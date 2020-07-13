Apartment List
Last updated July 13 2020

86 Apartments for rent in North Brunswick, NJ with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Brunswick apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or w...
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 06:26am
$
11 Units Available
Georgetown Apartments
1470-I Oaktree Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,424
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
700 sqft
Centrally located, between Route 27 and Route 1, with a bus line to NYC at the corner, these apartments come in 1 and 2-bedroom floor plans with spacious layouts and attractive amenities.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
26 UPPER BROOK DR
26 Upper Brook Drive, North Brunswick, NJ
5 Bedrooms
$3,300
3940 sqft
Located in desirable neighborhood minutes from Rt 27 & RT 1&9 this stunning 2-story home offers 3900SqFt of living space.
Results within 1 mile of North Brunswick
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 9 at 09:02pm
Contact for Availability
Livingston Terrace
434 Livingston Ave #613, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,250
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
625 sqft
A modern and upgraded place to live, this complex offers spacious floor plans, on-site management, large closets, semi-private entrances and easy access to public transportation.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
7 VICTORIA DR
7 Victoria Drive, Franklin Park, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Updated 3 BR TH w/ finished basement. Entirely painted recently. New appliances and AC unit. Laminate flooring entire house 1 Car Garage. Finished basement. Deck that backs up to open space. This home is lovingly cared for.

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
17 ROLLING HILLS DR
17 Rolling Hills Drive, Six Mile Run, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$3,400
2700 sqft
The perfect home is now available for rent. This beautiful single family 4 bed 2.5 bath colonial in desirable Countryside at Somerset is available starting August 1st, 2020 for a 1 year PLUS lease.

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1317 Fernwood Court
1317 Fernwood Court, New Brunswick, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1495 sqft
Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo (near Rutgers University) - Property Id: 296571 no smoking carport Large 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Luxury Condo for Rent in Fulton Square in New Brunswick, NJ.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
39 GALLOP LN
39 Gallop Lane, Six Mile Run, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1689 sqft
Available Sept 1st. Welcome to the highly sought after Countryside community! This gorgeous townhouse-end unit has a full, finished basement that can be used as a home office, exercise and rec room.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
15 KEENAN ST
15 Keenan Street, East Franklin, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1580 sqft
Attractive 5 year young 2 bedrm 2.5 Bath plus an office townhome with 1 car garage. Open floor concept. Deck attached to the kitchen. plenty of storage area. Plenty of natural light. Electric car charger inside the garage.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
88 COMMERCIAL AVE
88 Commercial Ave, New Brunswick, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
3 level 1600 sq foot, 2 bedroom 1.5 bath. Perfect location around corner from Rutgers campus. Near restaurants,bars,stores,short drive to LA Fitness & Supermarket,4 blocks to Dry Cleaners. RING doorbell & USB outlets installed.

1 of 1

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
6508 Shadow Oaks Court
6508 Shadow Oaks Ct, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,675
1074 sqft
Beautiful Open layout 1 bedroom with a Loft. Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. Serene, open and beautifully landscaped.

1 of 1

Last updated July 17 at 10:29pm
1 Unit Available
906 Sweet Briar Court
906 Sweet Briar Ct, Middlesex County, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1000 sqft
Spacious, elegantly appointed complex, you will feel like you are in the country and miles away from the crowds, nestled in among lush trees. You would never imagine that you are minutes away from shopping, transportation and Route 1.
Results within 5 miles of North Brunswick
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
42 Units Available
Avalon Somerset
500 Bristol Blvd, Somerset, NJ
Studio
$1,525
567 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,705
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1218 sqft
Spacious apartments and townhomes with in-unit washer and dryer, private patio or balcony, and gourmet kitchen. Modern designs with 9-foot ceilings and crown molding. Fitness center and pool. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
99 Units Available
Kensington Place
527 Old Bridge Tpke, South River, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,775
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,230
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1521 sqft
Just seconds from all the shopping options along Old Bridge Turnpike, this community is also within an hour of NYC and Philadelphia. Amenities include fire pit, grilling area and pool. Nine-foot ceilings and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
28 Units Available
The Quincy
120 Neilson St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,613
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,718
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,568
1075 sqft
Luxurious interiors with granite countertops and updated appliances. Pet-friendly community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and private club room. Minutes from Amtrak NJ Transit and Route 18.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
4 Units Available
Woodbridge Apartments
10 Lee St, Middlesex County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,340
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
910 sqft
Come join our wonderful community! We are minutes from Middlesex College, shopping, dining, restaurants, entertainment and within walking distance to local schools. Also in close proximity to major roadways such as Rt. 1, Rt. 18 and the NJ Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
$
65 Units Available
Plaza Square Apartments
1 Richmond St, New Brunswick, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,750
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,306
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,647
1511 sqft
Prime location close to upscale restaurants, cafes, nightlife and retail shops. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, vinyl plank flooring, walk-in closets and washer/dryer in each unit. Swimming pool and fitness studio!
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
29 Units Available
Colony House
1050 George St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,350
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,600
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1530 sqft
Walk out your door to Buccleuch Park which features 14 tennis courts, jogging trails, ball fields and a fitness trail. Our convenient location is minutes away from Downtown New Brunswick, where all the finest restaurants lie; Rutgers University, St.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Highland Montgomery
140 Montgomery St 1 H, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,325
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,410
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
700 sqft
Quiet residential community located close to shopping, entertainment and mass transit. Units feature hardwood floors, fully equipped kitchens and high-speed internet access. Well-maintained park-like grounds.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
37 Units Available
Riverwatch Commons
10 Dennis St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
$1,555
589 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,597
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,022
925 sqft
We’ve updated our spaces, from apartment interiors to the community spaces.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:05am
27 Units Available
The Vue
110 Somerset St, New Brunswick, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,825
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,217
1097 sqft
New Brunswick apartments close to major employers and cultural attractions. These homes have stainless steel appliances and washers and dryers. Friendly community with on-site management and package receiving services.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Orchard Gardens
260 S 11th Ave, Highland Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,510
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
914 sqft
Located on the banks of the Raritan River, these units are ideal for busy commuters, and will provide comfortable amenities like granite countertops, large closets, upgraded finishes, on-site laundry and playgrounds.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 30 at 08:59pm
Contact for Availability
Douglass Gardens
462 Hamilton St Apt. A, Somerset, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,300
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
780 sqft
These garden-style apartments are within a short drive of Rutgers University, Highland Park and area shops. Apartments feature ceramic-tiled bathrooms, energy-efficient appliances and large closets. On-site playground and green space. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated May 21 at 06:37pm
Contact for Availability
Highland Park
Parktowne Apartments
11 Raritan Ave, Highland Park, NJ
Studio
$1,250
1 Bedroom
$1,510
2 Bedrooms
$1,835
Parktowne Apartments in Highland Park, NJ, is located along the banks of the Raritan River.

1 of 39

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
368 Summerhill Road
368 Summerhill Road, Middlesex County, NJ
4 Bedrooms
$2,950
2200 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom 2.5 Bath in East Brunswick district.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in North Brunswick, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some North Brunswick apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

