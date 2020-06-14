Apartment List
/
NJ
/
old bridge
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 12:10 PM

24 Apartments for rent in Old Bridge, NJ with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Old Bridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a l... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 12:00pm
75 Units Available
Avalon Old Bridge
1 Avalon Way, Old Bridge, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,915
849 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,455
1363 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,795
1389 sqft
Avalon Old Bridge is now leasing one, two and three bedroom apartments and townhomes convenient to Routes 9, 18 and the NJ Transit Park N Ride.
Results within 5 miles of Old Bridge
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
100 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,830
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,980
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
9 Units Available
The Edge at Matawan
249 Broad St, Matawan, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,004
1032 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,315
1339 sqft
The Edge at Matawan is centrally located for ultimate convenience and comfort. Being minutes from shopping malls, tons of dining destinations, recreational parks, and so much more, you have the chance to explore your surroundings with ease.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
3 Units Available
The Forge at Glassworks
145 Cliffwood Ave, Cliffwood Beach, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,137
1093 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand new apartments with designer lighting fixtures and stainless steel appliances. Community includes grilling stations, a sauna and on-site maintenance. Easy access to Garden State Parkway. Enjoy nature at nearby Cheesequake State Park.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Morganville
1 Unit Available
140 Lukas Boulevard
140 Lukas Blvd, Morganville, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1196 sqft
Luxurious community located in the heart of Marlboro beautiful hardwood floors with a fabulous open floor plan,9ft ceilings throughout. Stainless kitchen with GE appliances,granite counter tops and chocolate maple cabinets.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
16 Jensen Court
16 Jensen Court, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
2530 sqft
LARGEST TOWNHOUSE MODEL with ELEVATOR.....2 spacious size bedrooms, LARGE closet space, 2 FULL baths and 2 HALF baths. Hardwood floors & laundry.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
106 Scarborough Way
106 Scarborough Way, Monmouth County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
Immaculate 4 bed 3.5 bt Kensington Model for rent.This upscale home is Located in Rosemont Estates, a luxury , premier 55+ adult community. This home has it all! Master bedroom & guest suite on the 1st floor.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
362 Us 9
362 US Route 9, Monmouth County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,850
750 sqft
Luxury Hotel Styled Apartment Complex located in Marlboro, New Jersey .1st and 2nd floor Units available Variety of floor plans to choose from. Newly Renovated Kitchen with granite counters and stainless appliances. Washer and Dryer in every Unit.
Results within 10 miles of Old Bridge
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
3 Units Available
Baypointe at Keyport Apartments
101 Green Grove Avenue, Keyport, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
848 sqft
Brand new Construction!! Leasing now! In Desirable Monmouth County, THE FINEST APARTMENTS IN KEYPORT! Enjoy life at Baypointe At Keyport . . .
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 11:02am
$
21 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,375
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
Iselin
45 Units Available
The Grande at Metro Park
3 Ronson Road, Woodbridge, NJ
Studio
$1,830
545 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,945
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,580
1150 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Grande at Metro Park in Woodbridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
26 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,510
549 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,698
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,727
1112 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
Metuchen
10 Units Available
Woodmont Metro at Metuchen Station
99 New St, Metuchen, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,825
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,630
1055 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in Metuchen near NJ Transit station has easy access to NJ Turnpike, GS Parkway, and Rte 287. Amenities include onsite pool and gym. Apartment features a private patio, hardwood floors, and granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 10:22am
$
67 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,433
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,769
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
32 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,686
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
930 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 06:06am
$
22 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,889
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1908 George Road 99
1908 George's Road, North Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$3,329
1200 sqft
1908 George Road - Property Id: 148797 ****NO BROKER FEE****REDUCE SECURITY DEPOSIT******ONE FREE MONTH******* With the Most Amazing Views of NYC enjoy the most interesting building on the Gold Coast.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
34 Tulip Lane
34 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
Upper Level Beautiful 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath condo just been freshly painted. Open floor lay-out with cathedral ceilings, skylights and hardwood floors throughout. Sunny and Bright master bedroom w/walking closet.

1 of 56

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
15 Windermere Road
15 Windermere Road, Lincroft, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,500
4635 sqft
7 Bedrooms
Ask
Completed above and beyond a model home with no expense spared.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
Raintree
1 Unit Available
75 Tulip Lane
75 Tulip Lane, West Freehold, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
ENJOY COUNTRY CLUB LIVING AT ITS BEST IN A GATED GOLF COMMUNITY. MAGNOLIA LOWER MODEL FEATURES EAT IN KITCHEN, RECENTLY UPDATED. ALL NEW CARPETS, UPDATED BATHS.ENJOY TWO CLUBHOUSES, GYM, CARD ROOM, WALKING PATHS.

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
88 COMMERCIAL AVE
88 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 level 1600 sq foot, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Perfect location around corner from Rutgers campus. Near restaurants,bars,stores,short drive to LA Fitness & Supermarket,4 blocks to Dry Cleaners. RING doorbell & USB outlets installed.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 11:50am
1 Unit Available
7 LIVINGSTON AVE
7 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,495
670 sqft
Premiere Residences is New Brunswick's newest collection of studio, 1, and 2-bedroom luxury residences at the New Brunswick Performing Arts Center.

1 of 1

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
6508 Shadow Oaks Court
6508 Shadow Oaks Ct, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
1074 sqft
Beautiful Open layout 1 bedroom with a Loft. Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. Serene, open and beautifully landscaped.

1 of 1

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
906 Sweet Briar Court
906 Sweet Briar Ct, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. You would never imagine that you are minutes away from shopping, transportation and Route 1.
City Guide for Old Bridge, NJ

"Down by the old mill stream, where I first met you" could have been written about Old Bridge, New Jersey, since it runs right behind Old Bridge High School.

A lot of people meet friends for life in Old Bridge. In fact, that might explain why the population has boomed recently to a whopping 60,456. Best of all, this township is right near "the City," so if you want an apartment complex with easy travel options to Manhattan, this might be your dream home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Old Bridge, NJ

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Old Bridge renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Old Bridge 1 BedroomsOld Bridge 2 BedroomsOld Bridge Apartments with Balcony
Old Bridge Apartments with Hardwood FloorsOld Bridge Apartments with Move-in SpecialsOld Bridge Apartments with Parking
Old Bridge Apartments with Washer-DryerOld Bridge Dog Friendly ApartmentsOld Bridge Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New York, NYBrooklyn, NYQueens, NYJersey City, NJNewark, NJElizabeth, NJStaten Island, NYNew Brunswick, NJBayonne, NJToms River, NJEast Orange, NJKearny, NJ
Lakewood, NJSummit, NJPlainfield, NJHarrison, NJSomerset, NJLong Branch, NJRoselle, NJLinden, NJWoodbridge, NJMatawan, NJAvenel, NJMadison, NJ
Westfield, NJChatham, NJShort Hills, NJFlorham Park, NJSouth Plainfield, NJCarteret, NJNorth Plainfield, NJSpring Lake Heights, NJTinton Falls, NJColonia, NJSouth River, NJFords, NJ

Apartments Near Colleges

LIU BrooklynKean University
New Jersey Institute of TechnologyCUNY John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Essex County College