every room.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Old Great Falls Historic District
4-8 WEBSTER AVE
4-8 Webster Avenue, Paterson, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Amazing House! Newly Renovated! 1st Floor Features Living Room, Kitchen/Stainless Appliances, Full Bath And Sun Porch /Den/ Office.......

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview
370-372 DELAWARE AVE
370-372 Delaware Avenue, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Beautiful, charming, and clean home located in the desirable Lakeview area of Paterson with 2 Parking spots next to major highways. Don't miss out on living in this lovely neighborhood.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Eastside
458 EAST 29TH ST
458 E 29th St, Paterson, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
!! PATERSON'S 3 BEDROOM GEM IS ON THE MARKET !! Take Advantage of this great Rental Opportunity in Paterson, NJ! This 2nd floor unit welcomes you to an open layout large living room with large windows and carpet, kitchen with refrigerator, stove,
Results within 1 mile of Paterson

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Haledon
2 John St 306
2 John Street, Haledon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,225
1347 sqft
2 JOHN STREET, UNIT 306, HALEDON - Property Id: 286759 Nice size two bedrooms with three bathrooms Loft style apartment, located in Haledon! Just 1-minute walk to 24/7 bus stop on Belmont Ave & John St, get to New York in just 15 min.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
120 Frederick Ave 2
120 Frederick Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,350
Unit 2 Available 09/01/20 Cozy 1 bedroom in a great neighborhood.

1 of 7

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Prospect Park
263 N 13TH PL
263 North 13th Place, Prospect Park, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Lovely well maintained first floor apartment located on a quiet dead end street features two bedroom, EIK and full bath will complete your first floor.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Albion
90 STANLEY ST
90 Stanley Street, Clifton, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,550
1152 sqft
This adorable and well maintained cape cod in the heart of the Albion section features 3 spacious bedrooms with ample closet space and 1.5 bathrooms. The light and bright first floor is freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Totowa
239-241 UNION BLVD
239-241 Union Boulevard, Totowa, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Excellent Opportunity To Rent An Updated 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home Located Near Everything! This Recently Renovated Top Floor Unit Features An Updated Kitchen With Newer Appliances, Washer & Dryer, Large Full Bathroom, 3 Generous Sized Bedrooms, & Newer

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
228 LAFAYETTE AVE
228 Lafayette Avenue, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Welcome Home to this large first floor apartment with high ceilings and plenty of storage! Recently updated kitchen with SS appliances is the heart of this home! All rooms very large and updated! Laundry hookup in basement! Enjoy the beautiful

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Hawthorne
41 N 15 ST
41 N 15th St, Hawthorne, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Brand New Kitchen & Bath updates! This 2nd. floor apartment boasts 2 bedrooms & 1 full bath. Newly refinished hardwood floors throughout the family room, & bedrooms. Kitchen includes tile floor and brand new cabinets with granite tops.
Results within 5 miles of Paterson
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
12 Units Available
East Rutherford
Rutherford Station
201 Railroad Ave, East Rutherford, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,010
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,680
1350 sqft
Luxury apartments with breakfast bars and spacious layouts. Fully furnished. Residents have access to a dog park, grill area, and playground on-site. Within minutes of public transit and NJ-17.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
14 Units Available
Wood - Ridge
Avalon at Wesmont Station
100 Rosie Sq, Wood-Ridge, NJ
Studio
$1,935
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,840
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,410
1162 sqft
Up to three-bedroom apartments in vibrant complex featuring hangout areas like a fire pit, clubhouse and pool. Bergen Town Center is close by for shopping, as is Woodland Park for some fresh air.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
$
32 Units Available
Mountain View Crossing
650 NJ-23, Singac, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,745
875 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1116 sqft
Excellent location close to Fayette Avenue Park and North Cove Park. Units feature laundry, patios or balconies, stainless steel appliances, and walk-in closets. Community offers basketball, tennis, pool, gym and dog park.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:24am
1 Unit Available
The Clark
280 Clark Street, Hackensack, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,545
890 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
The Clark at Hackensack redefines your apartment experience by providing you with the best living situation in Hackensack, NJ and still being only minutes away from New York City. Our apartment homes are built with your comfort in mind.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
11 Units Available
Cloverdale Associates, LLC
414 N Midland Ave, Bergen County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,535
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
832 sqft
Welcome to Cloverdale Park Apartments, where you will experience the comfort of upscale apartment living amid stunningly landscaped grounds. Perfectly located, Cloverdale Park Apartments is peaceful, beautiful and abounding in amenities.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Garfield
Dahnert Park Apartments
1 Dahnert Park Ln, Garfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,235
1000 sqft
Adjacent to Scenic Park and Lake... Accessible to Public Transportation...Heat, Hot Water and Cooking Gas Included... Cozy one bedroom apartments located adjacent to a beautiful park and lake. Easy access to public transportation.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Singac
Cedar Village
14 Montclair Ave, Essex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,855
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Because You Deserve The Best! Amenities, convenience, service and more - Cedar Village has it all. Every unit features first class finishes, a washer and dryer, your own entrance and even your own back door.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
4 Units Available
Commonwealth Gardens Apartments
480 Valley Road, Upper Montclair, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
908 sqft
Situated in a park like setting, Commonwealth Gardens features two bedroom townhouses with updated kitchens and appliances, beautiful hardwood floors, new windows and a full private basement with a washer/dryer.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Hilltop Manor Apartments
125 Long Hill Rd, Passaic County, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,065
826 sqft
Primarily residential, Little Falls has managed to retain its small town feel in spite of its proximity to New York City.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
16 Units Available
Brookdale
Country Club Towers
140 Hepburn Rd, Clifton, NJ
Studio
$1,425
628 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,835
937 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,220
1464 sqft
Country Club Towers allows you to experience a 'way of life' with the perfect combination of charm, comfort, and convenience. Our community is located just minutes away from NYC, dining, shopping and quick access to all major travel routes.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Rosemawr
AVE Clifton
743 Passaic Ave, Clifton, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,384
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,190
1163 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Clifton for your new home! Our online portal will allow you to review floor plans, check availability, and apply for the residence you’re interested in.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
1 Unit Available
Lodi
Kennedy Gardens Apartments
158 Kennedy Dr, Lodi, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,295
670 sqft
At Kennedy Gardens you can enjoy the convenience of our central location. We are just minutes from fine dining, shopping and transportation. We are a pet friendly community (please ask for details).
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
1 Unit Available
Hasbrouch Heights
Grandview Gardens Apartments
463 Boulevard, Hasbrouck Heights, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,770
800 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Grandview Gardens Apartments is a garden style community consisting of one, two and three bedroom apartments with separate dining areas.
City Guide for Paterson, NJ

Paterson, New Jersey has been both a pit stop and/or a hometown for our forefathers (Alexander Hamilton, George Washington) and a fair number of famous inventors. If that isn’t enough to get your feather pen all frilly, trust us, Paterson comes packed with way more than tales of its former residents.

Located in Passaic County, just near a few great waterfalls (maybe you’ve heard of them), this northeastern city offers some of the best views of nature this side of a postcard in the Garden State. Though the silk industry boom during the 19th century yielded the nickname “Silk City”, Paterson is still pretty smooth today. The rustic charm and mere 12 mile distance from Manhattan or Newark keeps Paterson appealing as ever, giving current and future residences (like you!) the opportunity to experience laid-back northern living in a big city with that small town feel.

Follow this guide and carve out your piece of the Paterson pie. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Paterson, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Paterson apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

