Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities

Welcome home to this immaculate first floor unit featuring an open floor plan, kitchen with granite counters and stainless steel appliances. The bedroom has a walk-in closet and built in organizer. Large bathroom with granite-topped vanity. Living room features a gas fireplace, ceiling fan and door to the outside patio and storage unit. Washer and dryer in unit and access to all the amenities of Panther Valley.