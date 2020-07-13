Apartment List
176 Apartments for rent in New Providence, NJ with parking

Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:50am
$
17 Units Available
New Providence
Haven New Providence
23 Gales Dr, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,699
584 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
800 sqft
You really can have it all at Haven New Providence, with charming, upgraded one and two-bedroom apartments for rent in the heart of town.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
New Providence
76 HIGH ST
76 High Street, New Providence, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Immaculate 2nd floor unit offering new kitchen with SS appliances and granite counters, updated bath, living room and diningf room, freshly painted interior,HW floors and access to a full basement.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
New Providence
45 WESTVIEW AVE, Unit A
45 Westview Avenue, New Providence, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$4,400
1400 sqft
Charming 3 BR, 1.5 bath FURNISHED townhouse for rent. Full basement with washer/dryer. Large, private, paver patio with table, chairs & BBQ. Walk to town, restaurants, food stores and NP High School. Only half mile walk to Murray Hill train station.

1 of 6

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
New Providence
28 Southgate Rd
28 Southgate Rd, New Providence, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Beautifully landscaped grounds create an attractive, park-like setting for enjoyable year-round living. 1- 2 bedroom apartment w/ separate entrances, full-sized eat-in kitchens, elegant hardwood flrs, & large closets.
Results within 1 mile of New Providence
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
3 Units Available
Summit
Spring Hill Apartments
767 Springfield Ave, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
945 sqft
Spring Hill Apartments offers luxurious two bedroom townhomes with private entrances and washer/dryer hook-ups in the basements.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 06:59am
$
8 Units Available
Summit
Constantine Village
26 Constantine Place, Summit, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
880 sqft
Constantine Village is located in the picturesque community of Summit, NJ. Residents enjoy lush landscaping within a quiet, peaceful environment.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Chatham
51 MOUNTAIN AVE
51 Mountain Avenue, Morris County, NJ
6 Bedrooms
$11,000
5525 sqft
This spectacular 7,600 sq ft custom built Colonial has sophisticated interior design, open floor plan, soaring ceiling, beautiful landscape. Featuring 6 BRS all w/ exquisite private baths.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
Chatham
173 RIVEREDGE DR
173 Riveredge Drive, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,250
Renovated in 2019, oversized one-bedroom condo w/ transitional decor and high-end finishes. Viking cooktop/oven/ Bosch dishwasher. Washer/dryer in unit. Large deck overlooking the Passaic River/ park 1 car garage/entry into unit.

1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
152 SNYDER AVE
152 Snyder Avenue, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
VACANT. This is a newer 2006 3 BR townhouse with a LOT of space. Huge master bedroom with WIC and additional closet space. Beautiful spacious eat-in kitchen opens into the family and dining room. Convenient 2-nd floor laundry room.

1 of 14

Last updated April 16 at 10:49am
1 Unit Available
34 SPRINGHOLM DR
34 Springholm Drive, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1734 sqft
Spacious, Bright, and Beautifully renovated 3BDR, 2 1/2 baths,FR w/gas fireplace, hardwood Floors, New kitchen w/$$ Appliances, built in wine cooler, granite tops, Garage w/opener.

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 01:37am
1 Unit Available
New Providence
47 BERGEN RD
47 Bergen Road, Union County, NJ
3 Bedrooms
$3,325
1885 sqft
Fully restored Mid-Century Modern gem in the elite section of Murray Hill, Berkeley Heights. Newly redone 3 BR, 2 BA split. Large main floor with new kitchen. Granite counters & stainless appliances. Formal dining room. Generously sized bedrooms.

1 of 21

Last updated October 16 at 10:40pm
1 Unit Available
Chatham
5 Avon
5 Avon Court, Morris County, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,950
802 sqft
Immaculate and meticulously maintained. 2nd floor, 1 bedrm unit w/updated kitchen (new dishwasher and refrig), updated bath, newer hardwood floors thruout. Covered balcony/deck - avail immed. Heat, gas, water included in rent.
Results within 5 miles of New Providence
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 12 at 12:51pm
26 Units Available
Florham Park
Avalon at Florham Park
1 Florence Dr, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,705
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
1244 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,555
1592 sqft
Designer kitchens and ceramic tile in foyer and bathroom. Gas fireplaces in select homes. Spacious walk-in closets, ceiling fans and private patios and balconies. Pet friendly.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:30pm
13 Units Available
Watchung
The Point at Watchung
1 Crystal Ridge Dr, Watchung, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,627
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1133 sqft
The Watchung Square Mall is only minutes from this green community. Property features include tennis court, pool, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Residents can relax in furnished units that feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
10 Units Available
AVE Florham Park
90 Park Avenue, Florham Park, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,770
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,782
1256 sqft
Thank you for considering AVE Florham Park for your new home!Be the first to experience the most vibrant, state-of-the-art rental community in New Jersey.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 12 at 10:29pm
2 Units Available
Westfield
Westfield Hamilton House
824 Mountain Ave, Westfield, NJ
1 Bedroom
$2,065
912 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,290
976 sqft
Westfield Hamilton House offers high class living in a park like setting. With spacious apartments and top flight finishes, your new home has it all.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
6 Units Available
Summit
Worthington House Apartments
174 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,970
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Worthington House is a three story elevator building that offers large one bedroom, two bedroom and three bedroom luxury apartments. Our apartments feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and oversized rooms.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
12 Units Available
Short Hills Gardens
469 Millburn Ave, Essex County, NJ
Studio
$1,225
325 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
709 sqft
Welcome to Short Hills Gardens our community is located in a convenient location near fine shopping and dinning. Short Hills Gardens features studios,1 and 2 bedrooms with heat and hot water included.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
17 Units Available
Chatham
Chatham Hill Apartments
25 Hickory Pl, Chatham, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,784
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,796
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,226
1190 sqft
SHORT TERM LEASES AVAILABLE - We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! We are now accepting in-person tours by appointment only.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
3 Units Available
North Plainfield
Watchung View Apartments
650 Somerset St, North Plainfield, NJ
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
465 sqft
Watchung Apartments offers residents a park like setting, hardwood floors, tiled bathrooms, laundry facilities on each floor, on-site parking, air conditioning, free heat & hot water and cooking gas.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
6 Units Available
Madison
Towne Gardens Apartments
17 Madison Ave, Madison, NJ
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
990 sqft
Come home to a spacious townhouse located on large, beautifully landscaped, park like grounds. Each of our two bedroom town homes feature a modern kitchen with a refrigerator, range, microwave and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
$
Contact for Availability
Short Hills Club Village
45 Forest Drive, Short Hills, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,710
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1136 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,245
1615 sqft
Close to I-78 and the Garden State Parkway. Easy commute into New York City. Pet-friendly. On-site fitness center, laundry facility, and picnic area. Near Denham Park. Apartments offer a washer and dryer.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
5 Units Available
Madison
Madison Mall Apartments
294 Main Street, Madison, NJ
1 Bedroom
$1,815
686 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
You are going to love Madison Mall Apartments! Our beautiful community is located right outside the heart of Downtown Madison where you can enjoy Madison's finest restaurants, shopping, entertainment and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
$
3 Units Available
Summit
145-147 Summit Avenue
145 Summit Avenue, Summit, NJ
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1305 sqft
145-147 Summit Avenue is a gorgeous four story elevator building which offers large studio, one bedroom and two bedroom apartments that feature ten foot ceilings, crown moldings and extra spacious rooms! We are located within walking distance to
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in New Providence, NJ

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some New Providence apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

