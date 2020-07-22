Apartment List
Last updated July 22 2020

148 Apartments for rent in Northfield, NJ with washer-dryers

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Northfield offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike r... Read Guide >

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
421 Davis
421 Davis Avenue, Northfield, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1340 sqft
Beautiful home for rent in desirable Northfield. Completely rebuilt in 2015. 3 bed, 2 bath open concept wood look tile floor. Full basement and garage for storage. Fabulous main bedroom with walk in closet and bath. Will consider pets.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
212 Mt Vernon Ave Ave
212 Mount Vernon Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2nd floor of duplex located in the heart of town. Perfect unit for 2 adults, updated bathroom, newer carpets, washer and dryer. Bonus room on 3rd floor for extra living space. Close to transportation and bike path.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
2310 Dolphin Ave
2310 Dolphin Avenue, Northfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,050
Nicely maintained, 1 BR 1 Bath condo in this very desirable 55+ community. This unit is on the 3rd floor and has a nice deck overlooking the woods. Tenant pays electric, gas and cable and sewer reimbursement to owner. Gas cooking and forced air heat.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
517 Burton Ave
517 Burton Avenue, Northfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
Fully renovated home. Open floor plan. Gourmet kitchen with granite and stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom with tiled bath plus second, mini master bedroom with tiled bath. Plenty of space to stretch out here.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
2618 Zion Road
2618 Zion Road, Northfield, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1933 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom rancher with a large back yard. Northfield Community Elementary School and Mainland Regional High School sending district. Brand new master bedroom with master bath. The home will be painted and washer and dryer installed.
Results within 1 mile of Northfield

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
15 Cambridge Condos
15 Cambridge Townhouse Dr, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1088 sqft
Beautiful 2 bed and 1.5 bathroom condo in Cambridge Condominiums. These units are not often up for rent so grab it while you can. Kitchen has newer appliances and everything is updated and painted. Tenant responsible for all utilities except sewer.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
562 London Court II Ct
562 London Court II, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1027 sqft
Very nice unfurnished 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom second story end unit with washer/dryer and 2 balconies in the popular London Court II development of Egg Harbor Twp on the border of Northfield. High cathedral ceilings and carpeting throughout.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
207 London Ct
207 London Ct, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
FIRST FLOOR.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
214 Heather Croft
214 Heather Croft, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
Great yearly rental in Heather Croft Condominiums! Second floor unit features a spacious living room with fireplace, dining area, and kitchen with breakfast bar! Two nicely sized bedrooms and two outdoor decks! Convenient location near shopping,

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Waterfront District
44 E FLORAL AVENUE
44 East Floral Avenue, Pleasantville, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
GORGEOUS NEW CONSTRUCTION LUXURY HOME 4 BLOCKS FROM NORTHFIELD ON A LARGE PRIVATE CORNER HOMESITE FACING PRIVATE WOODS FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.
Results within 5 miles of Northfield
Verified

Last updated July 22
8 Units Available
Patcong
Sea Aire
40 Chapman Boulevard, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,160
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
767 sqft
Welcome home to Sea Aire apartments in Somers Point, NJ. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes with modern style and quality finishes.
Verified

Last updated July 22
2 Units Available
Patcong
Mystic Point Apartments
180 Exton Road, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
$955
577 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Mystic Point Apartments and Townhomes. Our tranquil, meticulously landscaped community offers residents 1 and 2-bedroom apartment homes and 2 and 3-bedroom bi-level townhomes with modern style and quality finishes.
Verified

Last updated July 22
6 Units Available
New York Avenue
Bay View Court
555 Shore Rd, Somers Point, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,005
825 sqft
Welcome to Bayview Court Apartments in Somers Point, NJ.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
321 Wesley Ave Cottage
321 Wesley Avenue, Ocean City, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
800 sqft
Unit Cottage Available 10/15/20 OCNJ 3bs/1ba cottage for YEARLY rental - Property Id: 144199 YEARLY RENTAL (initial lease term 10/15/20-5/15/21 with annual renewal thereafter).

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
130 W CHURCH STREET
130 West Church Street, Absecon, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
SPACIOUS TWO BEDROOM FIRST FLOOR APARTMENT IN A NICE ABSECON NEIGHBORHOOD WITH LIVING ROOM, DINING ROOM, EAT-IN -KITCHEN, LAUNDRY ROOM WITH WASHER AND DRYER, HARDWOOD FLOORS, FRONT PORCH AND DECK AND MORE! AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Longport
111 S 16th Ave
111 S 16th Ave, Longport, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,150
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous furnished winter rental available at the Ocean Front Longport Seaview Condominium located at the "Point" in Longport. Lovely upgraded unit offers a beautifully appointed kitchen and bath and terrific amenities.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Margate City
25 N Madison Ave
25 North Madison Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$6,000
928 sqft
Super Clean 2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Second Floor Condo Available now through September 30, 2020 in Margate for $16,000! July $6,000, August $8,000 September $2000.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
415 N Burghley Ave
415 North Burghley Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,800
FABULOUS 4 BEDROOM, 2.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Ventnor City
120 N Cornwall Ave
120 North Cornwall Avenue, Ventnor City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
1600 sqft
Super cute and clean 4 Bedroom 2 bath single family house located in the heart of Ventnor located within walking distance to everything. The house is located between Winchester and Monmouth Ave right by the bay. Enjoy the fenced in large front yard.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
26 Point Dr
26 Point Drive, Atlantic County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Property has been completely redone and fully furnished for your season at the shore! Amazing views abound as you relax in the tranquility of the bay just outside America's Greatest Family Resort and the nightlife of Somers Point.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Margate City
6 N Adams Ave
6 North Adams Avenue, Margate City, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$9,000
1100 sqft
Must see this spotless condo located only 2 blks to beach ! Sunny & Bright is this beautiful unit that offers 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms with hardwood floors throughout. Open Kitchen, stainless steel appliances with granite counters.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Patcong
18 Cooper Dr
18 Cooper Drive, Somers Point, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
Available starting 9/1/20. Recently updated large 2 bedroom 1 bath rancher. Upgraded kitchen with stainless steel appliances and a gas range. Large living room with a slider out to your private deck, 2 large bedrooms and full bath with a tub/shower.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Margate City
9706 Atlantic Ave
9706 Atlantic Avenue, Margate City, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$16,500
ONE HOUSE AWAY FROM BEACH! Plus a huge amount of "JUST DONE" renovations.This fabulous townhouse boasts of a huge roof top deck with panoramic views of the ocean and and bay. first floor has a large bedroom with full bath, great for an au pare.

Last updated July 22
1 Unit Available
Margate City
107 N Douglas Ave
107 N Douglas Ave, Margate City, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$35,000
FABULOUS NEWER HOME AVAILABLE FOR AUGUST THROUGH LABOR DAY! WONDERFUL LOCATION in the heart of Margate this 3-story beauty features an open floor plan with a custom kitchen, 5 bedrooms, 3.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with washer-dryers in Northfield, NJ

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Northfield offers more freedom and flexibility to your weekends. Throwing in the laundry before work or a Saturday afternoon bike ride and finishing it up later is inconvenient, if not impossible, without your own set-up.

There are a few things to keep in mind while looking for apartments with a washer and dryer in Northfield. Ask how old the appliances are before you sign. A washer and dryer over 10-years-old may need to be serviced regularly or have an expired warranty. You should also ask the property management who services the washer and dryer. Some leases stipulate that the landlord will pay for repairs to an essential appliance like oven or refrigerator, but require the tenant to service the washer and dryer.

Finding apartments with a washer and dryer in Northfield can go quickly, so come prepared with your bank statements, pay stubs, identification, and letters of recommendation to sign your new lease.

