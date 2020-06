Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Charming Cape with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, one car garage and a fenced in yard. This home has been freshly painted and the carpets cleaned along with a new electric range/oven. Great location for commuting since Route 15 is only 2 mins away form the house. Enjoy a woodstove in the living room, big backyard, storage shed and a large deck on the front of the home. Tons of storage and washer / dryer hookups in the basement. Owner will allow a pet to a qualified tenant.